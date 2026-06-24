Every single candidate Zohran Mamdani backed in the New York congressional primaries won last night. Brad Lander crushed Dan Goldman 64% to 35% in the 10th. Claire Valdez beat Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who had every establishment endorsement imaginable, by over 25 points. And Darializa Avila Chevalier, a 32-year-old doctoral student and community organizer who helped lead the 2024 pro-Palestine protests at Columbia, knocked out five-term incumbent Adriano Espaillat, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, in what is already being called one of the biggest upsets in a New York House primary since AOC beat Joe Crowley in 2018.

The machine lost. The machine that has spent decades deciding what is and isn’t acceptable politics in the most powerful city in the country, the one backed by AIPAC money, real estate money, union endorsements traded like currency, and the full institutional weight of Hakeem Jeffries, lost. To three democratic socialists who said genocide is genocide, abolish ICE, tax the rich, and meant every word of it.

We need to sit in that for a second because we all have spent years watching left candidates get crushed by exactly this machine and being told to be realistic, to moderate, to accept incremental progress, to stop making things uncomfortable for people who are comfortable.

Hakeem Jeffries is one of the most powerful Democrats in the country. He spent months positioning himself against Mamdani, refusing to endorse him for mayor until the absolute last possible second when it was politically embarrassing not to. He backed Goldman. He backed the establishment. He deployed every resource the party machine has.

Goldman lost. Espaillat lost. And the victories will likely give Mamdani three new allies in Congress, sending a pointed message to leaders in Washington, including Jeffries, who campaigned against Mamdani’s candidates and lost.

And while I have the centrist liberals’ attention, because I know you are reading this and already drafting your reply about electability, I need to say something directly to you.

You don’t want leftists in your party. But you also don’t want us to create our own party. You don’t want to listen to us or implement any of our policy suggestions. But you also want us to keep voting for your candidates regardless of what they stand for. You don’t want us to organize and build power inside the party. But you also don’t want us building power outside of it.

What you actually want is for us to shut up, fall in line, and disappear between election cycles so you can keep running the same AIPAC-funded, do-nothing, corporate-backed machine candidates and calling that a coalition.

Fuck that. And also: told you so.

A voter in East Harlem named Sara Hyler told reporters she flipped her vote to Chevalier after learning about AIPAC’s heavy support for Espaillat. “It was the breaking point, my last straw,” she said.

That woman is the election. That is the whole thing right there. An ordinary voter doing her own research, finding out who is funding her incumbent, and deciding she has had enough. That is not a political revolution managed from above. That is people refusing to be managed.

Here is what the establishment media is going to spend the next week telling you about last night, and I want to get ahead of it.

They are going to tell you this was about low turnout. They are going to tell you these districts are uniquely progressive and this does not reflect the broader electorate. They are going to platform Jeffries and people like him nodding gravely about the importance of “coalition building” and “electability” while carefully not mentioning that their coalition just got demolished by candidates who said the word genocide out loud and won anyway.

They are going to tell you Chevalier is too radical. They have already spent weeks writing about her controversies, her past statements, her lack of experience. She’s 32. She organized on her campus. She knocked out a five-term incumbent who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a young democratic socialist and community activist whose campaign flew under the radar before Mamdani endorsed her, defeated 10-year Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The race turned ugly in the final weeks, with Avila Chevalier charging Espaillat with neglecting his working-class constituents and being out of step with Democratic voters on Israel.

She was right. And she won. And nobody should be moderating that sentence with “but” anything.

All three candidates promised to abolish ICE, condemned Israel’s war in Gaza as genocide, and vowed to tax the rich if elected. Lander in his victory speech called for abolishing ICE and referred to “Trump’s fascism.” Valdez ran on Medicare for All and a public option for housing. Chevalier ran as a community organizer who has never held political office, against a decade-long incumbent with every establishment endorsement in Brooklyn.

These are not radical positions on some abstract ideological spectrum. These are the positions that actually address why people cannot afford to live, cannot afford to get sick, and are watching their tax dollars fund a genocide while being told that the important thing is to keep the party unified.

The party unified around what, exactly? Around Dan Goldman, who has consistently criticized Israel’s government and condemned settler violence but stopped short of describing the conflict as a genocide, and got destroyed 64 to 35 for it. Around Espaillat, who took AIPAC money and lost to a doctoral student who organized campus protests.

The “electability” argument is dead. It was always a lie designed to keep the acceptable range of politics narrow enough that nothing threatening to power could ever get through. Last night, New York voters took that argument out back and shot it.

Two thirds of Gen Z supports socialism. One third supports communism. The capitalists are panicking about this, I have watched them try to rebrand, reframe, and gaslight their way out of it for three years. They are out here trying to convince young people that socialism is secretly right wing. It is not working. It was never going to work.

Because you cannot make eggs a luxury item and then expect the people who cannot afford eggs to be enthusiastic defenders of the system that made eggs unaffordable. You cannot build a country where housing costs 60% of a person’s income, where healthcare is a financial catastrophe, where three gig jobs is a career, and then be surprised when those people want something different.

Also, How do people who say stuff like “NYC is becoming unsafe for Jews” process the fact that the Mamdani sweep was often spearheaded by young Jewish staffers — and supported by many young Jews at the rank-and-file level? The very idea that Jews are somehow endangered by political changes that are supported by large numbers of Jews is just laughable.

What Mamdani did in New York, and what these three candidates did, is show that the path is not through the center. The path is through the people. Grassroots canvassing, clear moral positions, no AIPAC money, no corporate money, a message that names who is actually responsible for the cost of living crisis and what actually needs to happen to fix it.

I want to be honest about the limits of what happened last night, because I think it matters.

Electoral politics is not the revolution. Winning primaries is not the same as transforming material conditions. There is a graveyard full of promising left candidates who won elections and then got absorbed into systems that neutralized them, or who discovered that the levers of power are much harder to pull than the campaign made it seem.

The people in these districts need rent that doesn’t eat their entire income. They need healthcare that doesn’t bankrupt them. They need to stop watching their community members be deported. They need a government that treats a genocide as a genocide and acts accordingly rather than funding it while delivering carefully worded statements of concern.

Three socialists in Congress cannot deliver that alone. What they can do, what Mamdani’s whole model suggests is the actual point, is serve as organizers in chief. As a focal point for movements that already exist. As people who use the platform and the institutional access to amplify and protect the organizing that is actually changing things on the ground.

That is what the Squad, however imperfect, showed was possible. And now there are three more of them, with a socialist mayor of New York City who just proved his endorsement is worth more than Hakeem Jeffries’s.

The establishment is going to try to explain this away. They are going to manage it, absorb it, claim credit for it, and then try to make sure it doesn’t happen anywhere they still control.

Do not let them. The job now is to make sure these wins become infrastructure, donor networks, organizing pipelines, candidate training, community power that exists independent of any one politician’s career. The job is to do this in every city, every district, every state where the machine has been coasting on the assumption that the base has nowhere else to go.

Urgent: The Block the Bombs Act is gaining momentum as a bipartisan bill with 75 members of Congress now sponsoring it. But we need to do more: Israel is still killing Palestinians in Gaza and Lebanon with US taxpayer-funded weapons.

Urge your member of Congress to co-sponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act. Congress must stop sending the bombs Israel uses to kill Palestinians, flatten hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches, and drive more than 90% of Palestinians in Gaza from their homes.

Keep the pressure on and click this link to send a letter to Congress now.

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