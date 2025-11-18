The UN Just Legalized American-Israeli Occupation of Gaza: Here’s What Actually Happened
The UN Security Council voted 13-0 yesterday to authorize Donald Trump and Tony Blair to govern Gaza. Russia and China abstained instead of using their veto power. Every Palestinian faction rejected it. International legal experts called it a violation of international law. And it passed anyway.
Let me break down what actually happened, why it’s colonial occupation dressed up as “stabilization,” and what it means for Palestinian liberation.