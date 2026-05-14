May 13, 2026

The US government asked American satellite companies to stop showing you what’s happening in the Middle East. Not just to pause. To retroactively remove images, going back to early March. Planet Labs, one of the biggest commercial satellite providers in the world, sent an email to its customers on 5 April confirming the request: the US government had asked all providers to “voluntarily implement an indefinite withhold” of imagery across Iran, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, and the Gulf states. The company switched to a “managed access model.” Evaluating requests case by case. The policy, they said, would last through the end of the conflict.

That’s the word they used. Voluntary.

So journalists and researchers did what you do when one source disappears. They went to the Europeans. Planet Labs and Vantor were restricted. Airbus and other European providers were not. And what investigators found, when they cross-referenced Iranian satellite imagery against European commercial data, was that the Iranian images were accurate. DropSite News verified dozens and dozens of them across multiple countries. They didn’t find a single fake. What they found instead was that Iran and Iranian-backed militias had struck 18 different military sites across seven countries where the US operates. The Washington Post’s own investigation, published 6 May, confirmed at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment damaged across 15 US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Hangars. Barracks. Fuel depots. Radar systems. Communications infrastructure. Air defense assets.

Pete Hegseth told you the air defenses were “working as designed.” He said he “couldn’t be prouder.”

Seven American service members are dead. Six killed in a strike on a makeshift command post near Shuaiba port in Kuwait. One killed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. More than 400 troops injured by late April. The Pentagon confirmed the war has cost $29 billion, a figure that was $25 billion two weeks ago and keeps going up. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies estimates the loss of aircraft at these bases alone runs around $1 billion. A single radar system damaged in Jordan costs roughly $500 million to repair or replace.

At Camp Buehring in Kuwait, an Iranian F-5 fighter jet penetrated air defenses, according to NBC News, marking the first time an enemy fixed-wing aircraft has struck an American military base in years. The base is described in current reporting as a “nearly empty, heavily damaged shell.” Iran, it turns out, used a Chinese spy satellite to monitor US facilities and hone in on targets. Russia provided intelligence on the location and movement of US forces. The US then sanctioned three Chinese satellite companies for it, which is one way of confirming the story you weren’t supposed to see.

The experts DropSite spoke to said these strikes did not significantly hamper US offensive operations in Iran. The point is what the strikes revealed: that at 90% interception rate, which is the optimistic figure, 10% of Iranian drones and missiles still get through. Iran can produce cheap drones in volume. The US has a vast fixed footprint across the Middle East. What was designed as a projection of power is also, as one prominent Emirati commentator wrote publicly, “a burden and not a strategic asset.” He called for US bases to close. He has close relationships with UAE leadership.

State Department cables, reported by Politico, described concern in Bahrain that the US had abandoned the country to focus on protecting Israel. Qatar arrested over 300 people in early March for filming videos near military installations and spreading what it called “misleading” information. The Gulf states are trying to manage two things simultaneously: a war they didn’t ask for and a narrative that says everything is fine.

Everything is not fine.

On the same day the Washington Post confirmed 228 damaged structures, Trump stood on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding a plane to Beijing and told a reporter that Americans’ financial situations were “not even a little bit” of a motivation for ending the war. “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation,” he said. “I don’t think about anybody.”

He said this on the day inflation data confirmed prices rose 3.8% in April, the highest in three years. The same day the national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.50, per AAA. Up more than $1.50 since the war began 11 weeks ago. California is at $6.15. Only Oklahoma is still under $4.

Oil is trading above $100 a barrel. The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil supply normally flows, has been disrupted since day one. The International Energy Agency called this the “greatest global energy security challenge in history.” The Dallas Federal Reserve’s own modelling projects oil stays above $80 a barrel through 2026 at minimum, with headline inflation elevated through the third quarter. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told CBS News: “I think the damage has already been done. There’s no going back on oil prices, at least not any time in the near future.” Fertiliser production is constrained because it runs on natural gas. Anything that goes on a truck costs more. Groceries, Amazon packages, restaurant menus, all of it. The Fed is not cutting rates. Wages are declining against inflation. Real estate in parts of California has dropped 11%.

A PBS/NPR/Marist poll found 63% of Americans blame Trump directly for gas prices. A CNN/SSRS survey found 70% disapprove of his handling of the economy. That is the highest number recorded across both of his terms. During his first term, it never broke 50%.

