April 28, 2026

A demolished historic wing, a convenient shooting, a DOJ coercion letter, a no-bid contract five times its estimated value, and $400 million in private money from defence contractors and surveillance tech companies. Let’s go through it properly.

The White House East Wing is gone. Trump demolished it last year. In its place, he wants to build a 90,000 square foot structure with a 1,000-person capacity ballroom on top. The stated reason is security: the President shouldn’t have to leave White House grounds to attend large gatherings. The actual reason, if you spend more than ten minutes with the numbers, the donor list, the architect’s CV, and the cost per square foot, is something else entirely.

Start with the geometry. The renderings show a building requiring a roughly 380 by 235 foot footprint. But the interior views suggest a floor plate of around 200 by 100 feet, which is only about 20,000 square feet. Those two things cannot exist in the same building. Andrew Kerr, an architect with over twenty years of federal construction experience, walked through this publicly: at 90,000 square feet and a cost now sitting between $300 and $400 million, you’re looking at somewhere between $3,300 and $4,400 per square foot. Luxury federal construction doesn’t approach $1,000 per square foot. The construction drawings, Kerr noted, look like they were thrown together in roughly a week. The geometry of what’s being shown above ground doesn’t account for where the money is going.

Also: the Hilton ballroom that Trump says this facility is meant to replace seats 2,945 people. The proposed White House ballroom seats 999. If the actual goal was hosting large gatherings safely, this building fails on its own terms before a single brick is laid.

The site choice matters. This isn’t a random patch of lawn. The East Wing is where the Presidential Emergency Operations Center sits. It’s where the tunnel systems run connecting the White House to the Treasury and other federal buildings. It’s where the secure communications infrastructure lives. You are not building a ballroom on top of that real estate. You are building something that benefits from being directly connected to it.

For comparison: in 2021, Larry Ellison’s Oracle built a data center for Israeli military intelligence. Nine stories underground, 160 feet below the surface, across roughly 460,000 square feet. Cost: $319 million per facility. The White House project is already at $300 to $400 million for a structure whose above-ground dimensions don’t justify the price. The financial analogy isn’t a conspiracy. It’s the only comparison that makes the numbers make sense.

“Oracle built underground data centers for Israeli military intelligence at $319 million each. The White House ‘ballroom’ costs roughly the same. The above-ground structure doesn’t account for that price.”

Ellison is not a peripheral figure here. On January 21, 2025, the day after the inauguration, Trump stood alongside Ellison and Sam Altman to announce Project Stargate: a $500 billion initiative to build data centers and AI infrastructure across the United States. The pitch included automating government functions. Ellison has spoken publicly about the need for total surveillance infrastructure, specifically always-on cameras monitoring citizens’ behaviour. That isn’t an interpretation of his position. He stated it.

If you want to build a central digital nervous system for a government, and you want the President to have direct physical control over its core, you don’t put it in Virginia. You put it under 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, connected to the existing tunnel network, shielded under executive privilege, and classified away from any congressional appropriations committee that might ask what it actually does.

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The architect appointed to design it is Shalom Baranes. Baranes has no significant public portfolio in ballroom or event space design. What he does have is the post-9/11 hardening and reconstruction of the Pentagon: SCIFs, blast-proofing, compartmentalization, the full classified federal infrastructure package. He also holds credits on the U.S. Treasury Building modernisation, the Department of the Interior Headquarters renovation, and the GSA National Headquarters. His expertise is in building secure, hardened federal facilities. That isn’t a coincidence of scheduling. That is a job description.

Then there’s the money. Trump insists the ballroom is privately funded, presenting this as a virtue: no taxpayer money, nothing to see here. In practice, private funding means no congressional appropriations process, no budget hearings, no competitive procurement rules, and no public scrutiny. Infrastructure built within the Executive Office complex can be classified under executive privilege. The whole apparatus becomes invisible to oversight the moment the first private cheque clears.

Look at who is writing those cheques. The donor list includes Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Palantir, Coinbase, Ripple, Tether, T-Mobile, and Comcast. These are not companies donating to a party space out of civic spirit. These are companies with direct financial interests in government data infrastructure, federal contracts, and the architecture of state surveillance.

Palantir deserves its own sentence. The company has spent twenty years building its entire business model around embedding its data infrastructure into government operations so deeply it becomes impossible to remove. It holds contracts with the CIA, the NSA, the US Army, ICE, and a growing list of allied intelligence agencies. It recently secured a $480 million contract with the US Army. Co-founder Peter Thiel is a close Trump ally. Palantir donating to a construction project that may house the nerve center of a new federal AI surveillance architecture is not generosity. It is a capital investment with an expected return.

Section 702 of FISA, which authorises warrantless surveillance of foreigners and routinely captures Americans’ communications as a matter of documented practice, was set to expire April 20th. It received an emergency extension to April 30th. The shooting at the Correspondents’ Dinner happened April 26th. The DOJ letter demanding the preservation lawsuit be dropped landed the following morning. The timing of these three things is not proof of coordination. It is, however, worth writing down in the same paragraph.

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On the morning after the shooting at the Washington Hilton, Trump posted on Truth Social that security agencies and “every President for the last 150 years, have been demanding that a large, safe, and secure ballroom be built on the grounds of the White House.” This is not documented anywhere. It has no historical basis. It is a sentence written to be read and not checked.

The letter from Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate to the National Trust for Historic Preservation was something else.

“Put simply, your lawsuit puts the lives of the President, his family, and staff at grave risk. I hope yesterday’s narrow miss will help you finally realize the folly of a lawsuit that literally serves no purpose except to stop President Trump no matter the cost.”

