I have been sick thinking about this. The kind of sick where you open your phone hoping you misread it and then you read it again.

A baby is dead. And I cannot stop thinking about his mother’s anguish.

Note: I’m not using baby Kohen Wiley’s photo because his family has asked for his image to not be used.

His name was Kohen Kartier Wiley. He was one year old. His mother’s name is Vallesiya, and on June 16, 2025, in a Walmart parking lot in Pearl River County, Mississippi, she lifted her baby out of his car seat and held him up in the air so the police could see him.

To be so afraid that you hold your child above you like proof. Like a plea.

Hunter Foster shot him anyway.

The diapers had been paid for. Her friend used self-checkout. There is a digital receipt. Her friend was stopped, not Vallesiya, so Vallesiya kept walking with Kohen. Her friend was driving. Her friend did not drive toward the police. None of it matters, and I think some part of Vallesiya already knew that, because Black women in America learn very early that the facts are not the point.

Hunter Foster murdered him. He is on paid administrative leave. He went home.

Kohen Kartier Wiley is in the ground.

And already, before that baby is even buried, the racist propaganda machine is running.

Already there are people implying that Kohen Wiley deserved to die. Not saying it plainly, because even they know how that sounds. Implying it. If his caretakers shoplifted, if his caretakers drove toward officers, well. You understand. The logic completes itself.

The History of America Is the History of White People Justifying Their Own Violence and Pathologizing Everyone Else’s.

Let me be clear about what that logic is.

Even if every single allegation the police made were true, which it is not, the diapers were paid for and the car did not drive toward the officers, but even if it were, a one-year-old baby does not deserve to be murdered for $15 diapers.

James Baldwin wrote: “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a rage almost all the time.”

He wrote that in 1962. He wrote it about Mississippi.

He left for Paris because he needed to breathe air that didn’t feel like it was trying to kill him. He still came back. He still kept writing. He had that specific kind of love for Black America that looks from the outside like fury but is actually grief that refuses to stay quiet.

I feel that grief right now. And I am not even the one who has lost everything.

Vallesiya Wiley lost everything.

Seventy years ago, in this same state, a 14-year-old boy named Emmett Till was visiting family from Chicago. A white woman named Carolyn Bryant accused him of grabbing her, whistling at her. Her husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother J.W. Milam drove to his great-uncle’s house in the middle of the night, dragged Emmett out of bed, beat him until he was unrecognizable, shot him in the head, tied a 75-pound cotton gin fan around his neck with barbed wire, and threw him in the Tallahatchie River.

An all-white jury acquitted them in 67 minutes. One juror said they would have gone faster but stopped for a soda break.

In 2017, Carolyn Bryant told a historian she had lied. By then Emmett Till had been dead for 62 years.

His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted on an open casket. She said: “I wanted the world to see what they did to my baby.”

This country has a long, documented heritage of shooting Black infants and children and then finding language to make their deaths sound reasonable.

Black babies have been shot in their mothers’ arms. Killed in their homes during raids. Struck down in churches. Murdered during lynchings. Lynched in the womb. Treated as collateral damage whenever white fear, state violence, or a property claim decides it is under threat. This is not hyperbole. This is the archive. It goes back further than Emmett Till. Further than Reconstruction. It is baked into the founding logic of this country, which required, at the level of law, that Black life be worth less.

Tamir Rice was 12, in a park in Cleveland playing with a toy gun. The 911 caller described him as “probably a juvenile” with a gun that was “probably fake.” The dispatcher didn’t relay that to the officers. They pulled up and within two seconds, before the car had stopped, Timothy Loehmann shot him. Loehmann had been deemed unfit for duty at a previous department. Cleveland hired him anyway. No charges were filed.

Trayvon Martin was 17, walking home with Skittles and iced tea. George Zimmerman followed him, was told by the dispatcher not to pursue, and pursued anyway. He shot Trayvon in the chest. Zimmerman was acquitted. He later tried to auction the gun. He called it “an American icon.” He was not being ironic.

Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl, was fatally shot by police officer Nicholas Reardon in southeast Columbus, Ohio. She called the police herself. She was murdered by the police.

I want to say something about who is doing the shooting, because I think this conversation gets flattened in ways that don’t serve anyone.

Former Houston Police Department Officer Ashley Gonzalez used multiple racial slurs and boasted on 911 calls about targeting Black individuals. She was not a white officer. The racism that runs through American policing is trained, incentivized, and protected by the institution regardless of who is carrying the badge. Officers of color have been documented using anti-Black language, making anti-Black targeting decisions, and participating in the same culture of impunity that produces Hunter Foster.

Dylann Roof murdered nine Black people in a church in Charleston in 2015. He sat with the congregation for an hour first. He was arrested the next morning, alive, unharmed, and hungry. Officers stopped at Burger King on the way to the station.

Kyle Rittenhouse killed two people at a protest in Kenosha and walked past police with his rifle in his hands. He went home that night.

A one-year-old baby, held up by his mother so police could see him, was murdered by Hunter Foster in a parking lot in Mississippi.

I don’t have a dry observation about that gap. Some things make you want to put your head through a wall and that is the correct response.

The day after Hunter Foster murdered Kohen Wiley, police returned to the Walmart.

Not to investigate. To tear-gas the people who had gathered to grieve.

A community came to cry together at the place where a baby was killed, and the state gassed them. To protect a Walmart that made $15.5 billion in profit last year. The Walton family, worth $432 billion, will never think about Pearl River County unless it becomes a PR problem. Their property was defended with chemical agents against grieving people.

This is capitalism working. The state, which is ostensibly accountable to that community, deployed against that community, in service of a corporation that pays workers so little many of them qualify for food stamps, redeemed at the same Walmart where they work.

There is no training video that fixes this. No body camera changes the outcome when the footage exists and Hunter Foster is still on paid leave.

The machine is not malfunctioning. It is doing exactly what it was built to do.

Black Americans have fought in every war this country has declared. Enslaved men in the Civil War. Segregated units in World War I. Vietnam, while Bull Connor was still drawing a state salary. Iraq and Afghanistan, while Trayvon Martin’s killer was acquitted and celebrated. They came home to the same country that produced the open casket. To the same country that produced the parking lot.

Baldwin, 1963: “What kind of country is this? This is where you were born. You have paid your dues. And they still won’t let you in.”

He could publish that today and not change a word.

And while I am here, I need to talk about Jameson.

Jameson was a golden doodle. He was wearing his Knicks jersey. His owner’s neighbor called in a noise complaint. That is the entire predicate.

Twenty-plus officers showed up. Then a helicopter. For a noise complaint in an apartment complex. They shot Jameson dead in front of his owner. In front of her child. No warning. No attempt at de-escalation. Nothing. The LAPD murdered a family’s dog, in a Knicks jersey, in front of a child, because a neighbor complained about noise, and the media coverage was almost nonexistent.

I know some people will read this and wonder why I am putting a dog in an article about a murdered baby. Here is why: it is the same machine. The same department, the same culture, the same impunity that sends twenty officers and a helicopter to a noise complaint will send Hunter Foster to a Walmart parking lot. The scale of force deployed bears no relationship to the threat. It never does. Because it is not about the threat. It is about the exercise of power over people who have been designated as having no right to resist it.

When a law enforcement dog is killed in the line of duty, the officer responsible can face felony charges. Homicide-level charges. For a dog.

When LAPD murdered Jameson in front of his family, no one was charged with anything.

Democrats and Republicans alike have allowed police to behave with such glaring impunity. There is no question that one party is far worse than the other on such issues, but BOTH are willfully ignoring such lynchings that occur in the US on a daily basis.

The resulting terror amounts to an ongoing, brutal form a racial and economic apartheid, which stands a crime against our shared humanity.

End qualified immunity. The doctrine that protects officers from civil liability for constitutional violations they commit has no statutory basis. The Supreme Court invented it. Congress can remove it.

Require police officers to carry individual liability insurance, the same way doctors carry malpractice insurance, the same way contractors carry liability coverage. When Hunter Foster becomes uninsurable because of his conduct, that is when the institution starts caring.

Stop making taxpayers pay civil settlements for police misconduct. Right now, when a department loses a lawsuit for murdering someone, the money comes from the public. The officer’s paycheck is untouched. His/her career is unaffected. That has to end. The financial consequence has to land on the officer and the department, not the community they harmed.

Cops don’t care if taxpayers absorb the cost of their killings. Why would they? It costs them nothing. Change that and you change their behavior.

Boycott Walmart. ACAB forever. Abolish the Police.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

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