Liberation Project

Liberation Project

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David's avatar
David
1d

I feel so ugh most times. Aalia, this helps me feel less ugh, thank you.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Aalia Mauro and others
Hound's avatar
Hound
1d

The people in power in this country are the epitome of evil. They should be living in fear.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aalia Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture