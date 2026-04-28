April 27, 2026

Cole Allen was a Christian, a teacher, a Caltech engineer. The administration that called him an anti-Christian zealot is lying. The more interesting question is why no one is surprised by that anymore.

I can’t say I’m particularly concerned about the fate of a room full of “journalists” whose careers largely consist of laundering American imperialism and shielding the Epstein class.

That said, I am interested in compiling some of the details corporate media tends to glide past, and may share a few points after a bit of digging.

On the evening of April 25, Cole Thomas Allen walked into the Washington Hilton with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives, charged a Secret Service checkpoint outside the Correspondents’ Dinner, shot an agent whose bulletproof vest saved his life, and was subdued on the floor before reaching the ballroom. Trump was evacuated. Nobody died. And within hours, the administration had already told its first significant lie about what happened.

“When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians. He hates Christians, a hatred.” - Donald Trump, Fox News Sunday, April 27, 2026

He doesn’t. He is one. Christianity Today reviewed the manifesto and found Allen working through Gospel passages like someone who had spent years with the text, which, by all accounts, he had. His former classmates at Caltech remember him as “pretty prominent” in the Caltech Christian Fellowship. “Pretty Christian and mellow,” one told journalist Ken Klippenstein. He thanked his church family in the manifesto itself. He quoted Revelations to describe Trump as the Antichrist.

Allen addressed the classic Christian objection to political violence, the Sermon on the Mount instruction to turn the other cheek, and his rebuttal is worth reading straight:

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when someone else is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.” - Cole Allen, manifesto, April 25, 2026, via New York Post

You can think it’s dangerous. But it is a theological argument, made in good faith, by someone who clearly knows his scripture. Trump’s characterisation of this as anti-Christian hatred is not a reading error. It’s a prepared narrative, because Trump’s national security directive NSPM-7, signed September 2025, already labels “anti-Christianity” as a terrorism indicator. The classification was written in advance. The incident just gave them somewhere to apply it.

There’s a detail from Allen’s past that I keep coming back to. He was once president of Caltech’s Nerf club, and he ran it by pushing back against members who were modifying the toy guns to look more like real weapons. Worked with campus security. De-escalated conflicts. That guy drove cross-country with a sawed-off shotgun. Whatever arc took him from there to the Washington Hilton was not a straight line, and not a short one. “I don’t see anyone else picking up the slack,” his manifesto reads.

Then came the officials and the press corps, predictably, with their “violence has no place in democracy” statements. Wolf Blitzer went on CNN to describe how personally frightened he was. The people in that ballroom, members of Congress, cabinet secretaries, television anchors, lined up to express shock that political violence had arrived at their door.

Democracy in America died a long time ago, largely because political violence has defined this country since its very origins, and it has grown so pervasive that Americans can’t seem to recognise it anymore. The United States was built on the violent dispossession of Indigenous peoples and the institution of slavery. It has spent the better part of a century assassinating foreign leaders, engineering coups, Iran in 1953, Chile in 1973, and Venezuela three months ago, funding proxy wars, and dropping bombs on civilian populations from Korea to Yemen. Domestically: the assassination of Lincoln, of Kennedy, of Malcolm X, of Martin Luther King Jr. The FBI’s COINTELPRO programme, which ran for decades and specifically targeted leftists, Black activists, and anti-war organisers. January 6th, when a sitting president’s supporters stormed the Capitol to overturn an election. ICE, which Congress just expanded into the most well-funded armed domestic agency in American history. The 2019 El Paso massacre, carried out by a gunman who used Trump’s own language about a “Hispanic invasion” in his manifesto. The Pulse nightclub slaughter in Orlando. A 3,700% increase in hate crimes against Sikh Americans over the past decade. And abroad: over two hundred journalists documented killed by the Israeli military in Gaza and Lebanon, a figure the Committee to Protect Journalists has called unparalleled in modern conflict.

Wolf Blitzer covered most of that. Without urgency. He did not go on air to describe how personally frightened it made him. So the shock in that ballroom was not about violence. It was about proximity. Violence is only a crisis when it arrives in the room where the people who sanction it are having dinner.

The security situation has its own anomalies that have received considerably less attention than they deserve. Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie was seated next to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s husband, Nicholas Riccio. Hasnie reported that before the dinner, Riccio leaned over and told her “you need to be very safe”, that “he was very serious when he said that,” looked around the room, and began to say there were “some...” before her phone connection cut out live on air. She attributed the cut to cell congestion in the venue.

Taken alongside this, that explanation sits differently. Earlier that evening, during the red-carpet arrivals, Leavitt herself told a Fox News correspondent on camera: “I will tell you, this speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It will be funny. It will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room.” Minutes later, Secret Service agents were shouting exactly those words as guests crouched under their tables.

I am not telling you what to conclude from that. I’m telling you it happened, and that the press which was in that ballroom has not spent much energy on it.

What the international press has spent energy on is the broader pattern. Unlike most U.S. outlets, overseas media were not particularly inclined to take the evening at face value:

Le Monde (France) described the incident as “meticulously staged,” pointing to the White House’s immediate use of “enemies within” rhetoric as cover for crackdowns on political dissent.

