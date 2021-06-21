Vegan & Veshin

Join Aalia and Joey Pringle, Founder and Co-owner of Veshin Factory, as they discuss the importance of conscious living, veganism, and sustainable production. After his first break in fashion as an accessories designer, Joey obtained his BA Honors in furniture and product design and re-entered the industry working as a technical bags developer for MEC & then most recently the accessories lead for tentree. A business trip taking him to China birthed the idea for Veshin, and a green factory model developed. Today, Veshin is successfully & ethically producing fashion products and accessories. The five pillars they live by: Sustainability, Transparency, Plant-Based Culture, Giving Back, and Meditation & Wellness.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