The DOJ demanded the Trust voluntarily dismiss its case by 9 AM Monday or face a government motion to dissolve the injunction. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche reposted the letter on X with the addendum: “It’s time to build the ballroom.”

What the letter does not mention: the Secret Service stopped Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of California, before he entered the Hilton ballroom. The agent who was shot was treated and released from hospital the same day. The security apparatus worked. The dinner was not designated a National Special Security Event, a classification that would have triggered a substantially higher security posture. The Washington Post reported that higher-level protocols were available and were not applied. The emergency being invoked to pressure a heritage organisation into abandoning its legal case was, in part, a choice the administration made.

Shumate also claimed the Washington Hilton is “currently the only ballroom in the capital large enough to host such large gatherings.” The proposed replacement seats 999 people. The Hilton holds nearly three times that. The administration’s own safety logic does not survive contact with the capacity figures it is itself citing.

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Last Friday, the New York Times reported that the administration had secretly awarded Clark Construction, the same company building the ballroom, a no-bid $17.4 million contract to repair two ornamental fountains in Lafayette Park. The Biden administration estimated the same work at $3.3 million in 2022. The current administration got to $17.4 million by stacking justifications: 27% for inflation, then another 24% for inflation on top of that, then a further 50% premium for urgency, then handed the contract to Clark without competitive bidding. To bypass normal procurement rules entirely, the administration invoked an “urgency” exception legally reserved for war or natural disaster.

Ornamental fountains. In a park.

This matters beyond the obvious graft because it demonstrates the method: no-bid contracts, urgency exceptions, private funding, classified justifications. The ballroom project is the same mechanism at a larger scale. The fountains are a proof of concept.

Lindsey Graham announced on live television that “underneath the ballroom there will be a lot of military stuff” and a Secret Service annex. “The sooner we get the ballroom built, the better it is for the country,” he said. If an underground facility requires a senator announcing it on national television to generate public support, either it was never secret or it isn’t finished being made secret yet. Every foreign intelligence service watching that broadcast received a free reconnaissance briefing on the location and stated function of a facility being built beneath the White House.

Either the underground component is real and Graham just compromised it, or it is a sales pitch being deployed to push a $400 million project past a lawsuit that was slowing it down. One of those things is true.

“Private funding. No oversight. Executive privilege. An architect who specialises in classified federal bunkers. Donors who build surveillance infrastructure for a living. And a senator who announced the secret facility on the news.”

The legal resistance has been real. District court judge Richard Leon granted a preliminary injunction in March, ruling Trump exceeded his authority by demolishing the East Wing and starting construction without congressional approval. A three-judge appeals panel stayed that order earlier this month, allowing construction to continue while the case proceeds. The National Trust says it intends to continue. The next hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 5th. The DOJ’s 9 AM Monday deadline came and went without a dismissal.

The war powers clock closes on May 1st. The FISA extension expires April 30th. The ballroom injunction hearing is June 5th. The administration is running multiple clocks simultaneously, and in each case the strategy is identical: move fast, invoke emergency, bypass Congress, and pressure anyone who resists into dropping it.

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And here is where it is worth asking who, specifically, is in such a hurry, and why now.

The Epstein class accelerating this project, the Ellisons, the Thiels, the intelligence-adjacent billionaires who passed through Jeffrey Epstein’s social orbit and survived it without consequence or serious investigation, are not people who discovered a sudden passion for presidential event hosting. Epstein’s operation, whatever else it was, was a leverage and intelligence machine. It mapped the powerful. It created compromised relationships across governments, finance, and technology. The network it briefly illuminated before it was buried was a network of people who understood a specific truth about power: real power is not elected, it does not hold press conferences, it does not require your consent, and it does not answer subpoenas. What it requires is infrastructure. Specifically, the kind of infrastructure that knows everything about everyone, that operates below congressional visibility, that is physically embedded in the executive branch, and that cannot be voted out when the political weather changes.

That network watched Epstein get arrested, watched the files get sealed, watched the client list stay buried, and drew the obvious conclusion: the exposure risk is not the behaviour, it is the lack of a system that keeps the behaviour invisible permanently. A national surveillance architecture, centrally controlled, positioned inside executive privilege, built and operated by the same companies that already run signals intelligence for the state, is not a threat to people like that. It is protection. The panopticon watches everyone. The people who own the panopticon are not in it.

There’s already an existing military operated- protective bunker complex underneath there. The current bunker is exposed- and many of the existing technical protection systems have been compromised (for example, the CBRN air filtration system is one such system that currently isn’t working because the wing that housed all of the filtration units has been torn down).

According to the details exposed in the lawsuit. The ballroom, underneath, will house the most advanced secure military bunker/complex system in history to include; medical facilities, a hospital, and biodefense system. It features missile-resistant and blast proof structures, top- secret military applications to protect from drone swarms, data center infrastructure, hypersonic threats, and other modern attacks. It dwarfs the White House. But I think there’s definitely more to this story.

The ballroom, the opulent “shed” that sits on top was halted by court order, not the bunker system.

So why the sudden urgency?

That is why this needs attention beyond the ballroom, beyond the lawsuit, beyond even the procurement fraud. What is being built here, in haste, with private money, behind executive privilege, by a surveillance industry that has spent two decades normalising the idea that safety requires total visibility of the population, is designed to be permanent. Administrations change. Infrastructure doesn’t. The next president inherits this facility. And the one after that. Whoever builds the panopticon owns it long after the groundbreaking is forgotten, long after the lawsuit settles, long after the fountains are repaired. The urgency is not accidental. They are building fast precisely because they know the window for building without serious resistance is short. And they are counting on the fact that by the time enough people are paying full attention, it will already be too late to unbuild.

Written and Edited by Aalia Mauro