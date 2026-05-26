May 26, 2026.

On May 23, Trump posts from the Oval Office that a peace deal with Iran is “largely negotiated, subject to finalization.” Names every leader he called: MBS, MBZ, Erdoğan, Sisi, King Abdullah, Emir Tamim, Field Marshal Munir, King Hamad. Then mentions Netanyahu separately. Says that call “went very well.” Doesn’t say what was discussed.

The next morning he posts again.

Every single Arab and Muslim country on that call, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, must normalize with Israel. Sign the Abraham Accords. Do it now. Or they are out of the Iran deal. And if they’re out of the Iran deal, they’re on their own when the bombs start falling again.

Mixed messaging appears to be the theme of ongoing talks to end the Iran war. Mere hours after U.S. President Donald Trump wrote that negotiations were “proceeding nicely,” the U.S. military launched what it called “self-defense” strikes on southern Iran early Tuesday local time, prompting Tehran to accuse Washington of violating the two countries’ tenuous cease-fire.

According to U.S. Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, Tuesday’s assault aimed to “protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.” U.S. Central Command “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing cease-fire,” he said, noting that the operation targeted missile launch sites and Iranian boats that were attempting to set mines. Tehran said that at least four members of its naval forces were killed.

Iran has vowed swift retaliation for the White House’s “grave violation” of the truce. “Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave any act of hostility unanswered and will not hesitate in defending Iran’s sovereignty,” Iran’s foreign ministry said. “The commission of these acts of aggression, coinciding with the ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, once again exposes the ill intent and bad faith of the U.S. ruling establishment to the people of Iran, the people of the region, and the international community.”

The country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps pledged to “respond decisively” to any attacks that violate the cease-fire. It claimed to have shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone and fired at another U.S. drone and F-35 fighter jet, forcing them to turn around. The United States has not confirmed those claims.

The Trump administration, however, insists that it is committed to the peace process. “We’ll see if we can make progress,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in India on Tuesday. “It’s a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it’ll take a few days.”

Let’s rewind twenty-four hours and look at what the deal actually contains.

As Iran’s negotiating team has described it through their own channels: end of the war on all fronts, including Lebanon. Billions in frozen Iranian assets released, with early reports putting the initial figure at $20–24 billion. The U.S. naval blockade lifted. American forces pulled back from Iran’s immediate vicinity. Thirty days to negotiate the nuclear question, extendable by mutual agreement. And the Strait of Hormuz, this is the number that should be in every headline, under Iranian management.

Trump’s Truth Social post described the Strait as “opening.” Iran’s foreign policy apparatus corrected that framing within hours. Fars News: “Trump’s claim about the Strait of Hormuz returning to its previous state is not true. In the event of a potential agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will continue to be under Iran’s management.”

And then there’s this. U.S. officials involved in the negotiations sent messages to the Iranian side through intermediaries telling them to ignore Trump’s public statements. “Purely for domestic and media consumption,” they said. His position at the actual negotiating table is “completely different.”

The President of the United States, being operationally disowned by his own negotiators, through Iranian back-channels.

Within twenty-four hours of the announced optimism, sources close to the Iranian team were describing signs of American retreat on two specific points. The asset mechanism. And the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The draft memorandum includes a Lebanon ceasefire framework. Iran has stated clearly it will not sign anything unless every clause is fully agreed and guaranteed, not most of it, not the settled sections while the contentious ones get postponed. Pakistan apparently suggested exactly that approach. Tehran rejected it. The disputed clauses are, in Iran’s framing, fundamental and non-negotiable.

So what’s the disputed clause?

Israel is pushing Washington to include language that would allow it to conduct military operations in Lebanon in response to, and this is the actual formulation being reported, “any threat.”

Any threat. A phrase that can mean whatever the Israeli government decides it means on any given day.

Iran rejected that immediately.

And then, within hours of that rejection, Israeli forces launched their largest assault on Lebanon yet. Over seventy sites struck. During active peace negotiations. While the Lebanon framework in those negotiations is being held up specifically because Israel wants the right to keep hitting Lebanon whenever it decides something qualifies as a threat.

