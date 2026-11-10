Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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David's avatar
David
1d

Yeah, this has to be stopped. Trying to get a dangerous law passed before new representation shuts it down. Corporate dems selling us out. Must be stopped damnit!

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Anthony Soman's avatar
Anthony Soman
1d

Great... Another win for the dead planet timeline. Thanks for all the fish.

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