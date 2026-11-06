Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Katherine M.'s avatar
Katherine M.
2d

Sorry, but I blame the California voters for not holding them accountable. WTH is wrong with them?

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Ben Angel's avatar
Ben Angel
2d

It sounds like Washingtonians need to have more person-to-person contacts with Californians, if only to educate them. We kept our millionaire tax (thankfully).

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