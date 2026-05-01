May 1, 2026

FISA Section 702 got its second extension in two weeks this Wednesday. The new deadline is June 1st. There is a secret court opinion documenting abuses of this law that the public is not allowed to read. Congress went on holiday. Trump will sign it.

Here is what “kicking the can down the road” looks like when the can is a warrantless surveillance program and the road is your inbox.

Last night, hours before Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was set to expire, Congress passed a 45-day extension and sent it to Trump’s desk. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 235–191 to reauthorize FISA Section 702 for three years, with 42 Democrats joining 193 Republicans to pass the measure. This was a Uni-Party vote in favor of unchecked government surveillance without adequate warrants or accountability. The Senate passed it unanimously. Nobody got a warrant. Nobody got a reform. The program that allows the U.S. government to collect your calls, texts, and emails without ever going to a judge keeps running through June 1st, at which point Congress will presumably do this whole thing again while most of you are trying to make rent.

This is the second extension in two weeks. The first, a 10-day patch passed on April 17th, was bought to avoid the program lapsing while everyone pretended to negotiate. The negotiation produced no agreement. So they passed another extension. Congress is now on recess. The House comes back May 12th. The Senate comes back May 11th. The new deadline is June 1st. They have given themselves three weeks of holiday to think about it.

Here is what they are thinking about: there is a secret opinion from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, dated March 17, 2026, that documents abuses of Section 702 powers against Americans. The public cannot read it. Congress has not released it. Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon, who has been trying to expose the scope of this surveillance program for years, said the opinion “will help inform the Senate’s debate on Section 702 reform.” He agreed to back the 45-day extension only after extracting a commitment from Intelligence Committee chairman Tom Cotton and vice chairman Mark Warner that a letter would be sent to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard demanding declassification. A letter. To Tulsi Gabbard. Asking nicely.

So there is a secret court document proving the government has been abusing the law it just extended. We know it exists. We know it documents abuses. We are not allowed to read it. Congress went on holiday.

Let me be precise about what Section 702 actually does, because eighteen years of deliberate euphemism has softened what should be an obvious scandal into something that sounds almost administrative.

Passed in 2008, Section 702 allows intelligence agencies to collect the electronic communications of foreign nationals located outside the United States without a warrant. So, if an American communicates with any of those foreign targets, their messages get swept into the same database. The FBI can then search that database using an American’s name, email address, or phone number whenever it wants, with no judicial oversight, no probable cause standard, nothing. This is what we call a “backdoor search.” This is what the Fourth Amendment says requires a warrant. This is what the government has been doing anyway.

In 2023 alone, intelligence agencies performed 57,000 of these backdoor searches on Americans’ communications, according to declassified government documents. In 2021, the number was 3.4 million, according to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s own annual report. The Brennan Center for Justice found the FBI used these searches to query communications of 141 Black Lives Matter protesters, 19,000 donors to a congressional campaign, sitting members of Congress, and journalists. A 2024 court filing confirmed the FBI broke its own internal rules searching the database for information on January 6th defendants and people involved in the George Floyd protests. Not foreign spies. Domestic political targets. Under a foreign intelligence law.

Thomas Massie, Republican of Kentucky, said it on the House floor yesterday: “FISA databases have been used to query political activists, members of Congress and their staff, random romantic interests of FBI agents, and we’re being told, ‘Oh, don’t worry, it’s not being abused any more.’” He tried to block the 45-day extension using a rare parliamentary procedure and got precisely nowhere. He also noted, correctly, that “a short-term infringement of the constitution is still an infringement of the constitution.” Congress passed the extension anyway. It is now on its way to be signed by the man who in 2024 posted “KILL FISA, IT WAS ILLEGALLY USED AGAINST ME” and in April 2026 posted that he is “willing to risk the giving up of my Rights and Privileges as a Citizen for our Great Military and Country.” His rights. Your rights. He had already decided whose were expendable.

Here's where it gets even grimmer. This isn't just about your texts and emails. The surveillance infrastructure is physical too. There's a company called BI Inc, they make the ankle monitors and smartwatches ICE uses to track people. And according to The Guardian, that includes tracking pregnant women. So the same system that's hoovering up your digital communications is also, literally, putting hardware on people's bodies to monitor their physical location in real time. And under FISA, the government has direct access to internet firm servers, that's not a conspiracy theory, that's been documented since the Snowden revelations in 2013 and nothing has meaningfully changed. It's just got more funding, better AI, and a fresh 45-day extension.

Now add artificial intelligence to this architecture. Not as a hypothetical. As a present-tense operational reality.

The 45-day extension contains no restrictions on the government’s use of AI to process and analyse the data collected through Section 702. A database containing the communications of up to 350,000 foreign targets per year, and an unknowable volume of Americans swept up incidentally, can be run through systems capable of pattern recognition, relationship mapping, sentiment analysis, behavioural prediction, all of it, with no warrant, no judge, no legal threshold beyond an analyst deciding it’s worth a look. The FBI does not need to have a specific reason to search your name in this database. It needs a supervisor’s approval. That’s it. That’s the check.

