A week ago, voters handed Democrats both chambers of Congress on fury over data centers, electricity bills and a president who treats public land like a garage sale.

On Monday night, 22 Democrats repaid them by voting to advance the biggest fossil fuel and data center giveaway in a generation.

The Senate voted 73 to 25 to move forward with the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. It needed 60. Republicans couldn’t have done it alone. Democrats got it there.

And minutes before the vote, Donald Trump walked up to the White House briefing podium and announced he won’t approve wind turbines even if the bill becomes law. “The bill hasn’t been fully negotiated,” he added.

So the one thing this bill was supposed to deliver for the climate, Trump says he’ll ignore. The oil, gas and mining giveaways, on the other hand, are written in stone.

According to the Senate Press Gallery’s list of no votes, these are the members of the Democratic caucus who voted to advance BAAJA:

Blumenthal, Coons, Cortez Masto, Fetterman, Gallego, Gillibrand, Heinrich, Hickenlooper, Kim, King, Klobuchar, Ossoff, Peters, Reed, Rosen, Schatz, Schumer, Shaheen, Slotkin, Warner, Warnock and Whitehouse.

Chuck Schumer, about to become majority leader because voters were furious about data centers, voted to fast-track the infrastructure data centers run on.

Ruben Gallego voted yes four days after the governor of the Gila River Indian Community wrote to him personally and asked him not to. His Arizona colleague Mark Kelly got the same letter and voted no.

Twenty-four members of the Democratic caucus voted no. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Ron Wyden, Tim Kaine, Mark Kelly and seventeen others proved it could be done. Twenty-two chose not to.

What they voted for

Oil and gas leases locked in forever. The bill makes federal oil and gas leases “virtually impossible to overturn, even if they’re issued in violation of law.” Every lease Trump signs, in the Arctic Refuge, around Chaco Canyon, offshore, the next president can’t touch. This administration proposed 34 offshore lease sales. Biden’s last program had three.

Taxpayers paying oil companies. If a future president approves fewer drilling permits than Trump did, oil companies can claim discrimination and demand compensation. Trump’s pace becomes the legal floor. You’d be paying oil companies for the oil they didn’t get to pump.

Pipelines waved through. Natural gas pipelines get a broad environmental exemption, and states lose the Clean Water Act power East Coast states have used to block them. To say no, a state or tribe has to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that no condition on earth could make a project acceptable.

Public land handed to miners. Earthworks says the bill would expand the 1872 Mining Law so companies could claim nearly unlimited public land. A law written when Ulysses S. Grant was president, upgraded for the lithium rush.

Your right to fight back, gutted. Six years to sue over an illegal approval becomes 150 days. Win anyway, and the judge can’t cancel the permit or stop construction. The agency gets 180 days to redo its paperwork while the bulldozers keep running.

Tribal nations cut out. The bill drops the duty to consult tribes when the government identifies historic properties on the land. Tribes get 30 days to respond. The Native American Rights Fund says mandatory consultation is “eliminated.”

And the data center plumbing. Faster approvals for power plants, gas pipelines and transmission, the infrastructure the AI boom runs on. The rule making data centers pay their own grid costs covers only new connections, and the biggest ones are building their own gas plants on site where it may never reach them.

“No amount of last-minute tinkering can disguise that this bill is a massive giveaway to fossil fuel companies,” said Elizabeth Bast of Oil Change International.

Public Citizen admitted some provisions are “strong and sorely needed,” then concluded “the bill’s drawbacks are greater, more immediate, and more certain.” Its climate director, David Arkush, put it bluntly: “In the November 3 elections, voters across the country resoundingly rejected data centers.”

The builders say the climate math demands we build solar, wind and transmission at a speed the current permitting system can’t handle. That side includes the bill’s Democratic authors, Heinrich and Whitehouse, the solar and wind lobby ACORE, Citizens’ Climate Lobby and most of the Washington climate policy world. NRDC said the bill raises “hard questions” and leaned yes anyway.

The blockers are the Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth, Earthworks, Oil Change International, Public Citizen, the tribal historic preservation officers and more than 200 environmental organizations, most of them small, local and frontline. The Sierra Club, EDF, the Nature Conservancy and NRDC didn’t sign the opposition letter.

The builders are in Washington. They negotiate the deal, hold the press conference and fly home. The blockers live where the deal lands: next to the pipeline route, downstream of the mine, on top of the burial ground, under the transmission line feeding a data center they never wanted.

A “non-discrimination” clause: no future president can single out one type of energy for worse treatment. It would make an LNG export pause or an offshore drilling block nearly impossible for a future Democratic administration.

Representative Jared Huffman, in line to chair House Natural Resources, called the bill a “Trojan horse.” He’s right. The clean energy is the horse. The oil companies are inside it.

Thirty days for a burial ground

For decades, tribal nations have used Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act to protect burial grounds, sacred sites and ancestral lands. BAAJA gives them 30 days to respond before agencies decide.

The National Congress of American Indians noted that 575 sovereign tribal nations were handed a 494-page rewrite on a Saturday and expected to accept it by Monday. NCAI president Mark Macarro called the changes “lipstick on a pig” and said Congress is “selling out the Tribal Nations.” Nearly 100 Native organizations asked the Senate to stop.

The Clean Water Act powers this bill strips are the same ones used to take down the dams on the Klamath River and bring the salmon home.

Chaco Canyon is sacred to the Pueblo and Navajo peoples. The Gwich’in call the Arctic Refuge coastal plain the sacred place where life begins. Twenty-two Democrats just voted to advance a bill that makes the drilling around both of them permanent.

These communities are the ones drinking the water and breathing the air. This bill gives them fewer protections.

We’ve seen this movie

In 2023, Democrats signed a debt ceiling deal that approved every permit for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and stripped the courts of the power to stop it. Tim Kaine tried to remove it and lost. The pipeline got built. The clean energy permitting reform Democrats were promised in return never came.

One of BAAJA’s authors, Shelley Moore Capito, championed that pipeline. On Monday, Kaine voted no again. He remembered. Twenty-two of his colleagues didn’t.

The pattern never changes. The fossil fuel half of the deal is specific, enforceable and delivered first. The clean energy half is a framework, a hope, a promise from people who have broken every one before it.

Why now

There is exactly one reason to rush this through a lame-duck Senate before January 3, when the Congress voters just elected takes office: in January, the votes might not be there.

“The makeup of Congress will change substantially,” Public Citizen’s Arkush pointed out. A better deal, written with tribes and frontline communities in the room, could be on the table in eight weeks. The 22 decided the oil companies shouldn’t have to wait that long.

The final Senate vote is expected next week, after Veterans Day, with amendments first, including one to strip the tribal consultation changes. Then it goes to the House, where Hakeem Jeffries says it’s under review.

If your senator is one of the 22, they get one more chance. Make sure they hear the words Klamath, Chaco and Mountain Valley before they use it.

You voted to stop exactly this. Twenty-two of the people you elected voted to speed it up.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

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