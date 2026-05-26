Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Peter Roest's avatar
Peter Roest
12h

Donald Trump has accomplished something I would have laughed at in disbelief back in 1979. He has made the American government as nauseating as one created by the religious wack-jobs that run Iran.

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1 reply by Aalia Mauro
Chris Vail's avatar
Chris Vail
12h

Iran has threatened to destroy the petroleum and LNG and water infrastructure of the Gulf states. If this were to happen, it would mean the end of the petrodollar, because of the humanitarian catastrophe of the Arabs. The end of the petrodollar means the end of US hegemony, because the petrodollar funds that via lower interest rates. Even the US billionaires realize that this would be a bad thing for them.

It would also be a bad thing for Israel. The end of US hegemony would mean Europe is free to sanction Israel. Yet Israel continues to provoke Iran. It is as if Israel doesn't understand mutually assured destruction. Or maybe they do.

When apartheid ended in South Africa, a lot of Zionist South Africans left the country. It seems they were not interested in building a society based on justice. Rather like the fascist South Africans who also left to become tech billionaires.

We live on a small planet and it keeps getting smaller. Justice is incompatible with greed.

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