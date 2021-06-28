The (Not So) Secret to Living Longer

Join Aalia and Marta Zaraska, a French-Polish-Canadian science journalist, as they discuss practical approaches to improving your well being, specifically health and longevity. Having graduated from law school while invested in journalism, Marta has become a world-renowned, bestselling author. Her first book, “Meathooked: The History and Science of Our 2.5-Million Year Obsession with Meat,” was published in 2016. Her second book, published in 2020, is titled “Growing Young: How Friendship, Optimism, and Kindness Can Help You Live to 100.” Her book is a research-driven case for why optimism, kindness, and strong social networks will keep us living longer than any fitness tracker or superfood and has been named by The Wall Street Journal one of the best books of 2020 on longevity and aging.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode