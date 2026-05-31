Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Astroperson009's avatar
Astroperson009
14h

These are crimes against humanity. Act now.

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Harlow Lombard's avatar
Harlow Lombard
13h

And people still want to hold onto the 🔴🔵 system that gave us this…

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