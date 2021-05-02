Who Made My Clothes?

Join Aalia and the upcycle queen Orsola de Castro as they delve into the concept of sustainable fashion. Orsola launched her upcycling label From Somewhere in 1997 and, in 2013, co-founded Fashion Revolution, a global campaign with participation in over 100 countries. Having observed the harmful and unethical practices behind garment making and the fashion industry, Orsola provides detailed insight into why and how we can support ethical companies while extending our wardrobe lifetime and individually reducing our carbon footprints at home.
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