Israel has begun bombing dams in Lebanon as part of this latest attack. If this dam broke, it would cause a deadly flood for thousands.

Lebanon's National News Agency said at least 10 people, including women and children, were killed in one strike on the town of Burj al-Shamali in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu made his position explicit: Israel will continue its operations in Lebanon. Iran will not stand in the way of that. And the war against Iran will continue regardless, as long as Iran maintains nuclear enrichment.

Ben Gvir went further, demanding Netanyahu "bang on Trump's table" to declare a return to full war, cut Lebanon's electricity, and CONQUER the Dahiyeh. Netanyahu is not trying to reach a deal. He is trying to make one impossible for Iran and U.S. to reach one, so the U.S. fights the war HE FAILED to win in 2025 against Iran.

Which means no deal. Or a deal that doesn’t hold. Which, for the Israeli government, is functionally the same outcome they were pursuing.

Now zoom back out to what Trump asked for the morning after.

Saudi Arabia, is being told to shake hands with Netanyahu on camera and call it peace.

The political reality inside these countries makes this nearly impossible to execute, and every leader on that call knows it. MBS has built his domestic narrative around Vision 2030. Normalization with Israel while Gaza burns would trigger a backlash across the Arab and Muslim world that he cannot manage. Erdoğan has called it genocide in public speeches. He has expelled the Israeli ambassador. The idea that Turkey signs the Abraham Accords while positioning itself as a champion of Palestinian rights is politically incoherent, it destroys his entire regional brand in one press conference.

Pakistan is a nuclear-armed country of 230 million people whose army chief came back from Tehran trying to broker peace. Its entire mediation role in this conflict is built on being perceived as a neutral Muslim country. Normalization ends that permanently. Egypt and Jordan normalized decades ago and have paid a continuous domestic political price ever since. They are not providing cover for a new wave while Israeli forces are carrying out ethnic cleansing in Gaza and Lebanon simultaneously.

What Trump is doing with this demand is using the threat of resumed war, war that kills people, destroys infrastructure, and destabilizes governments, as leverage to deliver a foreign policy gift to Netanyahu and the sections of Washington that have been demanding Arab normalization for years. Palestinian abandonment, packaged as a peace deal, and presented to Arab leaders as a bill to pay.

Iran will not sustain an agreement that leaves Lebanon as an active theater, they’ve said so clearly and repeatedly. If it survives in a form that actually forecloses Israeli operational flexibility, you’ll hear about it loudly from the people who’ve been loudest about wanting this deal to fail.

Watch whether any of the Arab governments respond publicly to the Abraham Accords demand. They hold real economic leverage, oil, bases, airspace, regional stability. They have not used it yet.

What Iran asked for was a ceasefire in Lebanon that means a ceasefire in Lebanon. Without the “any threat” carve-out. Without the blank permission slip for continued operations.

What you’re looking at is this: the United States reached a point where the cost of the war, economically, regionally, politically, exceeded what the war was returning. Hormuz being functionally closed is not an abstraction. Economists are talking about global recession signals if it stays closed another two months. Trump’s approval is in the low thirties. The operations that were supposed to break Iranian military capacity, the ones that were given names that sound like they were workshopped in a branding session, didn’t achieve their primary war goals. By any honest accounting, the defenders held.

The global economy needs an end to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz lest energy prices rise even higher. The military option for trying to force the strait open is time-consuming and risky. Iran could retaliate by striking important energy and desalination infrastructure in neighboring states. The United States is running low on critical munitions, particularly missile interceptors, which are needed to protect U.S. assets and maintain deterrence against other threats worldwide.

So the U.S. wants out. Or at least it wants the terms of an exit that it can describe as a win. Israel does not want this.

Is the expansion of Israeli war crimes in Lebanon more important to Trump than ending the globally catastrophic Iran war?

Written & Edited by Aalia Mauro

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