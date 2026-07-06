Today is her birthday. July 6, 1907. The world got the eyebrows and the flowers in her hair. Fewer people got the rest of it.

Frida Kahlo joined Mexico’s Communist Party in 1927. She stayed one for the rest of her life, through illness, through amputation, through everything. When she died, a hammer and sickle flag draped her coffin. That was not an accident and it was not incidental. It was the point.

Hollywood gave us a Trotskyist. Salma Hayek’s Frida, romantic, tousled, politically vague enough to sell tickets in every market.

Her own diary says something else entirely. In The Diary of Frida Kahlo: An Intimate Self-Portrait, published in 1953, she wrote it plainly:

“Today like never before I am not alone. It has been 25 years that I have been a communist. I know the central origins. I know the ancient roots. I’ve read the history of my country and almost all the villages there. I know its conflicts of economics and class. I understand clearly the materialist dialectics of Marx, Engels, Lenin, Stalin, and Mao Zedong. I love them as the pillars of the new communist world. I realized the error of Trotsky since he arrived in Mexico. I was never a trotskyite. But in that time, 1940, I was only an ally of Diego (personally) (political mistake). But you have to take into account that I’ve been sick since I was six years old and really very little of my life I’ve enjoyed health and I was useless to the Party. Now in 1953 after 22 surgeries I feel better and I can from time to time help my Communist Party. Since I’m not a worker, I am an artisan, and allied unconditionally to the communist revolutionary movement.”

She contracted polio as a child and turned that early isolation into the beginning of a visual language. A bus accident later broke her spine, her pelvis, her body in a dozen places, and she kept painting from bed, in a body cast, with a mirror rigged above her so she’d always have a subject. Self-taught. Surrealism, magic realism, the interior lives of women, before any of that had a market category.

Her final years were brutal in a way the museum gift shop version never quite gets to. Multiple failed spinal surgeries. Gangrene in her right leg, then amputation. Diego’s affairs, one of them with her own sister.

Depression, dependency on painkillers, documented thoughts of ending her own life. She died on July 13, 1954, at 47.

I visited the Tate Modern’s Frida: The Making of An Icon. The exhibition itself was good, not great, oversold as a blockbuster and diluted by too much work from artists who were not her. That was the smaller problem.

The larger one was the editing. The Tate found ways to acknowledge nearly everything about her except the parts that do not flatter a Western audience’s comfort with what a queer woman of color is allowed to be. Her sexuality got mentioned around, not through. There was a photograph in one room of her in a masculine suit, and the wall text walked right past the obvious observation sitting right there in the frame.

Then there was the “devoted wife” line, framing her primarily through her marriage to Rivera puts the emphasis exactly backward.

Her relationship to Mexico, to art, to the Party, mattered more to her than her relationship to a man, by her own account, in her own hand. She is Frida Kahlo, and she does not require fragmentation into palatable identity categories to justify her importance.

Would a museum edit a man’s politics out of his biography this cleanly? Would they do it to a white woman?

The violent capitalization on her face and image disgusts me.

If I die and my art gets remembered, do not let anyone separate it from its communist foundation the way they did to her.

-Aalia

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