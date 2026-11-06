California voted no on taxing its billionaires, 57 percent to 43 percent. Voting against your own interest is wild to watch happen in real time, and that’s exactly what just happened here.

According to this prop 40 voters map. The Bay Area.. the wealthiest part of California, and top 3 wealthiest places in the whole US Voted Yes to Prop 40, Even some the billionaires were down to get taxed But all the people in the poor communities voted no.

Six Nobel Prize-winning economists (Duflo, Krugman, Diamond, Banerjee, Acemoglu and Stiglitz) came out in favor of the California billionaire tax.

California’s 250 billionaires knew they have little chance of winning a referendum in which 20 million voters are asked to approve a tax of 5% on billionaires’ wealth to fund health care and education. So, what do they do? Sergey Brin, Patrick Collison, Peter Thiel, Eric Schmidt, and others devised an extraordinary array of schemes to manipulate the voters.

Never before in American history have so few people held so much wealth and so much power. When a handful of the richest people on the planet can pour hundreds of millions of dollars into propaganda ads and lies to confuse Californians into voting against their own interest. The top 1 percent of Americans now owns more wealth than the bottom 93 percent. Elon Musk alone, worth over $830 billion, owns more than the bottom 53 percent of American households combined. CEOs now make 350 times what their average worker makes.

Last year alone, America’s 938 billionaires got $1.5 trillion richer. Over the past six years they’ve more than doubled their wealth, gaining $4.6 trillion. RAND Corporation found that over the past 50 years, $79 trillion moved from the bottom 90 percent of Americans to the top 1 percent. Right now, billionaires pay a lower effective tax rate than a truck driver, a teacher, or a nurse.

In December 2025, Prop 40 was polling at 55 percent yes. It had Sanders, Ro Khanna, Robert Reich, Senator Chris Murphy, six Nobel Prize winning economists, and even Nvidia’s Jensen Huang on record saying he’d be fine paying it. This wasn’t billionaires against the people. It was one specific, frightened slice of billionaires against everyone else, including some of their own.

By the final stretch, after tens of millions in ads hit every screen in the state, support had collapsed into the high 30s to low 40s in the polls that mattered most.

Opponents spent $148 million on advertising alone. Supporters spent $572,000.

Sergey Brin - $102 million, the single largest donor opposing Prop 40. Billionaires like Sergey Brin would rather spend millions funding shady opposition campaigns than simply pay their fair share in taxes so millions of their fellow Californians don’t lose their healthcare.

L. John Doerr (Kleiner Perkins chairman) - $10 million

Peter Thiel - $3 million

Chris Larsen (Ripple cofounder) - $12.5 million total opposing the tax, including $5 million he gave personally to a committee called Golden State Promise in June, plus another $5 million from Ripple Labs itself to that same committee in February.

Eric Schmidt (former Google CEO) - gave $2.6 million to the California Business Roundtable Issues committee, which then put $700,000 directly into the Prop 40 opposition fight. His total political spending this cycle was far larger, $40.2 million, but that’s across multiple fights, not all of it tied to Prop 40.

Vinod Khosla (Khosla Ventures), Patrick Collison (Stripe CEO), Stewart Resnick (The Wonderful Company), and Tony Xu (DoorDash CEO) all funneled money into Building a Better California’s broader political operation this cycle, in the millions each.

Inequality.org counts 22 billionaires total behind the opposition effort, having given over $150 million between them.

Building a Better California itself put $118.5 million into the main anti-40 committee through late October. That’s one piece of the $300 million-plus total opposition spend, split across that group, “No on 40,” and Golden State Promise.

Campaign filings show Eric Schmidt and Vinod Khosla made part of their contributions in stock, not cash. The shares were sold immediately to fund the exact ad blitz arguing that their wealth is too “virtual” to tax. Their own paperwork proves the opposite of their own argument.

A number of billionaires, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a Silicon Valley resident, have expressed support for measures like this one.

Propaganda ads

An onslaught of negative ads on airwaves and glossy mailers in the weeks leading up to the November 3 vote framed it as a gateway to more aggressive taxation for all Californians. The arguments, which Prop 40 supporters said were unfounded scare tactics, may have resonated at a time when higher gas prices and affordability concerns have put a broad swathe of the country in a sour economic mood.