The same companies funding the classified facility being built under the White House East Wing, which I wrote about last week, are the companies building this AI infrastructure for the government. Palantir holds contracts with the CIA, NSA, Army, and ICE, and was confirmed by The Intercept to be running mass data mining on American citizens for the IRS. Amazon, Microsoft, and Google hold the cloud contracts that store and process this data. The AI is the processing layer. These are not separate policy debates. They are the same project.

The fight over reform has been genuinely bipartisan and genuinely pointless, which is a specific kind of Washington dysfunction that deserves its own name.

For weeks, a coalition crossing party lines, Massie and Boebert on the right, Raskin and the Progressive Caucus on the left, Mike Lee and Dick Durbin in the Senate, pushed for a warrant requirement before the FBI could search Americans’ data. More than 35 civil rights and privacy organisations backed them. The ACLU, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Brennan Center. The argument is not complicated: the Fourth Amendment says searches require probable cause and a warrant. Searching an American’s private communications is a search. Therefore it requires a warrant. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, agreed with this position in 2024. Then Trump told him not to. Jordan reversed course and called for a clean extension. This is what passes for intellectual leadership in the Republican Party.

Speaker Mike Johnson spent weeks attempting to pass various versions of a long-term extension, starting with five years, then eighteen months, then three years with modest procedural reforms tacked on. The three-year version passed the House 235-191 on Wednesday, with 42 Democrats crossing over to vote yes. It died in the Senate within twenty-four hours, not because of the surveillance reforms, but because House Republicans had attached a ban on a central bank digital currency to it, a Freedom Caucus priority that Senate leadership had no interest in. “Dead on arrival,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said, and passed the 45-day extension instead.

So the reform effort failed. The three-year extension failed. The CBDC ban failed. The 45-day extension passed unanimously. Congress went on holiday. The program keeps running.

Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, who has been one of the most consistent voices against extending Section 702 without a warrant requirement, said on Thursday: “We’re willing to give you 45 more days for us to negotiate this thing if the speaker will actually sit down with us.” He also noted, earlier in the week, that “under this bill, FBI agents can still collect, search and review Americans’ communications without any review from a judge.” The 45-day extension changes none of that. It doesn’t need to say so. It just runs the clock.

For the benefit of anyone who has been told the deadline pressure is real: it is mostly not.

Hannah James, counsel at the Brennan Center for Liberty and National Security, told The Guardian that surveillance under Section 702 can continue through March 2027 even if Congress fails to reauthorize the law, because it operates through year-long certifications approved by the FISA Court that remain valid regardless of whether the underlying statute lapses. The midnight deadlines, the emergency sessions, the frantic extensions, they are, in James’s word, a “scare tactic.” “Members just get uncomfortable with the idea of underlying statutory lapses,” she said. The program does not go dark. The database does not stop filling. The FBI does not stop searching. The drama is for legislators who need a reason to pass something before going home.

They passed something. They went home. The program keeps running.

This is not a bug in the system. The system is working correctly, from the perspective of the people who designed it.

Section 702 was passed in 2008 in the aftermath of September 11th, when Congress was in the habit of granting the executive branch whatever surveillance powers it asked for on the grounds that the alternative was another attack. Those powers have never been meaningfully rolled back. Every reauthorization cycle follows the same pattern: reform advocates get close, intelligence agencies warn of catastrophic national security consequences if the program lapses or is weakened, Republican leadership flips whatever position it held two years ago, just enough Democrats cross over to ensure passage, and the program continues unchanged. In 2024, a warrant amendment failed by a 212-212 tie. This year it never made it to a vote.

The difference between this cycle and previous ones is the AI. Not because AI is new, but because the data collection that Section 702 enables is being integrated into processing infrastructure at a scale that makes past abuses look artisanal. The 57,000 searches in 2023 were performed by human analysts selecting search terms. The infrastructure being built now, funded by the same private donors constructing classified facilities under the White House, automates that process. The dragnet does not get smaller when you automate it. It gets faster.

FISA 702 hasn’t stopped a single “terrorist” attack. What it does get used for is surveilling Americans, especially activists, antifascists, BLM folks, and other left-leaning groups, and destroying their lives in the process. Ask how many people have had those warrants quietly renewed year after year with no probable cause, no real suspicion, and never a single charge filed. It is a tool used to harvest information to stalk, harass and do PyOps on innocent Americans!

There is a court opinion dated March 17, 2026, documenting abuses of this law. It is classified. Congress does not know when or whether it will be declassified. Wyden’s letter is a promise, not a timeline. The program it describes keeps running until at least June 1st. Then Congress will come back from holiday and have the same conversation again, and the extension will pass again, and the secret court opinion will remain secret, and the FBI will keep searching.

Thomas Massie said it better than I can: “A short-term infringement of the constitution is still an infringement of the constitution.”

He voted no. The extension passed 261-111. Congress went on holiday.

Written and edited, by Aalia Mauro. NOT AN AI.