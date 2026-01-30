A national strike and hundreds of protests are set to take place across the country on 30 and 31 January, as grassroots organizers take action against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in their communities.

After the deaths of at least eight people in connection to ICE since the start of the year – including the high-profile killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis – activists are demanding the permanent removal of ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from towns and cities across the US.

For the first action on Friday, organizers, led by several student groups at the University of Minnesota, are calling for a “national shutdown”, which means: “No work. No school. No shopping. Stop funding ICE.” The “blackout” day, which many online are referring to as a “general strike”, is an effort to “shut down the economy”, organizers say.

On Saturday, organizers, led by the national grassroots organization 50501, will stage an “ICE Out of Everywhere National Day of Action”, which will include a variety of protests, demonstrations, and vigils, in all 50 states and Washington DC.

We Can Fight This: Minnesota’s General Strike Shows How

Something extraordinary happened in Minneapolis on January 23rd. The media machine has a rather predictable habit of looking away precisely when ordinary people remember how to use their collective power. But here’s what you need to know: Minnesota experienced some of its coldest temperatures in years on that Friday morning, with wind chills dropping well below zero. Despite this, tens of thousands of Minnesotans shut down the 16th-largest metro area in the United States. They didn’t call it a general strike, but in every way, it was. The first one in nearly a century, and a real step toward organizing a truly nationwide general strike.

This wasn’t a march. This wasn’t a rally with signs and performative outrage that dissolves by teatime. This was 700 businesses closed, 50,000 people in the streets, airports temporarily shuttered, and an entire city saying, quite firmly, that enough is bloody well enough.

The catalyst was brutal and clarifying. On January 23rd, after weeks of occupation and mounting tension, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renée Nicole Good. The community escalated. Then, on Saturday morning, despite the massive resistance that had just shaken the city, another ICE agent shot Alex Pretti, a nurse from Green Bay, at least five times in the chest. He died there, in the street, in a city that had already told federal immigration enforcement to leave. They weren’t the only ones. Silverio Villegas González and Keith Porter Jr. were also gunned down by federal agents. While right-wing politicians rushed to slander them as “terrorists,” the video evidence tells a rather different story: people exercising their First Amendment right to protest mass deportation, shot in broad daylight.

What followed wasn’t chaos. It was the opposite. It was what happens when labor unions, faith communities, neighborhood associations, immigrant defense networks, and regular people who are simply fed up decide to act in concert. It was organized. It was disciplined. And it worked.

And now the call has gone out for tomorrow, Friday, January 30th. A nationwide shutdown. No work. No school. No shopping. The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the entire country. Every day, ICE, Border Patrol, and other enforcers of this administration’s agenda go into communities to kidnap neighbors and sow fear. The question facing the rest of America is simple: will you stand up and say enough is enough?

The Anatomy of Resistance

Let me paint you a proper picture of what community solidarity actually looks like when it’s not reduced to a hashtag or a donation link that soothes liberal guilt.

A beloved local shop across from where Alex Pretti was killed, Glam Doll Donuts, transformed overnight into a warming house and medic center.

A 70-year-old independent bookstore owner at DreamHaven Books walked through tear gas on camera, his pain visible and raw, and his website crashed within 24 hours from the flood of support and donations.

When tear gas bombs destroyed a North Minneapolis neighborhood and sent a six-month-old baby to the hospital, a small church community showed up at daybreak to clean up the mess so neighbors didn’t have to wake to the physical evidence of state violence.

The Smitten Kitten, a local sex-positive adult store, became a donation and distribution center.

Wrecktangle Pizza raised over 83,000 dollars in days to support families sheltering in place.

Tow truck companies donated their services.

Social workers took in children whose parents had been disappeared.

Animal shelters rescued pets left alone for days or weeks after their humans were detained.

And then there were the mothers, working full-time jobs, donning reflective vests in shifts to stand watch at bus stops, city parks, and grocery store parking lots in subzero temperatures, bearing witness before going home to tuck their own children into bed.

This is what mutual aid actually means. It’s not just donations. Mutual aid is about building communities where people’s needs are met by default, not because of what we expect in return, but because a community that cares for everyone without tests of deserving or belonging is the kind of community where anyone can thrive.

Will These One-Day Strikes Lead to a Real General Strike?

One-day or weekend national strikes can absolutely spark a movement. But general strikes are built, not declared. They require years of groundwork, deep relationships across unions and community organizations, and a sequence of escalating actions that deliberately test a movement’s capacity. Organizers call these “structure tests”: moments designed to reveal whether the machinery for a mass strike actually exists.

A national shutdown on January 30th is another structure test. The issue isn’t whether people are angry enough. That part is settled. The real question is whether the infrastructure exists to sustain a true general strike, whether community strike committees can coordinate across cities, whether neighborhood groups and workplace organizers can hold the line when employers retaliate, when people are fired, when the risks stop being theoretical and become personal.

The Hands Off marches last April may have drawn more than a million people. The No Kings actions in June and October shattered records as the largest coordinated days of action in U.S. history, with over five million participants. Each action expanded capacity. Each one tightened networks. Each one pushed the same question forward: are we ready yet?

Now the call is going out for May Day 2026, not as symbolism, but as a real general strike. The United Auto Workers set their contracts with the Big Three to expire on May 1st, 2028, deliberately aligning with International Workers’ Day to build toward a general strike. But the timeline has accelerated. The National Education Association, the largest union in the country, has called for mass mobilizations on May Day 2026. Groups like May Day Strong are running strike schools in more than 30 cities. General Strike US has already collected over 400,000 strike cards, aiming for 3.5 percent of the population.

The Brutal Math of Solidarity

I won’t pretend this is easy or safe. General strikes are risky as hell, particularly in a country that has spent 80 years making them functionally illegal. A national general strike would almost certainly result in mass firings, economic hardship, and serious personal consequences for those who participate. You don’t go into this unprepared. You don’t romanticize it.