Gavin Newsom helped

Newsom showed his true colors, not only opposing Prop 40 but taking it a step further by backing Prop 42, the poison pill billionaires put up to negate 40. Calling it something that, quote, “makes no sense.” Said about a tax on people whose combined $2.3 trillion grew by $1.4 trillion in six years while they paid 1.6 percent on the gain. Larry Page and Sergey Brin reported zero income and paid zero income tax in 2019, 2020, and 2023. Zero, three separate years.

I’m so sick of hearing the blathering and bloviating from him and others that they’re for taxing the mega-rich and MAGA rich alike, yet this just isn’t the right way. How many times have we heard “this is not the right way” on other past proposals? It’s their way of deflecting, pretending they’re for taxing the rich but really just wanting to keep the campaign cash flowing from their billionaire buddies.

Other tax-avoidance strategies

In addition to propaganda ads, Peter Thiel and his fellow billionaires used another trick: qualifying two poison-pill measures, Propositions 41 and 42, for the ballot. Prop 42 is particularly deceptive. It’s advertised as a way to protect Californians from a tax on their retirement savings. In reality, its sole goal is to void Prop 40, the California billionaire wealth tax. No one, anywhere, advocates for taxing middle-class wealth. The only pension wealth that would be taxed by Prop 40 is Thiel’s Roth IRA billions.

Many other ultra-wealthy Americans have used this and other tax-avoidance strategies to accumulate billions tax-free. California voters had a historic opportunity to play catch-up on these outrageous loopholes and make billionaires pay a tax equal to 5% of their wealth. They let it go.

Sanders and Khanna introduce legislation to tax billionaire wealth and invest in working families

Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced the Make Billionaires Pay Their Fair Share Act, legislation that would establish a 5% annual wealth tax on the 938 billionaires in America, who are now collectively worth $8.2 trillion. In its first year, the bill would provide a $3,000 direct payment to every man, woman, and child in a household making $150,000 or less, $12,000 for a family of four, and use the estimated $4.4 trillion in revenue raised over the next decade to address the most pressing crises facing working families.

“At a time of unprecedented income and wealth inequality, this legislation demands that the billionaire class in America finally pay their fair share of taxes so that we can create an economy that works for all of us, not just the 1%,” Sanders said. “We can no longer tolerate a corrupt tax code that enables billionaires to pay a lower tax rate than the average worker. In a democratic society, we cannot tolerate 60% of our people living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to pay for housing, food, and health care, while 938 billionaires have become $1.5 trillion richer. We cannot continue a trend in which, over the past 50 years, $79 trillion in wealth in our country has been redistributed from the bottom 90% to the top 1%. Enough is enough. Billionaires cannot have it all. It is time to enact a wealth tax on billionaires and use this revenue to address some of the major crises facing working families, the children, the elderly, the sick, and the most vulnerable.”

This fight isn’t over

Democrats now hold 55 Senate seats..

Bernie Sanders and Ro Khanna have already written the federal version. Five percent a year, on 938 billionaires. Nobody worth under a billion dollars pays a penny more. It raises $4.4 trillion over ten years.

What that money actually buys

- $3,000 direct payment to every household making $150,000 or less

- Reverse the $1.1 trillion in Medicaid and Affordable Care Act cuts in Trump’s so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which are estimated to cause more than 50,000 unnecessary deaths

- Expand Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing for millions of seniors, build, rehabilitate

- Preserve over seven million affordable homes to eliminate the affordable housing gap and end homelessness

- Ensure no family pays more than 7% of their income on childcare

- Establish a $60,000 minimum annual salary for every public school teacher in America

- Expand Medicaid home health care for seniors and people with disabilities

Under the bill, Elon Musk, worth $833 billion and now wealthier than the bottom 53% of American households combined, would owe $42 billion in taxes, leaving him with approximately $792 billion. Mark Zuckerberg, worth $220 billion, would owe $11 billion. Jeff Bezos, worth $218 billion, would owe approximately $11 billion.

There is no excuse for Democrats not to bring this to a vote now.

Trump could veto it even if it passes. A veto still forces every senator to go on record, and it sets up 2028. The votes will already be there for the next Democratic President.

This needs to be a top priority starting now.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

This work is only possible without the structural dependencies that shape what Western media chooses to emphasize and what it buries.

Buy me a coffee - one-time support, no strings. If something I wrote gave you something, this is how you say thank you.

Join the community on Patreon - this is where the room actually meets. Monthly workshops, book club, weekly lives, in-person events, and direct action resources for people who are ready for more.

Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering stories corporate media avoids. Support independent journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

Thank you for being here. 🔺 Aalia