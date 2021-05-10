What's the Rush, Fashion?

Join Aalia and the LA-based slow fashion artist Selina Sanders as they delve into the concept of slow fashion. Having worked professionally in the industry for 15 years, Selina came to the realization that fashion, on a large scale, was more about cutting corners than beauty and creativity. After losing her job during the pandemic, she turned to Instagram’s ethical fashion community to share her sustainable clothing line that features carefully sourced vintage materials. Her brand ethos: “Maximum style, minimal carbon footprint.”
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode