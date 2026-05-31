May 31, 2026

Two days before the EPA rolled back PFAS drinking water protections, a Chemours toxicologist emailed the EPA’s senior chemical safety adviser with a study claiming PFOA is non-carcinogenic. That’s the chemical long-linked to kidney cancer, testicular cancer, and reproductive harm.

The adviser’s name is Nancy Beck. She used to be a director at the American Chemistry Council, the lobbying arm of the chemical industry. In a previous role at the EPA, she pushed to weaken rules meant to restrict PFAS. She is now, under the Trump administration, in charge of chemical safety and pollution regulation at the agency tasked with protecting you from chemical contamination.

So. Let’s actually get into what just happened.

What PFAS Are, and Why the Timeline Matters

PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been in industrial production since the 1940s. They’re in nonstick pans, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant clothing, firefighting foam. They don’t break down. That’s the point of them. And because they don’t break down, they accumulate, in soil, in water, and in blood. Ninety-seven percent of Americans have PFAS in their bloodstream right now.

The EPA links them to cancer, thyroid disease, immune suppression, liver damage, decreased fertility, and high cholesterol. The science on this has been consistent for decades. The companies making these chemicals knew that too. They just didn’t say so.

The concealment timeline:

1950s — 3M studies toxic doses of PFAS in mice. Stanford researchers find PFAS bind to proteins in human blood. The findings are not shared with regulators or the public.

1961 — A 3M scientist finds PFAS chemicals enlarge livers in rats and rabbits. Two years later, an internal 3M manual declares PFAS toxic. DuPont studies find liver damage and spleen enlargement. None of it is published.

1970s — 3M knows PFAS are present in the blood of the general US population. A 1978 study of rhesus monkeys is aborted after 20 days because all exposed monkeys die. The study is not shared with the EPA.

1990s — DuPont internal documents show the company knows PFOA causes multiple types of cancerous tumors. The Parkersburg, West Virginia plant continues operating. The surrounding community continues drinking the water.

1998 — Attorney Rob Bilott takes on a West Virginia farm family’s case. His investigation eventually produces thousands of DuPont documents, concealed research, suppressed test results, evidence the company knew and said nothing for four decades.

2024 — After decades of community organizing, the Biden EPA finalizes the first-ever national drinking water standards for six PFAS, the most significant advance in drinking water protection in a generation.

May 2026 — The Trump EPA rescinds four of those six protections and delays compliance on the remaining two until 2031. Lee Zeldin calls it “providing regulatory flexibility.” The chemical industry calls it a win.

176 million Americans are drinking tap water contaminated with PFAS, according to the EPA’s own Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule. The Environmental Working Group estimates nearly 30,000 industrial polluters could currently be releasing PFAS into water sources.

The Lobbying Trail - I Read the Actual Filing

Here’s the part that stopped me when I went through the lobbying disclosures.

In the first half of 2025 alone — before the rollback was announced, the PFAS industry spent up to $60 million lobbying the EPA and more than $12 million lobbying the White House on PFAS-related issues. That’s from Food and Water Watch’s analysis of quarterly federal lobbying disclosures, which are public record under the Lobbying Disclosure Act.

Sixty million dollars. In six months. Specifically targeting the agency that is now, technically, supposed to protect drinking water.

The numbers:

$60M spent lobbying the EPA on PFAS in the first half of 2025 alone, a 25% increase from the same period in 2024

$272.8M total PFAS-related lobbying by the US Chamber of Commerce coalition since 2023, including $50.5M at the EPA in just the first half of 2025

$1.9M spent by Chemours alone on federal lobbying in 2024, the most in any single year since it spun off from DuPont in 2015

And this is the part that is not a coincidence: NOTUS obtained more than 500 pages of emails and internal documents through FOIA requests showing chemical industry lobbyists in direct, ongoing contact with EPA officials in the months before the rollback. Chemours’ director of federal affairs emailed EPA’s senior chemical adviser two days before the May 14 announcement with a study disputing PFOA’s cancer link.

That’s not lobbying from the outside. That’s access.

“The Trump EPA is caving to chemical industry lobbyists and water utility pressure — and in doing so it is condemning millions of Americans to drink contaminated water for years to come.” — Environmental Working Group, May 2026

The Revolving Door - Same Company, Different Door

The lobbying is one mechanism. The staffing is the other. These aren’t separate stories.

Who’s running the EPA now:

Nancy Beck — Previously: director and lobbyist at the American Chemistry Council. In a prior EPA role, she advocated to weaken PFAS tracking rules. Now: Senior EPA Adviser on Chemical Safety and Pollution Regulation. The person the Chemours toxicologist emailed two days before the rollback.

David Fotouhi — Previously: lawyer defending corporate PFAS polluters against Clean Air Act and EPA chemical regulation enforcement. Now: Deputy Administrator of the EPA — second in command at the agency those polluters were evading.

Lynn Dekleva — Previously: 30 years at DuPont, then lobbyist for the American Chemistry Council. Federal reports document retaliation against EPA employees who raised concerns about chemicals she wanted approved. Now: greenlighting new chemicals for market at the EPA.

Steven Cook — Previously: defended PFAS polluters in litigation. Now: Principal Deputy at the EPA, currently seeking to scrap Superfund rules that would require those same polluters to pay for cleanup — meaning cleanup costs fall to the public.

That’s not a revolving door. That’s the same people, different business cards, same agenda.

Who Actually Pays for This

One hundred and five million Americans will be directly affected by this rollback. But the exposure isn’t even.

Low-income households and communities of color are the most likely to live within five miles of a PFAS contamination site. Harvard research found that each additional airport, military base, or industrial facility in a community’s watershed was associated with a 10% to 108% increase in PFAS concentration in their drinking water. Communities living near those sites, which tend to be low-income, Black, and Latino communities, didn’t choose that geography. Zoning and policy chose it for them.

Low-income communities and communities of color are also the least likely to have access to filtration technology, the least likely to have the legal resources to challenge contamination, and the most likely to rely on packaged foods that carry additional PFAS exposure. This rollback compounds every one of those disparities simultaneously.

Small and rural water systems, which serve the communities least able to afford advanced filtration, are also the least likely to have the treatment technology the regulations were pushing them toward. The Biden EPA had allocated $9 billion to help those communities upgrade. The Trump EPA pulled the regulatory target they were upgrading toward.

And then there’s the cost that never makes it onto the balance sheet of 3M or Chemours or DuPont. The cost of healthcare for just five of the thirteen conditions linked to PFAS exceeds $60 billion in the United States alone. That’s not a projection. That’s the current tab, for five conditions, from chemicals that are still in the water.

The companies that produced those chemicals, concealed the evidence, lobbied against the regulations, and placed their former executives inside the agency, they are not paying that bill.

You are.

They knew in 1961. They had a technical manual that said the chemicals were toxic. They kept it from regulators, from workers, from the people drinking the water downstream. Sixty-five years later, their former lobbyists are running the EPA and rescinding the first regulations that ever tried to address it. Name what you’re looking at. Then look up who your water utility is, and whether they’ve tested for PFAS, because that data is public, and most people have never checked.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

That work is only possible without the structural dependencies that shape what Western media chooses to emphasise and what it buries.

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