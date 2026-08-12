Some liberals and centrists are celebrating Francesca Hong losing Wisconsin like voters just delivered some crushing rejection of progressive politics.

Did we watch the same election?

David Crowley beat Hong 39.8% to 39.4%, a margin of barely 3,000 votes, after the Democratic establishment fully consolidated behind him. Tony Evers endorsed him in the race’s final stretch. Millions in outside spending poured in behind him. That’s not a repudiation of democratic socialism. That’s the machine spending everything it had to win by a rounding error.

Plenty of MAGA voters would pick Hong over Crowley. And Wisconsin isn’t some comfortably blue state where Democrats get to endlessly workshop the perfect moderate. Trump won it in 2024 by less than one point. At the same time, this state has repeatedly shown it can swing hard the other direction for the right candidate. It isn’t red. It isn’t blue. It’s volatile, economically anxious, and politically pissed off.

That’s exactly why the fight over Hong matters.

There’s a real bloc of the electorate that votes Republican but isn’t ideologically married to corporate economics. They want higher wages. They want healthcare they can afford. They don’t want the last factory in their town to shut down and take every job in it with them. They don’t want their kids leaving the state the day they turn eighteen because there’s nothing left to stay for. They don’t want to work themselves to death while somebody else gets rich off it. Research has found a measurable chunk of Trump voters who are economically progressive even while staying socially moderate or conservative. Those people don’t need Democrats to move right. They need somebody to give them an actual material reason to leave the Republican Party.

That’s the ground progressive populism is fighting for.

Hong ran on universal childcare, free school meals, healthcare, and confronting corporate power directly. Crowley has real working-family policies too, universal childcare subsidies, higher minimum wages, affordable housing, union labor standards. Pretending this was socialism versus nothing would be dishonest. The actual debate is how aggressively Democrats confront economic power, and how clearly they tell working people whose side they’re on.

Race doesn’t get to sit outside this equation either. Mandela Barnes came within about a point of winning statewide in 2022, against a campaign soaked in racialized crime messaging. Crowley, who’d become Wisconsin’s first Black governor, may run into some of those same currents this fall. That doesn’t mean he’s doomed. It means anyone reaching for the word “electability” should admit it isn’t some neutral mathematical property that lives inside centrism.

Now look at the same night, everywhere else on the ballot, because Wisconsin was not the only proxy fight the party ran on Tuesday.

Next door in Minnesota, Peggy Flanagan beat Angie Craig for the Senate nomination by twenty points. Not a squeaker. Twenty points. Flanagan ran directly at Craig’s record: her vote for the Laken Riley Act, and her history taking money from AIPAC. Chuck Schumer backed Craig. It was his second straight primary defeat this cycle, after El-Sayed beat his pick in Michigan a week earlier.

In Connecticut, 78-year-old John Larson lost his primary to 47-year-old Luke Bronin, a former Hartford mayor and Navy intelligence officer, in a district that’s been safely blue for decades. Larson had been in Congress for nearly three decades. Voters didn’t want three more decades.

One outlet tried to frame Tuesday as a “mixed bag” for Democrats, on the theory that Minnesota went progressive while Wisconsin “rejected” a DSA-endorsed candidate, and that this means the party might now “temper” its furthest-left economics while keeping the progressive foreign policy that won Flanagan her race. Notice the sleight of hand. That’s backwards from what the polling shows, and it’s backwards from what actually won on Tuesday night. Flanagan didn’t win despite her positions on Gaza and ICE. She won by twenty points running on them.

If Democrats actually want to understand why working-class voters keep bouncing between economic populism and MAGA, they should spend less time celebrating who lost a primary and more time asking what those voters are trying to tell them.

Establishment Democrats have a playbook, and it’s rigid. Ride the socialist energy as far as it’ll carry them, then hop off and pull the switcheroo. The bet is that enough young leftists will have gotten angry enough at whatever Republican got smeared as the second coming of Hitler that they stay on the train after their first choice gets tossed off it. They ran the identical play on Bernie Sanders in 2016. Occasionally one gets away, like Mamdani, and leadership has to grin through it and start talking about “a big tent.” They’re running the same move on Muslim candidates now, only they’ve imported so many Muslim voters and underestimated the birth rate that more of those candidates keep actually winning anyway.

Short-term power for the Democratic Party. Long-term damage to the country. Same as it ever was.

It should concern everyone that the “electable,” centrist candidate couldn’t even clear 40 percent. How does Crowley plan to win back the 60 percent of Democratic primary voters who didn’t want what he was selling? How does Schumer explain two consecutive establishment picks losing to progressives in a single election cycle?

Meanwhile, roughly five more DSA-endorsed candidates won primaries the same night. Every day, more people are waking up to establishment bullshit.

But it is also true that the current very popular governor spent the last few weeks of the campaign wandering the state going "it's over, it's so fucking over," to every camera he could find while Hong couldn't count on big name validators like Bernie and AOC to balance that message because they refused to endorse. Not that this is determinate either, there are many reasons for this failure.It should concern everyone that the “electable,” centrist candidate couldn’t even clear 40 percent. How does Crowley plan to win back the 60 percent of Democratic primary voters who didn’t want what he was selling? How does Schumer explain two consecutive establishment picks losing to progressives in a single election cycle?

Meanwhile, roughly five more DSA-endorsed candidates won primaries the same night. Every day, more people are waking up to establishment bullshit.

But it’s also true that Evers, a genuinely popular governor, spent the last few weeks of the campaign wandering the state telling every camera he could find, “it’s over, it’s so fucking over.” Hong couldn’t counter that with big-name validators. Bernie and AOC both refused to endorse. That’s not determinate either. Elections have a lot of moving parts, and this one had more than most.

I saw so much panic about Hong's electability online in the last two weeks that, if it weren't for the polling, I would have been genuinely worried about her chances. The loss was real, and it wasn't a vote for Crowley's platform. It was a vote out of perceived electability panic, the sense that Hong was too far out there to win in November. That perception didn't come from nowhere. It was manufactured and reinforced by the same media outlets running the "car headed for a cliff" line, and by her opponent's own endorsers repeating it on every camera available. People didn't reject her ideas. They were told, relentlessly, that other people would reject her ideas, until enough of them believed it to make it true.

A fully unknown socialist state legislator getting this close to a governorship, in a state Trump carried, is not a defeat. It’s a floor the party’s own machinery had to spend millions to hold, and even then, barely held. The votes may still get recounted at 3,000 votes apart.

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