Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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David's avatar
David
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Thank you for the excellent detail of your piece Aalia. My thoughts are along with yours towards the end, he was just done and it's time to take care of business. But he's smart enough to understand it's a one way ride ending with death or incarceration. I wonder if he's upset they didn't shoot back, suicide by secret service, like that kid in Butler. Cole couldn't have thought he would be successful, the guy's to smart. I'm impressed with the secret service for not shooting the guy. How they didn't spray him with gun fire, man! It looks and sounds like it is what it is, can't make something until you have something. Thank you!

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