A US military aircraft nearly collided with a commercial JetBlue flight carrying passengers near Venezuela last week, flying directly into the jet’s path with its transponder turned off. The incident, captured in air traffic control recordings, offers a disturbing glimpse into how American military operations are creating dangerous conditions in civilian airspace, and how little accountability exists when things go wrong.

Here’s what happened. The JetBlue plane had taken off from Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island about 40 miles off Venezuela’s coast and a popular tourist destination, en route to JFK Airport in New York. Suddenly, a US military aircraft crossed directly into its flight path, invisible to the commercial jet’s collision avoidance systems because it was flying without its transponder on.

“We almost had a midair collision up here,” the JetBlue pilot reported to air traffic control, audibly shaken. “They passed directly in our flight path. ... They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous.”

The pilot identified the aircraft as a US Air Force refueling tanker and explained he had to abruptly stop his climb to avoid collision. “We just had traffic pass directly in front of us within 5 miles of us, maybe 2 or 3 miles, but it was an air-to-air refueler from the United States Air Force and he was at our altitude. We had to stop our climb.”

The air traffic controller’s response is revealing: “It has been outrageous with the unidentified aircraft within our air.” Not a one-time incident, then, a pattern. Controllers in the region are apparently dealing with regular intrusions by aircraft flying dark, likely US military planes operating without the basic safety equipment that prevents mid-air collisions.

According to The New York Times, the day after this near-collision, air traffic controllers in Curaçao warned three different pilots to be aware of unidentified aircraft in the area, an apparent reference to planes not using transponders that were likely US military aircraft.

So why are US military planes flying with transponders off in civilian airspace? The context matters. The US has ramped up military flights near Venezuela’s coast as part of a bombing campaign against alleged “drug-running” boats in the region, combined with increasingly aggressive threats of launching a war to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. One recent flight involved US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets flying deep into the Gulf of Venezuela, Venezuelan territorial waters.

Let’s be clear about what transponders do: they’re the basic safety technology that allows aircraft to see each other and avoid collisions. When planes fly without transponders, ”going dark”, they become invisible to other aircraft’s collision avoidance systems and to air traffic control radar in many cases. It’s extraordinarily dangerous in civilian airspace, which is why it’s generally prohibited except in specific military combat situations.

But apparently, the rules don’t apply when you’re the US military operating near a country Washington has in its crosshairs. Commercial flights full of tourists and business travelers become acceptable collateral risk in whatever operation is being conducted in the region.

Think about the calculations here. Military planners decided that flying a refueling tanker through civilian flight paths without a transponder, risking a collision that could kill hundreds of people, was an acceptable operational choice. No one warned the civilian air traffic controllers. No temporary flight restrictions were issued. Just military aircraft suddenly appearing in controlled airspace, invisible to safety systems, forcing commercial pilots to take evasive action.

The JetBlue pilot’s word choice is telling: “outrageous.” Not scared, not just concerned, outraged. This is a professional aviator recognizing that basic safety protocols were violated, putting his passengers at risk for reasons that had nothing to do with their flight and everything to do with military operations they had no knowledge of or consent to.

And here’s the thing: this incident only came to light because someone recorded the air traffic control audio. How many other near-misses have occurred that we don’t know about? How many times have military aircraft flying dark come dangerously close to civilian planes in this region as the US escalates its operations near Venezuela?

The passengers on that JetBlue flight likely have no idea how close they came to disaster. They boarded a routine flight from a Caribbean vacation destination to New York and nearly became casualties of a military operation conducted in civilian airspace with apparent disregard for basic aviation safety.

This is what escalation looks like in practice: not just aggressive military maneuvers, but commercial aviation safety becoming an afterthought when the Pentagon decides to flex its muscles near a country it’s threatening with war.

Sources:

Liberation Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of climate justice, policy, politics, tech, and AI.

I started out in campus climate organizing—taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

If it speaks to you, subscribe and help keep it alive.