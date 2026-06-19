Liberation Project

Liberation Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dylan Hood's avatar
Dylan Hood
1d

This country exhausts me. I mean I am literally soul tired. 😪

Reply
Share
4 replies by Aalia Mauro and others
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1d

I hate seeing stuff like this, makes me want to throw up.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Aalia Mauro
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aalia Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture