The First Amendment died a little more on Thursday night when federal agents arrested Don Lemon in Los Angeles while he was covering the Grammy Awards. His crime, apparently, was practicing journalism in Minneapolis a few weeks earlier. Georgia Fort, an independent journalist, was arrested Friday morning for the same offense: bearing witness.

Let that settle in for a moment. In America, in 2026, journalists are being arrested by federal agents for filming a protest at a church.

The Charges That Aren’t Charges

Here’s what we know: on January 18th, there was a protest at Cities Church in St. Paul. Journalists did what journalists do, they documented it. Don Lemon, who has been a journalist for 30 years, filmed it. Georgia Fort, an independent journalist and mother, filmed it. They performed the basic function of a free press: they bore witness to events as they unfolded.

And now they’re in federal custody.

The truly remarkable bit is that we still don’t know what charges they’re facing. As of Friday afternoon, no one has articulated what law was allegedly broken. The Department of Justice already tried twice to get arrest warrants for Lemon and other journalists in Minnesota. A chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was “no evidence” of criminal behavior in their work.

So they arrested them anyway.

The Pattern Becomes Unmistakable

Fort wasn’t alone. Also arrested were Trahern Crews, a former candidate for St. Paul mayor and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Minnesota, and Jamael Lundy, a lobbyist for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and current DFL candidate for Minnesota Senate. Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong was arrested Thursday evening and immediately called it what it is: political retaliation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced these arrests on social media like they were a trophy. The message was clear and intended to be: document our violence, and we’ll make you a criminal.

Georgia Fort filmed the moments before federal agents took her into custody and posted the video to Facebook. “As a member of the press, I filmed the church protest a few weeks ago and now I’m being arrested for that,” she said, her voice steady despite the absurdity unfolding around her. “It’s hard to understand how we have a Constitution, Constitutional rights, when we can just be arrested for being a member of the press.”

Her 17-year-old daughter spoke at a press conference Friday, calling for her mother’s immediate release. “My mom is being arrested for documenting what happened at Cities Church, and this is wrong,” she said. “She is not a protester; she is not an activist. She is a mom working to provide for her children through the only way she knows how: documenting and sharing stories of the community and truth of what’s happening here every day in our state.”

The separation of families, it turns out, isn’t just an immigration enforcement tactic.

The Press Responds

Minnesota’s journalism community didn’t waste time with equivocation. Harry Colbert Jr., Vice President of The Center for Broadcast Journalism, spoke at a press conference Friday with the kind of clarity that cuts through the performative both-sidesism that usually plagues these moments.

“Georgia Fort is in federal custody for doing her job,” he said. “Journalism is under attack. The First Amendment is under attack, and democracy is crumbling if we allow this to happen. If we don’t speak up in the loudest voice, all of our so-called freedoms, our illusion of freedom, goes away.”

Journalist Leslie Redmond was even more direct. “We are under attack. We are being targeted, and it’s not just individuals. Our democracy is under attack. Our Constitution is under attack. This is not a joke; this is not a drill; and I want for everybody that’s watching across the nation to know that you are next. Minnesota is holding the line, and we can’t hold it by ourselves.”

CNN, Lemon’s former employer, issued a statement that for once didn’t hedge. “The Department of Justice already failed twice to get an arrest warrant for Don and several other journalists in Minnesota, where a chief judge of the Minnesota Federal District Court found there was ‘no evidence’ that there was any criminal behavior involved in their work. The First Amendment in the United States protects journalists who bear witness to news and events as they unfold, ensuring they can report freely in the public interest, and the DOJ’s attempts to violate those rights is unacceptable.”

Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, called it what it is: “an unprecedented attack on the First Amendment” and a “transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the arrests “troubling,” which is the kind of understatement that makes you wonder if we’re watching the same country collapse in real time.

What This Is Really About

Let’s be clear about what’s happening here. This isn’t about law enforcement. This isn’t about public safety. This isn’t even about the protest at Cities Church, whatever happened there.

This is about making documentation of state violence itself a criminal act.

When journalists can be arrested for filming protests, when bearing witness becomes grounds for federal charges, when the mere act of recording what the state does in public becomes prosecutable, you no longer have a free press. You have state-controlled media and everyone else is a criminal.

The function of a free press in a democratic society is to hold power accountable. To shine light on what those in power would prefer remain hidden. To document abuses so they cannot be denied later. This is not a radical interpretation of the First Amendment. This is its entire point.

But accountability is inconvenient when you’re running an operation that requires darkness to function. When ICE is disappearing people from their homes, when federal agents are shooting protesters in the streets, when communities are being terrorized by the very government meant to serve them, the last thing those in power want is a camera recording it.

So they arrest the people holding the cameras.

The Larger Context

This is happening in the same state where four people were shot dead by federal agents in the last two weeks. Renée Nicole Good. Alex Pretti. Silverio Villegas González. Keith Porter Jr. All killed while exercising their First Amendment rights to protest mass deportation.

Right-wing politicians called them terrorists. The video evidence shows people protesting in the streets. And now the people who filmed that video evidence are being arrested.

The pattern is not subtle. Kill the protesters. Arrest the journalists. Disappear the documentation. Rewrite the narrative.

We’ve seen this playbook before. Israel has killed over 260 Palestinian journalists since October 2023, more than in any conflict in recent history. Journalists like Shireen Abu Akleh, shot in the head by Israeli forces in May 2022 while wearing a clearly marked press vest. Hamza Al-Dahdouh, killed alongside freelance journalist Mustafa Thuraya in January 2024 by an Israeli airstrike. Issam Abdallah, a Reuters videographer, killed by Israeli tank fire in southern Lebanon in October 2023 while standing with a group of clearly identified journalists.

Israel called them collateral damage, or suggested they were embedded with terrorists, or claimed they were legitimate targets. The documentation they produced, of destroyed homes, of burnt Palestinians, endless children shot and murdered by the IDF, of the systematic devastation of Gaza, was too damaging to allow to continue. So the journalists themselves became targets.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called Gaza the deadliest place for journalists in decades. Israel has systematically targeted media infrastructure, destroyed press offices, killed reporters and their families, and then criminalized the act of documenting what remains. Palestinian journalists who survive face arrest, detention without charge, and accusations of terrorism for doing their jobs.

This is the playbook of authoritarian regimes perfected through decades of occupation and now being imported wholesale into American cities. Document state violence too clearly, and the documentation itself becomes the crime. Film the wrong protest, and you become the terrorist. Bear witness to what the powerful do in the dark, and you end up dead or in federal custody.

The Israeli government has been refining these tactics for years: kill the journalists, destroy the evidence, arrest anyone who tries to document what’s left, and label all of it as counterterrorism. Now we’re watching the same pattern play out in Minneapolis. Different flag, same playbook.

Nekima Levy Armstrong understood immediately what was happening. At Thursday’s press conference, she said, “This is not only an immigration fight, this is a fight for police accountability. This is a fight for racial justice. This is a fight for our constitutional rights, and we must not forget that.”

She’s right. This is about all of it. Because once the state can criminalize the act of witnessing its violence, every other fight becomes exponentially harder. How do you hold police accountable when filming them is a federal offense? How do you demand racial justice when documenting injustice gets you arrested? How do you defend constitutional rights when exercising them lands you in federal custody?

What Comes Next

Fort’s daughter said it plainly: “The separation of families will never be right.”

She was talking about her mother being arrested for journalism. But she could have been talking about the families torn apart by ICE raids. Or the families of the four people shot dead by federal agents. Or the families of everyone who has been disappeared, detained, or killed by a state that increasingly operates without oversight, without accountability, and now, if they have their way, without documentation.

The Center for Broadcast Journalism’s statement was unequivocal: “We strongly condemn the arrest of journalists Georgia Fort and Don Lemon, as well as any attempt to intimidate members of the press.”

But condemnation isn’t enough. Statements aren’t enough. Press conferences aren’t enough.

What’s required is the same thing that’s been required all along: mass refusal to comply with a system that criminalizes truth-telling. Organized resistance to a state that arrests people for bearing witness. The building of structures that can protect journalists, activists, and ordinary people who dare to document what the powerful would prefer remain hidden.

Minnesota can’t hold this line alone. And they’re not asking you to send thoughts and prayers or issue statements of concern. They’re asking you to show up. To organize. To build the infrastructure that makes it possible to resist when the state comes for the people with cameras.

Because if journalists can be arrested for filming protests, you’re next. If mothers can be executed in broad daylight, if mothers can be separated from their children for documenting state violence, you’re next. If bearing witness becomes a federal crime, everyone who has ever held a phone camera at a protest, everyone who has ever filmed police, everyone who has ever tried to document what the powerful do in the dark is next.

The illusion of freedom, as Harry Colbert Jr. said, goes away the moment we stop fighting for it.

Minnesota is fighting. The question is whether the rest of the country is paying attention.

And if you are, what are you going to do about it?

