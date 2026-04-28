Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Radical Left Lunatic's avatar
Radical Left Lunatic
2d

Good writing. Thank you for explaining what this project is really about.

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Shiran Habekost's avatar
Shiran Habekost
2d

The dictators tomb and his mausoleum

American fascism

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