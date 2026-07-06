Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

Thanks for honouring the truth of this woman, Aalia.

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1 reply by Aalia Mauro
Dquandle's avatar
Dquandle
2d

The picture of the bird woman is actually by another amazing Mexican surrealist, Remedios Varo, who exiled herself from fascist Spain, and Nazi occupied Paris

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2 replies by Aalia Mauro and others
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