Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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JG Miller's avatar
JG Miller
14h

Crowley is another Dem centrist nothingburger. There’s a picture on the Guardian today showing all of them having some kind of post-coital “unity” breakfast. Hong is in there poking her head with a big smile.

Actual socialists don’t do that shit with their enemies.

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1 reply by Aalia Mauro
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Rostin
12h

The main message is get out and vote blue

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