Brown University’s Iran War Energy Cost Tracker puts the additional cost to American households at $284 each, just from the fuel spike. The broader tariff policy, which predates the war but compounds it, has added an average of $1,230 per household per year. Nearly all of it, per Harvard and University of Chicago economists, is being paid by American consumers, not foreign exporters.

The White House called these “temporary disruptions.”

This is a war that started during active nuclear negotiations. Iran had agreed to transfer enriched uranium out of the country. Both sides had committed to meet again in Vienna. Two days later, the bombs fell. The Centre for International Policy described it as a deliberate strategy to use the talks as cover while military preparations were finalised. The director of the National Counterterrorism Center resigned at the outset. His stated reason, in public: Iran did not pose an imminent threat, and Trump was “induced to take action by Israel and its lobby.”

The ceasefire Trump declared “victorious” in April is on “massive life support,” his words, as of this morning. Iran rejected his proposal. He called theirs “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.” His aides say he is now more seriously considering resuming combat operations. He is in Beijing, asking Xi Jinping for help, while publicly insisting he doesn’t need it.

The US asked commercial satellite companies to stop showing you the damage to American bases. It retroactively suppressed imagery going back weeks. It declined to comment when investigators, using European providers the US couldn’t restrict, verified the full scale of the strikes anyway.

A note on how this story got reported, and who reported it first.

I shared footage and analysis of the strikes on US bases on my platforms weeks before western mainstream media confirmed the scale of what happened. I was using trusted International media, independent verification work from open-source investigators, and European satellite providers, the same sources the Washington Post eventually used to build its May 6th investigation.

In early March, while I was reporting on verified strike footage and cross-referenced imagery, here is what mainstream western outlets were amplifying:

Stars and Stripes, 13 March: “140 service members wounded since start of Iran war, but most injuries are minor, Pentagon says.”

CENTCOM Admiral Brad Cooper, 5 March: ballistic missile attacks had declined by “roughly 90 percent.” The operation was on track. Iran’s retaliatory capacity was “largely neutralised.”

Pete Hegseth, in the first days of the war, told reporters the US was delivering “death and destruction from the sky all day long” and that their rules of engagement were “designed to unleash American power, not shackle it.” That part got covered. The part about 228 damaged structures at 15 US bases did not, not for ten weeks.

The Washington Post, which has the resources, the staff, and the satellite image subscriptions, confirmed on 6 May what independent journalists and international outlets had been documenting since early March.

I want to be precise about what I’m saying here. I’m not arguing that every claim from Iranian state media should be taken at face value, it shouldn’t, and verification always matters, regardless of source. What I am saying is that if your information diet consists exclusively of western mainstream outlets amplifying official US government statements during an active war that the US government initiated, you may be hidden from the truth as suits the empire.

The gap between what I was reporting in March and what the Washington Post confirmed in May is not a gap in information. The information was there. It was a gap in whose version of events western newsrooms were willing to treat as the starting point for their verification work. Iranian satellite imagery plus European commercial data plus open-source investigators was apparently a lower-priority combination than a CENTCOM press briefing, right up until it wasn’t.

That is the argument for independent journalism. Not that we are always right. Not that we are always first. But that we are not structurally incentivised to wait for official confirmation before asking whether the official account is accurate.

If this kind of reporting is useful to you, the primary source work, the international sourcing, the verification against what officials are actually saying versus what the documents and satellite imagery show, the Liberation Project Substack is where I do the long form. It’s where the full analysis lives, with every source linked and every claim traceable. The work I do here is independent, which means it exists because readers decide it should.

Sources: Washington Post: Iran hit more US bases than reported | Bloomberg: Satellite imagery restrictions | NPR: Governments censoring Iran war | Stars and Stripes: US base vulnerabilities | Stars and Stripes: Early base damage reporting | ABC News: Trump on American finances | CBS News: Economic impact | PBS NewsHour: Inflation and gas prices | PIIE: Tariff costs | Centre for International Policy: International law | Wikipedia: Economic impact of 2026 Iran war | State Dept: Chinese satellite sanctions | Critical Threats: CENTCOM March 6 briefing | Defence Security Asia: Pentagon narrative collapse | TIME: Civilians killed | CNN: Ceasefire live updates