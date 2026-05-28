May 28, 2026

The UN’s annual blacklist of sexual violence perpetrators in conflict zones dropped today.

What? The UN actually did something against Israel? It’s only taken just over two and a half years of live streamed Genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The Israeli Prison Service is on it.

Israel has frozen relations with the UN Secretary-General’s office in response.

And Israel’s ambassador to the UN has already announced they are waiting for a new Secretary General to take office so they can get off the list.

That last part is not speculation. He said it. Out loud. On record.

Let’s get into what’s actually happening here.

What the Blacklist Is and Why It Matters

The UN Secretary-General publishes an annual report on conflict-related sexual violence. It names the states, armed groups, and organisations credibly found to have committed patterns of sexual violence in war zones. Getting listed is not an accusation, it’s a finding, based on documented evidence, assessed against an established threshold of reasonable grounds.

Today, the Israeli Prison Service has been included in the 2026 blacklist, while other Israeli bodies remain under monitoring for possible future inclusion.

This didn’t come from nowhere. In August 2025, UN Secretary-General António Guterres put Israel “on notice” for potential inclusion, urging the government to release arbitrarily detained Palestinians, investigate and prosecute all allegations of sexual violence, and grant unhindered humanitarian access to detention facilities. Israel’s response was to block a planned visit by Pramila Patten so she couldn’t investigate. That tells you something.

What the Evidence Actually Is

This listing didn’t emerge from political pressure. It emerged from a documented, multi-year accumulation of evidence that the Israeli government has consistently refused to engage with honestly.

Israeli soldiers and prison guards have faced allegations of a wide range of abuses against Palestinian detainees since October 2023, including rape, torture, starvation and degrading treatment. At least 100 prisoners have reportedly died in custody under these conditions, with nearly half dying in military detention and the remainder in facilities run by the IPS.

In December 2025, two Palestinians held in separate Israeli prisons told reporters they had suffered violent sexual assault. One described being dragged into a room where, for nearly an hour, he was kicked, stamped on, and raped with an object while blindfolded. The other said he was raped by trained military dogs.

A March 2025 UN Commission of Inquiry report concluded that Israel systematically uses sexual violence against Palestinians as a strategy of war, the report’s language: to “destabilise, dominate, oppress and destroy the Palestinian people.”

The Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem, and it’s worth noting this is an Israeli organisation, founded by Israelis, not a foreign body, described the Israeli prison system in a January 2026 report as a “network of torture camps,” documenting the “repeated use of sexual violence,” including gang rape committed by groups of prison guards or soldiers.

Then last week, freed Global Sumud Flotilla activists, 430 people from 46 countries, abducted in international waters, landed in Istanbul with broken bones, gunshot wounds, and detailed accounts of what was done to them in Israeli custody. The flotilla’s own documentation reported at least 15 cases of sexual assault including rape, rubber bullets fired at close range, and tens of broken bones, with at least 12 sexual assaults documented on one vessel alone, including anal rape and forcible penetration by a handgun. The Palestinian legal aid group Adalah collected direct testimony from hundreds of detainees at Ashdod port the night of the 20th. Dozens of suspected rib fractures. Frequent use of tasers. Stress positions. Psychological torment.

This is what the UN has now formally documented as a pattern.

Israel’s Response: Freeze Everything, Wait for a New Secretary General

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon announced that relations with the office of the UN Secretary-General would be frozen. “We are done with this UN secretary-general,” he said.

Sure.

And then Danon said the quiet part out loud: Israel “will wait for a professional and fair secretary general to enter office.”

Guterres’ term ends on December 31, 2026. The inclusion of Israel on the list comes amid a leadership contest for his successor. Israel has already called it Guterres’ “last hurrah.” The strategy is legible: freeze out the current Secretary General, shape the race for his replacement, get off the list under more favourable leadership.

The four declared candidates to replace Guterres include Argentina’s Rafael Grossi, Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan, Chile’s Michelle Bachelet, and Senegal’s Macky Sall. The Security Council permanent members, including the US, which has used its veto to shield Israel from accountability at every turn, have significant influence over who gets the job. Watch that race closely. The blacklist is, among other things, a battle over who runs the UN next.

This Is a Pattern, Not an Incident

This is not new. Israel previously blocked Pramila Patten from conducting a comprehensive investigation by making clear that allowing the UN to examine sexual violence against Palestinian detainees would require also allowing them to examine what happened on October 7 from both directions. So they didn’t allow the visit at all. When the UN added Israel to the children in armed conflict blacklist in 2024, Netanyahu responded by saying the UN had put itself “on history’s blacklist.” Israel declared Guterres persona non grata and banned him from entering the country in October 2024. The pattern is: when accountability appears, attack the accountant.

The accountability survived anyway. Here we are.

The Bigger Picture

The UN listing happened the same week that 430 Western passport holders came home from Israeli detention with the injuries and testimony that Palestinian detainees have been reporting for years with no comparable international response. The flotilla was, in part, a deliberate attempt to force that comparison, to put the machine in contact with bodies whose governments would be forced to respond.

Over 9,000 Palestinians remain in that system right now. Thousands without charge. Hundreds of children.

The UN has now officially said what B’Tselem, Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, Adalah, the UN Commission of Inquiry, the Special Representative on Sexual Violence, the Special Rapporteur on Torture, and the released detainees themselves have been saying for years: there are reasonable grounds to believe this is a pattern. Not isolated incidents. Not rogue actors. A pattern.

Written and edited by Aalia Mauro

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

That work is only possible without the structural dependencies that shape what Western media chooses to emphasise and what it buries.

Buy me a coffee - one-time support, no strings. If something I wrote gave you something, this is how you say thank you.

Join the community on Patreon - this is where the room actually meets. Monthly workshops, book club, weekly lives, in-person events, and direct action resources for people who are ready for more.

Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering stories corporate media avoids. Support independent journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

Thank you for being here. 🔺 Aalia