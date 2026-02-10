PLEASE become a paid subscriber so I can keep organizing, covering the ICE crackdown and this fascist regime. You’re the reason this newsletter exists!!!!

Twenty-hour blackouts. Hospitals relying on generators until they run out of diesel. Families cooking over wood fires. Kids throwing up dozens of times a day because the anti-nausea meds they need for chemo are no longer available on the island.

Not because they don’t exist. Because nobody will sell them.

This is Cuba right now, February 2026. If you think this happened overnight, you haven’t been paying attention.

Decades of strict US economic sanctions against Cuba, the largest island nation in the Caribbean, have destroyed its economy and isolated it from international trade. Cuba relied on foreign allies for oil shipments, such as Mexico, Russia, and Venezuela.

However, after the US forces abducted Venezuelan President Maduro, Washington blocked any Venezuelan oil from going to Cuba. Trump now says the Cuban government is ready to fall.

Last month, Trump signed an executive order – labelling Cuba a threat to national security – imposing tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to the island nation. Further pressure on the Mexican government reportedly led to oil stocks reaching a record low in Cuba.

Five Tankers in One Month

The numbers paint a clear picture: five oil tankers seized in a single month, 7.3 million barrels confiscated. One of those tankers wasn’t even under sanctions. It didn’t matter. This is the biggest naval deployment in the Caribbean since the Cuban Missile Crisis. US drones track Mexican tanker routes as if we’re hunting terrorists instead of just trying to help an island of 11 million people keep the lights on.

Then the executive order drops. Any country that sells Cuba even one barrel of oil faces tariffs. Mexico has $400 billion in trade with the US, so they immediately stopped shipments. Venezuela’s supply? Destroyed by force. Other potential suppliers looked at those five seized tankers and decided keeping Washington happy was worth more than Cuban lives.

Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, testified to Congress that regime change is the goal. Trump put it simply: “I think it’s just going to fall.”

They’re done hiding it. They’re saying it openly. They expect you’re too burned out to care.

Cuba has only two weeks of oil left to keep the electricity running. Maybe less by the time you read this. Within a month, some say Cuba won’t exist as a functioning state.

They won again.

The Machinery of Starvation

Here’s what the siege looks like for those living through it:

Dialysis patients dying because replacement filters won’t ship. Doctors diluting insulin until people go blind and lose limbs. Surgeons operating without anesthesia because the supply ran out. Newborns in broken incubators held together with salvaged Soviet parts. Not because these things don’t exist—pharmaceutical companies and medical suppliers would rather let people die than risk a fine from the US Treasury.

69% of necessary medicines are unavailable. Not scarce. Not expensive. Unavailable. Banned from entering the country by the largest military the world has ever seen.

This isn’t an accident. This isn’t collateral damage. This is the policy.

And it didn’t start in 2026.

The Vote That Doesn’t Mean Anything

Every year, 187 countries vote at the UN to condemn the US embargo on Cuba. It’s been thirty-three years straight. It’s one of the most lopsided votes in UN history. The US and Israel vote no. Everyone else votes yes.

Yet every year, every country that votes to condemn the embargo allows their banks to enforce it anyway.

Why? Because 88% of all global foreign exchange transactions involve the US dollar. Because 95% of cross-border dollar payments go through 42 American banks. One country controls the flow of the world’s money. That’s all it takes.

The fines tell the real story:

- BNP Paribas: $8.9 billion

- HSBC: $1.9 billion

- Société Générale: $1.34 billion

- Standard Chartered: $1.1 billion

- ING: $619 million

$13.5 billion in penalties against foreign banks from countries that officially oppose the embargo. Message received. Most foreign banks now refuse to deal with anything related to Cuba.

Some countries even passed laws making it illegal for their companies to comply with the US embargo. Total enforcement over 30 years? One fine. $15,000 against a hotel in Mexico City.

The votes are symbolic. The fines are real. Everyone knows which one matters.

Death by Merger

The blockade doesn’t only run through banks. It runs through every corporate structure connected to American money:

A US private equity firm buys a Dutch software company. Twenty-three years of Cuban contracts disappear in a week.

A US corporation acquires two Swiss ventilator manufacturers. Deliveries to Cuba stop overnight.

