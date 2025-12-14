A Somali investigation has concluded that a clan elder killed by a U.S. airstrike in September was a peace delegate with no militant ties, directly contradicting claims from U.S. Africa Command that he was an al-Shabaab weapons dealer. The finding raises serious questions about American targeting practices in a bombing campaign that has reached unprecedented levels this year while receiving virtually no scrutiny from U.S. media.

According to Hiraan Online, a Somali news outlet, the investigation into the killing of Abdullahi Omar Abdi was conducted by a committee that drew on findings from Puntland security agencies and witness testimony. The report paints a damning picture: Abdi was an officially registered traditional leader under the Puntland Ministry of Interior who played a significant role in peacebuilding and community mobilization in the Sanaag region.

Here’s what actually happened on September 13. Abdi was driving alone in his car in Somalia’s northern Sanag region, traveling from the town of Ceelbuh to the Badhan district. His mission? Participating in talks aimed at resolving a dispute between two local clans. Instead of reaching those peace negotiations, he was killed by a U.S. drone strike.

The investigation’s findings are backed by credible local officials. Brigadier General Abdillahi Omar Anshuur, commander of a battalion in the Puntland Dervish Force—the official military wing of the Puntland government—told investigators in October that Abdi had met with Puntland’s president just weeks before his death. “He was a peacemaker who helped defend Puntland during conflicts with al-Shabab and ISIS,” Anshuur stated. “His killing was illegal and unjust. He had been in Bosaso for 20 days and had even met President Said Abdullahi Deni. If he were guilty of anything, he would have been arrested, not bombed.”

That last point deserves emphasis: if Abdi were actually connected to al-Shabaab, Puntland authorities had ample opportunity to arrest him during his 20-day stay in Bosaso, including during his meeting with the president. Instead, U.S. forces chose to bomb him while he traveled to mediate a local dispute.

Initially, before AFRICOM claimed responsibility for the strike, locals suspected the UAE might be behind it, possibly related to a minerals deal between Puntland and Abu Dhabi that Abdi opposed. That suspicion speaks to the complicated web of interests operating in Somalia—and the difficulty communities face in even identifying who’s killing their people.

When contacted last month, AFRICOM told reporters it was “aware” of reports that the September 13 strike killed a civilian and claimed the command “takes all reports of possible civilian casualties seriously and has a process in place to conduct thorough assessments using all available information.” Follow-up requests for comment on the new investigation findings have gone unanswered.

Let’s zoom out for a moment. The killing of Abdullahi Omar Abdi is just one strike among 111 airstrikes AFRICOM has conducted in Somalia this year, an unprecedented number that shatters the previous record of 63 strikes set during Trump’s first term in 2019. Think about that: the U.S. has conducted nearly twice as many strikes in Somalia this year as during the previous peak year, and most Americans have no idea this bombing campaign is even happening.

This near-total media blackout on the Somalia war means there’s virtually no public accountability for incidents like Abdi’s killing. A peace mediator driving to clan negotiations gets vaporized by a U.S. drone, local investigations determine he had no militant connections, and the story barely registers in American consciousness. Meanwhile, AFRICOM continues its record-breaking bombing campaign with minimal oversight or scrutiny.

The pattern here is troubling and familiar: U.S. forces launch strikes based on intelligence that local communities and officials say is fundamentally wrong, civilians die, and the military machinery rolls on largely unchecked. In this case, a monument now stands at the site where Abdi was killed, a reminder to his community of a peacemaker lost, and perhaps a warning about the arbitrary violence that can rain down from American drones overhead.

