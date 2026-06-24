Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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VA Lucifer's avatar
VA Lucifer
2dEdited

Perhaps Ms. McCain, being "clear-eyed" as she professes to be, could share with the rest of us what she means by -- "exactly what is happening".

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David's avatar
David
2d

Let the people decide!!!!!!!!!

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