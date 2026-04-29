DATE: April 29, 2026

A warehouse worker in Ontario couldn’t pay his rent. Kimberly-Clark made $21.5 billion in a decade and paid out 106% of it to shareholders. The government’s response was to classify economic grievance as terrorism. May 1st is Thursday.

Something snapped. Maybe it snapped a while ago and we weren’t paying attention, or maybe we were paying attention and told ourselves it was isolated, the act of a broken person rather than a signal from a breaking class. Either way, the warehouses are burning, and the U.S. government just classified being angry about your rent as a form of domestic terrorism.

The Kimberly-Clark warehouse in Ontario, California went first, or at least first in this particular sequence. April 7th, 2026. 1.2 million square feet of paper products. Chamel Abdulkarim, a 29-year-old warehouse worker employed by third-party contractor NFI Industries, allegedly set it alight and then explained himself in language so plain it almost embarrasses the political class that has to respond to it.

“All you had to do was pay us enough to live. Pay more of the value WE bring. Not corporate. Don’t see the shareholders picking up a shift.”

That’s the manifesto. No ideology pamphlet, no underground cell, no foreign handler. A man who worked shifts in a warehouse, couldn’t afford his rent in Ontario where a one-bedroom runs $2,000 a month on a wage of roughly $37,000 a year before tax, and decided that if the system wasn’t going to give him a life, he’d give the system a problem. The DOJ indictment quotes him further: “1% is a fucking joke.” He also compared himself to Luigi Mangione. The government made sure to put that in the press conference. They want that connection in the record. They’re frightened of it.

They should be.

Kimberly-Clark reported $2.4 billion in operating profit in 2025. Over the past decade, the company made $21.5 billion in net income and paid out $22.8 billion — 106% of that income — in stock buybacks and dividends. Its CEO made $48 million over three years. According to the company’s own filings, it would take the average Kimberly-Clark employee 275 years to earn what the CEO made in 2025 alone. NFI Industries, Abdulkarim’s actual employer, has a record of wage violations: a $5.75 million settlement for misclassifying drivers as independent contractors, a $3.5 million Department of Labor order for failing to pay prevailing wages. The prosecutor at the press conference said America is “founded on free enterprise and capitalism” and that anyone who attacks “our way of life” will be “pursued aggressively.” He was not talking about NFI’s wage theft. He was talking about Abdulkarim.

After the Kimberly-Clark fire, here is a partial list of what followed: a shopping mall in Ontario. A warehouse in Queens. An Amazon facility in Ohio. A lumber yard in Wayne County. Warehouses in southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Bakersfield, Compton, Miami. Sam Altman’s home, firebombed — then firebombed again, then shot at. A Tesla sales office in New Orleans, burned to the ground. A Raytheon building set on fire. An Indianapolis politician’s home shot up, note left reading “No AI Data Centers.”

None of these people coordinated. There is no organisation. No shared manifesto beyond the same sentence: pay us enough to live. That is precisely what makes the government nervous. You can infiltrate a cell. You cannot infiltrate a class.

The Raytheon building that caught fire belongs to one of the largest defence contractors on earth. Raytheon secured a $1.7 billion missile contract to continue supplying munitions for a war Congress never formally declared. The Iran military operations are running on Raytheon hardware while Abdulkarim faces life in prison for torching a warehouse because he couldn’t pay rent. The federal prosecutor quoted his line about “billionaires profiting off of war” specifically, at the podium, on purpose. They want it on the record that connecting your inability to pay rent to a $1.7 billion missile contract is a radicalised thought pattern.

They are telling you exactly what they are afraid of.

Trump signed NSPM-7 in September 2025. Implemented by Pam Bondi in December. The document opens by citing the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as evidence of a growing domestic terrorism threat, then lists the following as terrorism indicators — verbatim from the text — “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism.” Feeling poor is now a radicalisation indicator. Saying the 1% is a joke is now evidence. The FBI and IRS announced a joint task force in March 2026 specifically to investigate nonprofits under this framework. They have codified the idea that understanding how capitalism works is a threat to national security.

UnitedHealthcare, for reference, maintained one of the highest claim-denial rates in the American insurance industry. That is the system NSPM-7 is protecting. Property. Capital. The right of shareholders to profit from a population that cannot afford to be sick.

Which brings us to May Day, and to the history of it that was deliberately buried.

Chicago. May 1st, 1886. 350,000 workers across the United States walked off the job with one demand: the eight-hour workday. In Haymarket Square, police opened fire on the crowd. Workers died. The state hanged four labour organisers on evidence so fabricated that the Governor of Illinois pardoned them six years later and called the trial a disgrace to the judicial system. The movement spread anyway. By 1890, May 1st was International Workers’ Day across Europe, Latin America, and beyond.

America watched and made a calculation.

In 1894, Grover Cleveland signed legislation creating Labor Day in September — six days after ordering federal troops to break the Pullman Strike and imprison its leader Eugene Debs. Thirteen workers were killed by those troops. The timing was not coincidence. It was replacement theology. Give workers a holiday. Just not that one. Not the one with the bodies in it.

Then 1947: the Taft-Hartley Act, still law. It banned sympathy strikes, solidarity strikes, secondary boycotts. It became illegal for workers in one industry to strike in support of workers in another. They didn’t just bury May Day. They made the thing May Day stood for a federal crime.