An American cargo company refuses to deliver Jack Ma’s donated medical supplies to Cuba during COVID. Cuba was the only country in Latin America that didn’t receive them.

PayPal blocks any transaction that includes the word “Cuba.” This even includes orders for a cocktail recipe book.

Cuba doesn’t lose suppliers because of politics. They lose them to mergers, algorithms, and compliance departments that would rather shut off an entire country than risk a call from OFAC.

What They’re Actually Trying to Kill

Let’s be clear about what’s being strangled here.

The same Cuban government that offered to send 1,500 doctors to help Americans after Hurricane Katrina. The Bush administration said no.

The same government that sent doctors all across Latin America during COVID to support overwhelmed health systems while wealthier countries hoarded vaccines.

The same government that’s known worldwide for training and deploying medical workers to places like Palestine, where they are desperately needed.

The same government that sent thousands of troops to defend Angola against apartheid South Africa and its US-backed proxies.

Cuba has served as a demonstration project for decades. It shows that a small island nation under constant siege can still achieve literacy rates that embarrass the US, infant mortality rates that match Western Europe, and a medical system that trains doctors for export while Americans ration insulin.

The cruelty is intentional, but so is the fear. The US would rather turn Cuba into a form of concentration camp than let it succeed. If Cuba succeeds, it proves there’s an alternative to the misery, exploitation, and endless profit extraction that’s been presented as the natural order.

Allowing Cuba to thrive could show the world a different pathway—away from imperialism, capitalism, and the suffering we’ve been told is inevitable. For decades, Cuba has been proof of what a revolutionary project can achieve even under the worst conditions.

The Word for This

When one country controls the infrastructure through which the world trades and uses that control to deny an island of 11 million people fuel, medicine, food, pacemakers, ventilators, software, insurance, shipping, and banking for more than sixty years—while every other country on earth officially objects but does nothing—it has a name.

Siege.

The longest siege in modern history. Condemned every year. Enforced indefinitely.

And now in 2026, they’re tightening the noose. They aren’t even pretending anymore. Rubio wants regime change. Trump wants it to “just fall.” They deployed the Navy. They seized the tankers. They threatened the entire world with economic punishment for selling oil to keep hospital generators running.

This is what Gazafication looks like when it unfolds so slowly that you’re supposed to accept it as normal. When the siege is bureaucratic instead of bombs. When the deaths are statistics rather than spectacles.

But dead kids don’t care if they were killed by a missile or by an algorithm that flagged “Cuba” in a payment system. Dead is dead.

What Happens Next

The Cuban government is preparing rationing plans for millions. The president has announced emergency measures to try to keep people in nursing homes and hospitals alive while Trump and Rubio choke off the island’s essentials. The government now calls it what it is: a “genocidal blockade.” That’s exactly what it will be if we let it continue.

Hospitals are already running on generators. Families are cooking with wood. Blackouts are already hitting twenty hours a day.

Marco Rubio is on TV stating the obvious, counting on the fact that you’re too tired, too overwhelmed, too resigned to treat this like the crime it is.

He might be right.

But here’s what you need to understand: this didn’t have to happen. This was a choice. Every seized tanker, every blocked payment, every dead child—a choice made by people with names and offices and phone numbers.

This is a matter of life or death for the Cuban project and the nearly 11 million people living there. It’s do or die, right now.

And when Cuba falls—if Cuba falls—it won’t be because socialism doesn’t work. It’ll be because the largest empire in history spent six decades and trillions of dollars making sure it couldn’t.

Remember that when you see headlines about “failed states,” “economic collapse,” and “inevitable chaos.” Remember this was done to them, not by them.

The siege is the real story. Everything else is just the obituary they’re writing in advance.

It’s up to all of us, especially those of us in the United States—to demand an end to this blockade, an end to the sanctions, and an end to the attack on the Cuban revolutionary project and its people. We must do whatever we can to support and help the island.

Viva Cuba.

About Aalia:

I'm a writer, organizer, tech founder, and the founder of independent media, the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of social justice, policy, politics, and tech.

I started out in campus climate organizing, taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

If it speaks to you, subscribe and help keep it alive.