It’s time for a cup of tea or a cold drink.

I’d like to go over this week with you as if you knew it was bad and didn’t need it repeated, when you’re talking to a friend. Now this here’s the thing about weeks like this, you’re supposed to feel like you have nothing else to do but absorb it. This is no coincidence. The quickest way to stop people from fighting is to let them know that it’s too big to start.

Therefore, this week is not a ‘doom list’ week. It’s organized based upon what you actually have to give, two minutes, twenty minutes, a whole weekend or just 5 minutes and whatever’s still in the tank. The only way to really build power is to show up constantly.

If you’ve got two minutes

Sign these. All of them take less time than reading this sentence took.

The Trump administration is ending the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration at the end of 2026, a year earlier than planned. Roughly 25 million people carry standalone Part D plans, and KFF says some enrollees could see a bigger premium jump next year than they’ve seen in recent years. Seniors are already getting hit from every direction, nursing home closures, Medicaid and SNAP cuts, higher grocery prices, and now this. Tell the administration to reverse course.

Trump stripped monument protections from nearly three million acres at Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, a roughly 90 percent cut to each, deeper than the reductions he made in 2017. And here’s the bit that should make you angrier, not less: you could already hunt, hike, climb, and graze cattle there. The proclamations themselves say so, listing those activities by name. Nobody was locking anyone out. The only thing monument status ever blocked was new mining, oil, gas, and geothermal leasing, and now that land reopens to those claims within 60 days. The land stays federal. It just gets legal to strip mine again. Sign to demand full monument status, protected permanently by Congress.

There are currently multiple bills in Congress trying to sunset Section 230, the law that lets platforms moderate spam and hate speech without being sued into oblivion while letting you keep posting without a publisher deciding what’s allowed. Kill it, and you get a choice between total censorship or total chaos. EFF is tracking and opposing the effort.

KOSA just cleared the Senate Commerce Committee with a unanimous vote and is headed for a full Senate vote. It says it’s protecting kids. EFF says the “duty of care” requirement is really a major push toward mandatory age verification, meaning you hand over sensitive ID data just to access lawful speech. If lawmakers actually cared about kid safety they’d pass a federal data privacy law instead. Call your senators to reject it.

The SAVE America Act would force every voter to show documentary proof of citizenship in person just to register, and House Republicans just tried to sneak it into the defense authorization bill rather than let it stand on its own. Sign against it.

More than a million Dreamers, TPS holders, and DACA recipients are one signature away from a real shot at citizenship. Representative Sylvia Garcia’s discharge petition on the American Dream and Promise Act is just eight votes shy of the 218 needed to force a House floor vote, bypassing GOP leadership entirely. The urgency here isn’t abstract, the Supreme Court just let the administration dissolve Temporary Protected Status for over a million Haitians, and Congress is home for recess right now, which means your rep is easier to reach this week than any other. Call and demand they sign the discharge petition.

If you’ve got twenty minutes

Call or write your senator about the Sable Offshore provision buried in the NDAA. Representative Wesley Hunt’s amendment cleared the House by a single vote, 215 to 214, and it lets the Secretary of the Army seize permanent easements along the Santa Ynez Pipeline System, including land owned by the State of California, “by purchase, donation, exchange, or condemnation.” That’s for a company restarting the same pipeline that ruptured in 2015 near Refugio State Beach. Sable is currently facing 21 criminal charges from Santa Barbara County prosecutors, five of them felonies, for unpermitted repair work on that exact line. This isn’t a defense program. It’s one oil company using the Pentagon as a landlord. Tell your senator to strip the provision.

If you’ve got the weekend

Find a mutual aid network near you, Mutual Aid Hub has a searchable map, or just search “[your city] mutual aid.” Immigrant defense funds like Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Immigrants Bail Fund, and United We Dream take volunteers and donations. Food Not Bombs and your local Feeding America food bank always need hands, not just money.

There is one important point to note if you’re a beginner in this type of work: They could be watching / recording you on any network you join. Don’t overshare early.

If you don’t have any time remaining,

Text a friend. Call your mom. The whole idea of authoritarian politics, it’s easier to control people that have isolated themselves in their own feed and in their own fear. You are not required to discuss any of this. Remember that you’re part of a web of people that no administration can reach.

And make something. Write, draw, cook, do something with hands, garden. Not as an escape. As metabolizing. The grief and the rage must be dealt with or it will just pool in the chest until it boils over. It doesn’t have to be shared. It doesn’t even have to be political. Simply look for the element which will keep you being human for years and years, not weeks, and you will find it in all of them who will last through this for years.

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

This work is only possible without the structural dependencies that shape what Western media chooses to emphasize and what it buries.

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Thank you for being here. 🔺 Aalia