But here’s the other side of that equation: what are the consequences of not striking? Two people are dead in Minneapolis, shot by federal agents. Across the country, people are being detained, families separated, communities terrorized. Protests have drawn millions into the streets this year, the largest in American history, and still ICE continues its operations with impunity.

At some point, you have to reckon with the fact that the tools of polite resistance have been exhausted. Marches matter. They create visibility, build networks, demonstrate public sentiment. But they’re not an end in themselves. They’re preparation for the real work: the organized withdrawal of cooperation that makes the machine stop.

Building Power From the Ground Up

So what does organizing for a general strike actually look like when you’re not in Minneapolis, when you don’t have decades of union infrastructure or ready-made community networks?

You start small. You find the people in your community who share your concern and want to organize. They might be a neighbor, a coworker, a member of your faith community, a local business owner. You reach out to union members if you have them. You talk to immigrant rights advocates. You identify the natural leaders in your area.

Then you educate. Strike schools are happening in cities across the country, teaching people the history of general strikes, the legal landscape, the practical logistics of organizing. You build a community strike committee, a democratic structure that represents different sectors of your community and serves as the communication hub for coordinated action.

You organize neighborhood groups. You have the boring meetings. You exchange contact information. You build mutual aid networks, not just for crowdfunding but for actual material support. Community childcare so parents can participate in actions. Food distribution. Legal support. The unglamorous work of creating the infrastructure that allows people to take risks.

And you acknowledge the legal reality. Unions often can’t be the leading voices calling for a general strike because of Taft-Hartley, because of no-strike clauses in their contracts. But they can be powerful allies. In Minneapolis, unions called it a “Day of Truth and Freedom,” encouraging members not to go to work or school or make purchases. Community groups called it a general strike. Both were true. Both allowed for mass participation within legal constraints. For the first time since Oakland in 1947, the AFL-CIO endorsed a shutdown.

The creative tension between what’s legal and what’s necessary is where movements live.

What This Means Beyond Minneapolis

The institutional left, the Democratic Party establishment, the nonprofit industrial complex, they’re not coming to save anyone. They’ll issue statements of concern. They’ll call for investigations. They’ll fundraise off the outrage. But structural change, the kind that actually shifts power, that has never come from above.

It comes from below. From 70-year-old bookstore owners walking through tear gas. From mothers standing watch at bus stops in subzero weather. From workers who decide, collectively, that their labor is worth more than complicity in a system that murders people in the streets.

Minneapolis showed that the infrastructure for a general strike exists in America. Not everywhere, not yet, but the possibility is there. The networks are forming. The structure tests are happening. The education is spreading.

The demands are clear enough: ICE must withdraw from cities and end operations. Detention centers must be turned over to civilian courts for due process. But beyond those immediate asks, there’s a deeper question about what kind of society we’re building and who gets to make that decision.

The Question Before Us

Where do you stand when the machinery of state violence comes to your community? Do you trust that voting harder, donating more, posting your outrage on social media will be sufficient? Or do you recognize that power concedes nothing without a demand, and that real demands require real leverage?

I believe we’re at one of those clarifying moments where the gap between what we say we value and what we’re willing to risk to defend those values becomes uncomfortably visible. The American political imagination has been so thoroughly colonized by the idea that change happens through proper channels, through electoral politics and legal challenges, that the idea of ordinary people simply stopping the machine seems almost fantastical.

But it’s not fantastical. It’s historical. It’s how the eight-hour workday was won. It’s how the weekend was won. It’s how every significant labor protection and civil right was secured. Not through the magnanimity of those in power, but through the organized refusal of those without it.

Looking Forward

May Day 2026 is four months away. Whether it becomes what organizers hope, a true general strike that reshapes American politics, or whether it becomes another large protest that fails to shift power, will depend entirely on the work happening right now in communities across the country.

The boring work. The organizing meetings. The difficult conversations with neighbors and coworkers. The building of trust across different communities and constituencies. The creation of democratic structures that can sustain action even when it gets hard.

Minneapolis has given us a template. Not a perfect one, but a real one. Seven hundred businesses closed. Fifty thousand people in the streets in brutal cold. A city that said no to federal authority and meant it. The question is whether the rest of the country is paying attention.

I suspect they are. Fire is catching, as they say. And once people remember that collective action works, once they experience the power of organized refusal, that knowledge doesn’t disappear easily.

The state will respond. Employers will retaliate. The legal system will be weaponized against organizers. This is guaranteed. But so is this: every successful movement for justice in American history has required people to take risks, to organize despite the danger, to believe that another world is possible even when the current one makes that belief feel naive.

Nobody is coming to save us. But perhaps that’s the point. Perhaps we’ve been waiting for salvation from institutions that were never designed to deliver it, and perhaps the real work begins when we stop waiting and start building the power to save ourselves.

Community is everything. The connections between neighbors, between workers, between strangers who recognize their shared stake in a more just world. Those connections are what make a general strike possible. And those connections are what make it necessary.

Minneapolis showed us what’s possible when a community remembers its power. The rest is up to us.

Resources

If you want to start organizing right away, here’s a few resources you can use:

May Day Strong: A group of experienced labor leaders have built a movement for a general strike in America. They will be holding strike schools across the country. Join their network and start organizing in your community. “What’s it going to take to get to mass strikes” from Waging Nonviolence General Strike US A group of community organizations gathering signatures on a strike card, seeking to get to 3.5% of the US population before launching a general strike. They currently have over 400,000 signatures on their strike cards. National Shutdown: A group organizing to expand the Minneapolis general strike nationwide this Friday, January 30th.

Minnesota businesses closing on Jan. 30

