Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Who Made My Clothes?
Who Made My Clothes?

Aalia Mauro
May 02, 2021

Join Aalia and the upcycle queen Orsola de Castro as they delve into the concept of sustainable fashion. Orsola launched her upcycling label From Somewhere in 1997 and, in 2013, co-founded Fashion Revolution, a global campaign with participation in over 100 countries. Having observed the harmful and unethical practices behind garment making and the fashion industry, Orsola provides detailed insight into why and how we can support ethical companies while extending our wardrobe lifetime and individually reducing our carbon footprints at home.

