Join Aalia and Dr. Uma Naidoo as they discuss the vital role that food plays on your body. Their conversation highlights the importance of being mindful of the things we put into our bodies and how our decisions can lead to a highly conscious, healthy life. Dr. Naidoo is a Harvard-trained Psychiatrist, Professional Chef and Nutrition Specialist. Her niche work is in nutritional psychiatry and she is regarded both nationally and internationally as a medical pioneer in this more newly recognized field. Featured in the Wall Street Journal, ABC News, Harvard Health Press, Goop, and many other platforms, Dr. Naidoo has a special interest on the impact of food on mood and other mental health conditions. In her role as a Clinical Scientist, Dr. Naidoo founded and directs the first hospital-based clinical service in nutritional psychiatry in the USA. She is the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) & Director of Nutritional Psychiatry at the Massachusetts General Hospital Academy while serving on the faculty at Harvard Medical School. In addition to this, Dr. Naidoo is the author of This Is Your Brain On Food, released in 2020. In her book, she shows the cutting-edge science explaining the ways in which food contributes to our mental health and how a sound diet can help treat and prevent a wide range of psychological and cognitive health issues, including but not limited to ADHD, anxiety, depression, and OCD.