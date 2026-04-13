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The twenty-one hours “negotiations” with Iran collapsed primarily because US terms were illegal under international law and simply coercion dressed up as “negotiations;”

Islamabad, Pakistani mediators, the whole performance, and what came next was not silence or regret. Trump posted on Truth Social: “the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not.” Then, almost immediately: “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.” He added that he had instructed the Navy to “seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran”, and that any Iranian who fires at US forces or peaceful vessels “will be BLOWN TO HELL.” Buried at the bottom of the same Truth Social post: “we are fully LOCKED AND LOADED and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran.”

Read that again, slowly. The entire justification for six weeks of bombing Iran, for killing its military leadership, for destroying its navy and air defences, for the thousands of civilian dead, was that Iran was threatening the Strait of Hormuz, was holding global energy markets hostage, was the aggressor. And the moment diplomacy collapses, the US announces a naval blockade of the same waterway and declares it will pirate ships in international waters that paid a toll to transit safely. If you paid the toll: you’re a target. If you didn’t: you’re in a minefield. The man who justified a war on the grounds that Iran was choking global trade is now doing the same thing. Except he’s calling his version freedom of navigation.

JD Vance walked out of the Serena Hotel in Islamabad and told reporters: “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. They have chosen not to accept our terms.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that his side had been “inches away from an Islamabad MoU” when they “encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.” According to The New Arab, the actual sticking points were Iran’s demand to control the Strait of Hormuz and the Israeli war on Lebanon, not, as Vance insisted at every podium, nuclear weapons. The nuclear framing was the press line. The Strait and Lebanon were the real substance.

On the nuclear question specifically: Iran has maintained for decades that its programme is civilian. On 2 March 2026, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated the agency had “no evidence of a structured Iranian program to manufacture nuclear weapons.” As Responsible Statecraft reported, the US intelligence community has consistently assessed that Tehran has not reauthorised the development of nuclear weapons, a finding that predates this war by years. The war was not launched because a nuclear weapon was imminent. It was launched while diplomacy was still actively ongoing, the Omani Foreign Minister had confirmed fresh progress in Geneva just one day before the February 28 strikes began. This is not the timeline of a war triggered by a sudden emergency. It is the timeline of a war chosen.

Iran has been under crippling US sanctions for decades, its economy systematically strangled, its leadership assassinated, its proxies hunted across the region. A country using control of a strait that runs along its own coastline as leverage after forty years of siege and bombardment is not the same category of threat as an empire announcing it will interdict international shipping for not paying tribute to a different party. One of those is a country trying to survive. The other is a pirate state consolidating a monopoly.

This is not a war. It is a corporate restructuring. And the war was the cover story.

To understand what is actually happening, you have to look at the full sequence over the past three months, because when you do, what appeared to be a series of crises starts looking like a coordinated programme.

On 3 January 2026, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a military raid and asserted control over Venezuela’s oil industry, the largest proven oil reserves on earth, estimated at 300 billion barrels, 17% of the global total. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced: “We are going to get American companies in there.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US had “tremendous leverage and control” over Venezuela’s oil industry and would oversee its sale “indefinitely.” Trump, for his part, posted a doctored image of a Wikipedia page naming him “Acting President of Venezuela.” The UN Secretary-General called it a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the norms of international law, a dangerous precedent for international relations. Western media moved on within two news cycles.

Simultaneously, US special operations forces seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic between Iceland and Scotland, after a weeks-long chase that began in the Caribbean. A second vessel, the M. Sophia, was boarded the same day near the Caribbean. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called it a gross violation of maritime law, saying “no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states.” Defence Secretary Hegseth posted that the blockade of sanctioned oil “remains in FULL EFFECT, anywhere in the world.” Not in Venezuelan waters. Not in the Caribbean. Anywhere in the world.

Venezuela matters to this story because of who was buying its oil. Per the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Venezuela and Iran together accounted for roughly 17–18% of China’s total oil imports as of late 2025, both provided at significant discount. China’s independent “teapot” refineries, making up about a quarter of all Chinese oil refining, were built specifically to process this heavy, cheap crude from sanctioned states. Over $1 billion of Venezuelan crude had arrived in China with fake certificates branding the oil as Brazilian, showing the extent of the sanctions-evasion infrastructure Beijing had constructed. Washington didn’t just seize an oil field. It surgically dismantled a pricing advantage that underpins a quarter of China’s domestic industrial refining capacity and a significant portion of its diesel supply.

