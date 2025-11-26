Listen, I need to talk to you about something that’s been keeping me up at night.

We all felt it after No Kings, that electric energy of 7 million people in the streets across all 50 states. For a moment, we remembered what power feels like when it’s in our hands instead of theirs. But then what? We went home. We went back to work. We kept shopping at the same places that fund the very system crushing us.

I’m done with that. And I think you might be too.

The Part We’re Not Supposed to Say Out Loud

Here’s the truth they don’t want us to figure out: the system isn’t broken. It’s working exactly as designed, to make the wealthy wealthier while the rest of us work harder for less, year after year after year.

Look at the numbers. Productivity? Through the roof. Corporate profits? Record-breaking. Cost of living? Skyrocketing. Worker wages? Basically frozen since the 70s.

We’re not imagining this. We’re not being dramatic. We’re being squeezed, and it’s intentional.

Ever since Citizens United in 2010 let corporations dump unlimited money into politics, they’ve owned the whole game. They write the rules. They buy the politicians. They pocket the profits. And they’ve gotten really good at keeping us distracted, pointing us at each other instead of up at them.

But here’s the thing they forgot: they need us way more than we need them.

Why This Time Is Different

From November 25th through December 2nd (though I’m suggesting we stretch it through the entire holiday season if we can), we at Liberation Project are joining the largest economic blackout in U.S. history. Not a one-day protest. Not a symbolic gesture. A coordinated shutdown of our participation in their economy.

This is Blackout the System, and it’s already massive, 4,568 cities signed up, support from 48 countries, participation from all 50 states. This isn’t some fringe movement. This is people everywhere who’ve finally had enough.

And yes, the timing is strategic. Black Friday and Cyber Monday fall right in the middle of this blackout. These corporations make a huge chunk of their yearly profits during the holidays. That’s when we have the most leverage. That’s when our absence hurts.

What We’re Actually Doing

The blackout is simple:

No work. No spending. No travel. No backing out.

We’re removing our labor and our dollars from the system. We’re canceling the holidays as they’ve designed them, as a massive wealth transfer from our pockets to theirs.

Instead, we’re:

Supporting local businesses and farmers markets

Shopping at community-owned stores

Spending time with each other

Building the parallel systems that make us less dependent on them

Showing ourselves we can actually do this

The Companies We’re Boycotting

Let’s be specific. In addition to the BDS movement list, we’re targeting:

Amazon (obviously)

Walmart

Target

Hobby Lobby

Chick-fil-A

Campbell’s

Home Depot

Starbucks

These aren’t random. These companies actively fund policies that harm us, union-bust, exploit workers, and pump money into political machines that don’t represent us.

Shop local instead. Support small businesses. Keep money in your community.

How You Can Join Right Now

You don’t have to figure this out alone. The movement has three main ways to plug in:

Join the Sticker Team

Your mission is simple and powerful:

Put up 1 sticker in public Take 2 photos and send them in Have 3 conversations about what it means

The photos get posted on a national map showing the movement spreading in real time. Why? Because silence is their greatest weapon. These stickers make the frustration impossible to ignore.

Join Community Builders

This is about building local power, hosting skill shares, supporting farmers markets, creating tool libraries. Show your neighbors we can take care of each other without corporate permission.

These parallel systems weaken their grip and make long-term resistance possible.

Start building: Sign up here and join our discord.

What You Can Do Independently

Not ready to join a team? Start here:

Before and After the Blackout:

Find local alternatives for your regular shopping (bookshops, pharmacies, co-ops)

Get that library card (it actually helps your library get funding)

Switch to a local credit union from big banks

Email us with your data to include on our website resources - liberation.proj@gmail.com

During the Blackout:

Cancel subscriptions you don’t need, switch to ethical alternatives for ones you do

Spend time in nature and community, walks, games with friends, that hobby you’ve been meaning to start

Volunteer or donate to local mutual aid organizations

Research a local issue you care about

Why “Lawful” Protest Isn’t Enough Anymore

I know No Kings had that principle of acting lawfully, coordinating with police, staying within their permitted boundaries. And look, 7 million people showed up. That was beautiful. That was important.

But let’s be honest: playing by their rules hasn’t stopped them from making our lives harder. They change the laws to benefit themselves. They permit our protests into harmless parades. They let us march and then ignore everything we said.

This isn’t about violence, we’re committed to nonviolent action. But it is about being willing to actually disrupt their bottom line instead of asking permission to complain about it.

Economic resistance works because it hits them where they actually care: their profits.

This Is Just the Beginning

The blackout will have massive impact. But the real work is what comes after. We’re not just trying to make a point, we’re building sustainable habits that make us less dependent on these corporations long-term.

Because here’s what I’ve realized: they’ve convinced us we need them. That we can’t survive without Amazon’s convenience, without Walmart’s prices, without their whole system.

But we can. People did it for thousands of years. Our grandparents did it. And we can do it now, with modern tools for coordination and community-building they never had.

The truth is: We don’t need them. They need us.

It’s Not Left vs. Right, It’s Top vs. Bottom

One last thing before you go: they want us fighting each other. They pump money into culture wars and wedge issues because as long as we’re looking at each other, we’re not looking at them.

But worker wages are stagnant whether you’re red or blue or independent. Healthcare is unaffordable in every state. Housing costs are crushing people everywhere. Small businesses are being squeezed out by monopolies while billionaires add to their hoards.

This isn’t a left issue or a right issue. It’s a capitalism issue. And right now, they have it all.

Let’s take some back.

What are you committing to? Drop a comment and let’s build accountability together. And if you found this helpful, share it with someone who needs to hear it.

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, founder of the Liberation Project, and organizer focused on the crossroads of climate justice, capitalism, politics, and technology. I came up through university climate organizing, translating the science into plain language and pushing for systems change grounded in degrowth. Now I write, analyze, and mobilize against state violence, genocides, ecocides, wars, ICE and policing violence. This work exists because readers sustain it; if it speaks to you, subscribe and help keep it going.