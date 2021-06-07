Sustaining Resourcefulness

Join Aalia and SUSTAIN the Mag founder Reza Cristián as they discuss lifestyle and the importance of sharing sustainable ideals. SUSTAIN is a WOC-founded independent sustainable media site that is shifting the environmental narrative in media. It brings forward educational content around the amazing change-makers in the industry through interviews, digital covers and more, covering the many lenses of sustainability and making it inclusive for all.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
