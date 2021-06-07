Liberation Project

Liberation Project

Liberation Project
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Sustaining Resourcefulness
0:00
-24:31

Sustaining Resourcefulness

Aalia Mauro's avatar
Aalia Mauro
Jun 07, 2021

Join Aalia and SUSTAIN the Mag founder Reza Cristián as they discuss lifestyle and the importance of sharing sustainable ideals. SUSTAIN is a WOC-founded independent sustainable media site that is shifting the environmental narrative in media. It brings forward educational content around the amazing change-makers in the industry through interviews, digital covers and more, covering the many lenses of sustainability and making it inclusive for all.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aalia Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture