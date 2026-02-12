PLEASE become a paid subscriber so I can keep organizing, covering the ICE crackdown and this fascist regime. You’re the reason this newsletter exists!!!!

The body camera wasn’t on when Border Patrol agent Charles Exum shot Marimar Martinez five times in Chicago last year. Of course it wasn’t. But another agent’s camera was rolling, and what it captured tells you everything you need to know about how federal law enforcement operates when they think nobody’s watching.

Here’s what happened before the shooting, from inside Exum’s vehicle:

“It’s time to get aggressive and get the fuck out, because they’re trying to box us in.” “We’re going to make contact, and we’re boxed in.”

Then Exum “quickly turn[s] the steering wheel sharply to the left,” there’s “an apparent jolt from the impact of a collision,” he gets out, and five shots ring out.

Marimar Martinez, a Montessori school teacher with no criminal record who was driving to donate clothes to a church, had seven holes in her body. Two bullets went through and through.

What Comes After

You want to know what happens after a federal agent shoots an unarmed woman five times? Let me show you the text messages.

Hours after the shooting, Gregory Bovino, then the commander-at-large of Border Patrol, emailed Exum:

“I’d like to extend an offer for you to extend your retirement beyond age 57. ... In light of your excellent service in Chicago, you have much yet left to do!!”

Excellent service. The woman he shot was still in the hospital.

But that’s just the official response. Want to see what Exum was texting his boys?

“I fired 5 rounds and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book boys.”

And in case anyone missed it:

“Read it. 5 shots, 7 holes.”

When another agent asked if people had been supportive, Exum wrote back about the “big time” support he’d received:

“Everyone has been including Chief Bovino, Chief Banks, Sec Noem and El Jefe himself … according to Bovino.”

Chief Banks. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. El Jefe himself — the boss, the president.

This is the chain of command celebrating a shooting. This is the institutional response to putting seven holes in a schoolteacher.

The Lies They Tell

Martinez was charged with using her car to assault and impede federal law enforcement. They called her a domestic terrorist. The U.S. government, her government, tried to make her into a monster who attacked federal agents.

The charges were dismissed with prejudice in November. Federal prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss their own fucking case.

As Martinez’s attorney Chris Parente said at a news conference:

“Most people, after their criminal indictment has been dismissed, would stop fighting, but to have your own government call you something as hurtful and as harmful as a domestic terrorist when you know you’re not is just unacceptable.”

Let me be clear about what happened here: They shot her. They lied about it. They charged her with attacking them. They tried to put her in prison. And when the case fell apart, they just... walked away. Exum is on “administrative leave, consistent with policy.”

Nobody has been held accountable. Nobody will be.

What She Saw

Martinez testified before Congress last week. She described what it felt like to be executed by your own government:

“Initially she thought the sensations in her arms and legs were from being hit by pepper balls. She tried to continue driving, but she heard her back passenger window shatter and felt ‘bullets continue to pierce my body.’” “I knew I had to get to safety before I was dragged from my car and likely beaten or killed.”

She thought about the bullets entering her body “like a burning sensation.” She watched her life flash before her eyes.

The crime she committed? She honked her horn and shouted “La Migra”, slang for immigration authorities, to warn her neighbors.

She was driving to donate clothes to a church.

They shot her five times. They bragged about it. They tried to destroy her life to cover it up.

The Pattern

Martinez told Congress she saw herself in the names of the dead:

“I am Renee Good. I am Alex Pretti. I am Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez. I am Keith Porter. They should all be here today.”

Two U.S. citizens killed in Minneapolis. A Mexican immigrant shot dead by an immigration officer in Chicago. A man fatally shot by an off-duty ICE officer in California.

She’s right. This isn’t about one trigger-happy agent. This is about a system that rewards violence, protects its practitioners, and criminalizes the people it harms.

Parente explained why Martinez kept fighting after the charges were dropped:

“Marimar was able to get discovery in this case that shows you exactly how this agency handles a shooting in the immediate aftermath, and it is scary.”

It is scary. Because now we can see exactly how it works. The backslapping. The promotions. The jokes about holes in bodies. The institutional protection that flows down from “El Jefe himself.”

Behind the Curtain

The evidence was only released because a judge ordered it last week. The government fought to keep it hidden. They wanted you to never see those text messages. They wanted the body camera footage to disappear. They wanted Exum’s celebration of putting seven holes in a woman to stay private.

Martinez’s legal team said the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis “created a renewed sense of urgency for them to show the American people how Department of Homeland Security leaders respond to officer-involved shootings.”

As Parente said:

“We know sort of what it looks like behind the curtain, and it’s scary, and it will continue to happen in city after city when the bosses of these Border Patrol agents do what they do in the immediate aftermath of a shooting.”

City after city. Shooting after shooting. The same pattern, over and over.

They shoot. They lie. They criminalize the victim. They protect the shooter. And then they do it again.

What You’re Supposed to Accept

You’re supposed to believe that Marimar Martinez, unarmed, alone, driving to donate clothes, somehow posed such a threat to multiple armed federal agents in vehicles that they had no choice but to shoot her five times.

You’re supposed to believe that joking about putting seven holes in her body is normal professional conduct.

You’re supposed to believe that offering a promotion to the shooter hours after the incident is appropriate.

You’re supposed to believe that this is all fine, actually, because the system investigated itself and found that the system followed procedure.

You’re supposed to move on.

The Truth

Here’s what Martinez’s statement said:

“This evidence conclusively rebuts the false narratives that Ms. Martinez was anything but a victim of a horrific violent crime.”

A horrific violent crime. That’s what it was. Not law enforcement. Not protecting the border. Not securing the homeland.

A horrific violent crime, committed by a federal agent, celebrated by his chain of command, covered up by the government, and almost successfully prosecuted as her fault.

She survived. She fought back. She forced them to release the evidence. And now you can see it too, the texts, the videos, the institutional rot.

The only question left is what the fuck you’re going to do about it.

Liberation Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of independent media, the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of social justice, policy, politics, and tech.

I started out in campus climate organizing, taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

If it speaks to you, subscribe and help keep it alive.