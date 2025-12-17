Dec. 16 - Russ Vought, architect of Project 2025, announced plans on Tuesday to break up the largest federal climate research lab, Colorado’s National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), calling it “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country.”

NCAR’s parent organization, the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, acknowledged that they were aware of the plans but had no additional information, further stating that “any plans to dismantle NSF NCAR would set back our nation’s ability to predict, prepare for, and respond to severe weather and other natural disasters.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis shared in a statement that “if true, public safety is at risk and science is being attacked. Climate change is real, but the work of NCAR goes far beyond climate science.”

NCAR’s research does more than reiterate climate change. According to the NCAR website, the research conducted helps farmers with harvest efficiency, protects coastal communities and ocean fisheries, enables better forecasting of hurricanes and their impact, protects the power grid, improves hail and tornado forecasts, bolsters travel safety, and improves prediction and intervention of deadly wildfires.

Climatologist Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, explained NCAR as a uniquely valuable asset covering “weather, space weather, data, climate, paleo-climate” and more, going so far as to describe it saying, “[Its] building is an icon, but [its] iconic status goes far beyond that.”

Representative Joe Neguse, who represents the district that houses NCAR, called the move for dismantling “deeply dangerous and blatantly retaliatory” further sharing that “NCAR is one of the most renowned scientific facilities in the WORLD. We will fight this reckless directive with every legal tool we have.”

Scientists took to social media denouncing the plan including Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist at Texas Tech University and chief scientist of the Nature Conservancy, who called NCAR “quite literally our global mothership” and described its dismantling as “taking a sledgehammer to the keystone holding up our scientific understanding of the planet.”

If these cuts move forward, our competitive advantage in scientific discovery and critical public safety is slashed. This isn’t just a direct attack on science, but against the American people.

According to USA Today, it could “take a generation or more to repair the damage” caused by Trump’s second presidency, thus far, with a senior White House official describing NCAR as a research stronghold for “left-wing climate lunacy” and stating that this move would “eliminate Green New Scam research activities,” further stating, “Maybe if Colorado had a governor who actually wanted to work with President Trump, his constituents would be better served.”

Once again, there it is. The Trump administration is taking out their hate for Democrats on the American people who happen to be constituents of Democratic officials, threatening human livelihood and safety around the globe.