The progression is clean. In 1886, they shot you. In 1894, they distracted you. In 1947, they criminalised your solidarity. In 2025, they pathologised your anger. Same project. Different century.

This year it’s different. In January 2026, Minneapolis went out on a general strike, over 100,000 people marched in -30 temperatures, major school districts closed, at least 700 businesses shut across Minnesota, 300 solidarity actions held nationwide. A Blue Rose Research survey found 23% of Minnesota voters said either they or a loved one participated. Workers struck without facing legal consequences, and unions noticed. National Nurses United, 200,000 members, has backed May 1st. The 31,000-member Chicago Teachers Union signed on. Indivisible, which organised the No Kings protests, has pivoted fully to May Day Strong.

“The next major national action of this movement is not just going to be another protest. It is a tactical escalation.”, Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin, March 28, 2026

The May Day Strong coalition’s demands: tax the rich, ICE out of communities, defend free and fair elections, workers over billionaires. Not a march with a sound permit. An economic withdrawal. No Work. No School. No Shopping. May 1st. Thursday. Two days away.

Here is the concrete case for why economic withdrawal is the mechanism. 70% of US GDP is consumer spending. The working class, 56% of Americans who cannot cover a $1,000 emergency (Bankrate, 2024) — are the economy. Not the Vanguard index fund. Not the shareholder who has never picked up a shift. You.

Target lost $10 billion in market capitalisation in three weeks in 2023 from a consumer response that was almost entirely uncoordinated. Bud Light lost roughly $27 billion in brand value the same year from a boycott with no central organisation and no leadership structure. Uncoordinated. Spontaneous. Still devastating. Now imagine one day. Coordinated. Nationwide. With demands attached.

May 1st alone changes nothing structurally. One day of suppressed consumer spending is a rounding error to capital. What it builds is the point. Every successful general strike in history was preceded by smaller actions that created three things: networks, resources, and the muscle memory of collective refusal. The 1934 San Francisco General Strike, which shut down an entire city and rewrote American labour law, started with eighty dock workers. It spread because the infrastructure already existed. The Minnesota strike in January started the same way and became something larger. That’s the template.

WHAT TO DO ON MAY 1ST — AND BEFORE IT

TODAY — APRIL 29TH

→ Do your shopping now. Buy everything you need through tomorrow so you spend nothing on Thursday.

→ Find your local May Day event at maydaystrong.org — search by city, note the time and location.

→ If you’re in a workplace, tell two people. Not a lecture. Just: “I’m not spending money Thursday. You in?”

→ If you’re an employer: give your workers the day paid. That is also a position.

THURSDAY MAY 1ST — WITHDRAW

→ Do not go to work if you can. If you cannot, that’s fine — this is a numbers game, not a purity test.

→ Spend nothing. No Amazon, no Uber Eats, no supermarket run, no online orders of any kind.

→ Do not open gig economy apps — Uber, DoorDash, Instacart. These companies are built on workers legally classified as not-workers to deny them sick pay, overtime, and union rights.

→ Do not click ads. Do not stream on platforms that monetise your attention. Every click is revenue. Deny them the data.

→ Do not bank with JP Morgan, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo. Schedule no transfers, make no payments. These three banks hold $8.7 trillion in assets built substantially on fees extracted from the people least able to pay them.

→ If you can show up physically — a rally, a march, a mutual aid table — go. maydaystrong.org has the map.

THURSDAY MAY 1ST — BUILD

→ Find the mutual aid table. Note who runs it. Get two numbers you didn’t have on Wednesday.

→ Find out what your block needs that the state is not providing — a food pantry, an emergency fund, a legal clinic — and start building it now so the next action includes people who couldn’t afford this one.

→ A strike fund is not a radical concept. It is a savings account for collective power. Ask if yours has one. Start one if it doesn’t.

IF YOU CAN’T DO ANY OF THIS

→ Share this. The strike is also a census — of who has run out of road and is ready to say so.

→ Donate to a local strike fund or mutual aid network so the next person can participate when you couldn’t.

This is not a purity test. Participation looks different for everyone. The point is the number of people who show up in some form, and what they build with each other after.

The ruling class has a state, a legal system, a media apparatus, and generational wealth. The working class has each other. That is not nothing. That is, historically, the only thing that has ever worked. The New Deal did not happen because Roosevelt was a compassionate man. It happened because capital looked at what was coming and decided partial concessions were cheaper than the alternative. That calculation is being run again right now, and the answer capital keeps arriving at is: send in the prosecutors, sign the national security directive, classify the anger as terrorism, and hope nobody notices the pattern.

They hanged four men in Chicago in November 1887 for organising the movement that gave you the weekend. Then they replaced the day that remembered them with a barbecue in September, and for over a hundred years most people never knew why.

Abdulkarim earned $37,000 a year. His CEO earned $48 million over three years. The company paid out more than it made in profit, to shareholders, for a decade. Someone at a distribution center in Ontario did the maths and drew a conclusion. You don’t have to agree with what he did to understand what drove him there, or to understand that the people sending him to prison for life are the same people who wrote the conditions that produced him.

May Day is in two days.

The question is not whether one day brings down capitalism. The question is whether, on May 2nd, you know two people you didn’t know on April 30th.

They replaced the holiday. They banned the solidarity. They criminalised the grievance. The one thing they could never legislate away was the moment workers figured out they weren’t alone.

Written and edited Aalia Mauro.

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