Then, the same week as the Iran air campaign, Cuba’s power grid collapsed entirely, leaving 10 million people without electricity for 29 hours. Venezuela had previously supplied 35,000 barrels of oil per day to Cuba. After the US seized Venezuela’s oil industry, those shipments stopped entirely. The Trump administration then threatened tariffs on any country that dared export fuel to the island, Mexican state oil company Pemex suspended planned shipments in response. Cuban President Díaz-Canel confirmed no oil had reached the island in three months. Gas on the unofficial Cuban market reached $9 a litre, more than most Cubans earn in a month. Trump told reporters he could do “anything he wants” with Cuba. This is energy as a weapon for regime change, stated explicitly as a goal, executed in plain sight.

Then came Ras Laffan. On 18 March, Iranian missiles struck Qatar’s LNG export complex, the largest in the world, in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gasfield. Qatar said the attack caused “extensive damage.” Brent crude surged more than 7% to $111.23. QatarEnergy’s CEO told Reuters that two of Qatar’s 14 LNG trains and one of its gas-to-liquids facilities were damaged, sidelining 12.8 million tonnes per year of output for three to five years, with an estimated $20 billion in annual revenue lost. He declared force majeure on long-term contracts covering customers in Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China. Tom Marzec-Manser of Wood Mackenzie told Scientific American that even when the conflict ends, Qatari LNG production will not fully resume within weeks due to the extent of the damage — calling it “a shock that lasts two to three years.” Qatar produces about 20% of world LNG supply.

In nine days, two of America’s three largest LNG competitors were effectively removed from the global market. And the sequence was not accidental. Israel attacked South Pars. Iran retaliated against Ras Laffan. Washington, which had been bombing Iran for three weeks before the Ras Laffan strikes, had calibrated Iranian retaliation responses for weeks. The outcome, Qatar’s capacity offline for years, benefits one country above all others. The United States, which exported a record 15.0 billion cubic feet per day of LNG in 2025, already the world’s largest exporter ahead of both Australia and Qatar. Per the Centre for Eastern Studies in Warsaw, US LNG now accounts for almost 60% of EU LNG imports, up from 45% in 2024, projected to reach 70% by 2027. Germany sources 94% of its LNG from the United States.

None of this happened spontaneously. It is the continuation of a strategy that began, at the very latest, on 26 September 2022, when underwater explosives ruptured three of the four Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Swedish authorities confirmed the incident was deliberate sabotage. An assessment of 23 diplomatic and intelligence officials from nine countries concluded there was “no evidence at this point that Russia was behind the sabotage.” Biden had said publicly, months before the explosion: “there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.” Seymour Hersh published a detailed account alleging US Navy divers planted the explosives during NATO’s BALTOPS exercises with Norwegian cooperation. The White House denied it. Russia called for an independent international inquiry. A UN Security Council motion failed, with only China and Brazil supporting it. No independent investigation has taken place.

Before 2022, the US supplied roughly a third of Europe’s LNG. The EU Council confirms that imports from the US tripled between 2021 and 2025, and in January 2026, the Council legislated to ban all Russian gas imports by end of 2027. As the Warsaw think tank put it plainly: “Officially, Europe has diversified its supplies; in reality, dependency remains, having simply changed geography.” The pipeline that delivered cheap Russian gas to Germany is gone. Germany now buys American LNG at spot market prices. This is what a captive market looks like. This is what it was designed to look like.

And there is one more piece of this that rarely gets named. Chevron, the US energy giant that operates the Leviathan gas field off Israel’s coast, signed the largest export deal in Israel’s history in August 2025: a $35 billion agreement to supply gas from Leviathan to Egypt. In January 2026, Chevron announced a Final Investment Decision to expand Leviathan’s capacity to 21 billion cubic metres per year. Meanwhile, Chevron has signed memorandums of understanding to explore Syrian offshore waters, territory that became accessible only after the US-backed toppling of Syria’s government. The Levantine Basin, running off the coasts of Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon, is one of the largest untapped gas fields in the Mediterranean. Its proximity to Europe makes it strategically vital. Everywhere you look in this energy consolidation, Venezuela, Qatar, Nordstream, the Levantine Basin, you find the fingerprints of Chevron, Exxon, and Washington moving in lockstep. The war is the business plan.

More on Part 2. To Be Continued..

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of independent media, the Liberation Project. My work sits at the intersection of social justice, policy, politics, and tech. I started out in campus climate organizing, taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

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