Der Spiegel (Germany) used the term Washingtoner Reichstagsbrand - “Washington Reichstag Fire” - referencing the 1933 arson the Nazis used to dismantle the Weimar Constitution.

El Pais (Spain) framed it as a “transactional use of tragedy,” a distraction from the Middle East and the deteriorating U.S. economy.

The Guardian (UK) suggested the incident would be used to bolster Trump’s “security-industrial complex” and permanently fortify the executive branch against judicial and legislative oversight.

United Daily News (Taiwan) warned the administration could use the incident to renege on international security commitments in favour of domestic “purification.”

Trump’s own response removed any ambiguity about its utility. He posted to Truth Social the following morning that the attack “would never have happened” with his White House ballroom, which “cannot be built fast enough.” The man was evacuated from a live-fire incident and his first public statement was a real estate pitch.

Now here is the part of Allen’s profile that the mainstream coverage has almost entirely ignored.

In the summer of 2014, Allen was nineteen and held a research fellowship at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. His work involved adding modelling capability for planets around previously excluded star categories, updating chemical reaction datasets, and identifying version discrepancies in existing planetary models.

The House Oversight Committee has formally demanded answers from the FBI, the Department of Energy, the Department of Defense, and NASA about the deaths and disappearances of at least eleven scientists with ties to aerospace, nuclear research, and classified defence programmes. The deadline for those briefings was April 27. Today. Four of those cases are tied directly to JPL and Caltech.

Michael David Hicks. JPL research scientist, 24 years. Worked on NASA’s DART asteroid deflection mission. Died July 30, 2023, age 59. Cause of death never made public.

Frank Werner Maiwald. JPL principal researcher, 25 years. Specialised in biosignature-detection instruments, built to find signs of life on other worlds. In June 2023, one month before Hicks died, he presented a breakthrough in mass spectrometry capable of detecting life on Jupiter’s moon Europa and Saturn’s moon Enceladus. Died July 4, 2024, age 61. No cause of death released. No autopsy performed. No statement from JPL or NASA. When journalists asked JPL to confirm he had worked there, they declined to comment. A 25-year principal researcher. And they wouldn’t confirm he existed.

Monica Reza. Director of JPL’s Materials Processing Group. Developed and patented a nickel super-alloy used in reusable rocket manufacturing. Disappeared June 22, 2025, while hiking near Mount Waterman in Angeles National Forest. Never found.

Carl Grillmair. Astrophysicist at Caltech’s IPAC, which operates in close integration with JPL. Found shot dead on the front porch of his rural Southern California home, February 16, 2026.

Two JPL scientists dead within twelve months of each other, both with no public cause of death, one of them a specialist in detecting life on other worlds. A third vanished on a hiking trail and was never recovered. A fourth shot dead on his porch.

I am not saying Cole Allen knew these people. What I am pointing at is something narrower. Allen spent the summer of 2014 doing planetary modelling and chemical reaction dataset work at the same institution where, over the following decade, scientists working on adjacent research died without explanation, one disappeared without trace, and one was shot on his own front porch. The FBI and the House Oversight Committee consider this cluster significant enough to formally demand answers from four federal agencies, with a deadline that fell the day after Cole Allen was arrested in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on April 17 that the administration was conducting a “holistic review” of the cases. “No stone will be unturned.” That was eight days before the Correspondents’ Dinner. Allen had already booked his hotel room.

Cole Allen’s manifesto does not mention JPL. Does not mention Maiwald, Hicks, Reza, or Grillmair. There is no evidence his trajectory intersected with theirs in any meaningful way. But a former JPL intern, radicalised by watching the present government operate, drove across the country to attack that government on the same weekend it was supposed to answer questions about dead JPL scientists. That coincidence deserves to be stated plainly and in the same breath.

The conspiracy theories, the staged-event narratives, the MKUltra murmurs, none of it is supported by anything. What is supported is simpler and, in its own way, more disturbing. A 31-year-old man with two degrees, a teaching award, and a faith tradition decided that the system had exhausted its legitimacy, planned methodically over months, booked a hotel room, took the train, and walked in with weapons. He was stunned by how easy it was to get inside. He was stopped before he reached anyone on his list. He is now in federal custody facing charges including attempted assassination of the president.

And the man he was trying to reach used the incident to pitch a ballroom.

On the same day Congress wanted answers about dead scientists, the man who once mapped planets at their laboratory was face-down on a hotel floor in Washington. Make of that what you will.

Now, the Trump administration is pointing to this narrative to justify violating free speech, expanding further surveillance, and renewing FISA 702. Why are officials, access influencers, and partisan outlets using this incident to push for more control over speech and civil liberties?

This week: two follow-up pieces. First, what NSPM-7 actually is, what it authorises, and why the administration had it ready before anyone was arrested. Second, the JPL scientist cluster properly reported, the full timeline of deaths and disappearances and what the House Oversight Committee’s briefing demand does and doesn’t tell us. These aren’t footnotes. They’re the story underneath the story.

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Sources: Ken Klippenstein, kenklippenstein.com, April 26, 2026 | CBS News, April 26, 2026 | Christianity Today, April 26, 2026 | Fortune, April 21, 2026 | Newsweek | Fox 11 LA | Pasadena Now | Committee to Protect Journalists | Wikipedia — 2026 WHCD Shooting | Wayne Madsen Report, April 26, 2026