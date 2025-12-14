The Trump administration is preparing to appoint a two-star U.S. general to command what it’s calling an “International Stabilization Force” in Gaza, a move that represents the largest American political-civilian-military project in the Middle East in over two decades. According to reporting from Axios, this marks a dramatic deepening of direct U.S. military involvement in a territory already devastated by Israel’s assault.

Let’s be clear about what’s happening here: this isn’t peacekeeping. The proposed force is designed to replace Israeli Defense Forces currently occupying more than half of Gaza, where they continue killing Palestinians even under the supposed ceasefire. But rather than ending the violence, the U.S. plan essentially outsources Israel’s military objectives to international forces.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz made the mission explicit during his Israel visit this week, stating in an interview with Channel 12 that the ISF is authorized to disarm Hamas “by all means necessary” and that Trump has repeatedly stated Hamas will disarm “one way or another—the easy way or the hard way.” So much for stabilization, this is counterinsurgency dressed up in diplomatic language.

The international community seems to recognize this trap. Countries initially willing to participate are now hesitant, concerned their troops could end up fighting Hamas on behalf of Israel. Azerbaijan, which Waltz publicly named as a willing contributor, has clarified through Israeli media that it remains far from making a final decision. Turkey offered participation, but Israel rejected any Turkish role. The reluctance is telling, no one wants their soldiers deployed as enforcers of an occupation.

Meanwhile, the broader framework reveals even more troubling dimensions. The UN Security Council resolution adopted November 17 places Gaza under the control of a U.S.-led body dubbed the “Board of Peace” for at least two years, effectively realizing Trump’s earlier suggestion that America should “take over” Gaza. The U.S. has already established a military outpost in southern Israel to oversee the ISF, even as Israel continues to launch attacks against Palestinians and impose restrictions on aid in violation of the deal.

What Trump calls the “Board of Peace”, a U.S.-led body to govern Gaza that he’ll personally chair, was supposed to be announced by Christmas. That’s now pushed to early 2026, another sign this scheme is facing significant obstacles. But the intent remains clear: transforming Gaza into what amounts to a U.S.-administered territory emerging from catastrophic destruction.

According to Axios reporting, during Waltz’s trip to Israel, he informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. would be in charge of the ISF and would appoint a general to lead it. An Israeli official told the outlet that “Waltz even said he knows the general personally and stressed he is a very serious guy.”

The pattern is familiar to anyone who’s watched American interventions unfold. A humanitarian crisis, one enabled by U.S. weapons and diplomatic cover, becomes the pretext for deeper military involvement, which then perpetuates the very conditions it claims to resolve. Palestinians, who’ve endured months of bombardment and now military occupation, face the prospect of foreign forces arriving not to protect them, but to “disarm” their resistance while the underlying occupation continues.

Perhaps most revealing is the resolution’s vague promise of Palestinian statehood. As NPR reported, the proposal provides no timeline or guarantee for an independent state, only saying it’s possible after advances in reconstruction and Palestinian Authority reforms, reforms whose adequacy would be determined by the U.S. and Israel. Meanwhile, Netanyahu continues to explicitly oppose Palestinian statehood, and the resolution makes no mention of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where illegal settlement expansion continues unabated.

In response to the UN resolution, Hamas made its position clear through a statement to Reuters: any international force tasked with disarming the resistance would be considered a party to the conflict. The group stated that assigning the force disarmament roles “strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favor of the occupation.”

The UN Security Council resolution also provides no guarantees that Israeli troops would actually withdraw from Gaza. It stipulates the IDF will only leave once the ISF is deployed and Israel has agreed that certain “standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization” have been met. Currently, Israeli forces occupy more than 50% of the Gaza Strip.

This isn’t stabilization. It’s the militarization of occupation under international branding, with American forces leading the way, all while the rubble of destroyed Palestinian homes and lives provides the backdrop for what Washington calls “peace.”

Sources:

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of climate justice, policy, politics, tech, and AI.

I started out in campus climate organizing, taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

If it speaks to you, subscribe and help keep it alive.