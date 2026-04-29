Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Laurie's avatar
Laurie
9h

I hope people read this and join in, but I must point out that the article repeatedly says Thursday, May 1st. It isn't Thursday but Friday. Don't shop on Friday, don't go out to eat or to the movie or order in or spend anything. On Friday.

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ChatterX's avatar
ChatterX
9h

Capitalism wants people divided and isolated. Competing and fighting with each other instead of their real COMMON enemy.

It's called "Identity politics".

***

G. Carlin explains Identity politics:

youtube.com/watch?v=cgps85scy1g

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