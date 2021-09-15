Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose

Join Aalia and Lauren Gropper as they discuss the importance of producing and using repurposed and biodegradable materials to improve the planet’s health and longevity. Lauren is the founder and CEO of Repurpose, the leader in plant-based tableware. An eco-entrepreneur and green architecture pioneer, Lauren began her career in sustainable design. Her early success led to a surprising career in Hollywood, working as a consultant to the industry with customers like Discovery Networks. Confronted with the waste generated by craft services, Lauren had an aha moment on-set. She founded Repurpose to extend the disposable lifespan of single use products and reduce waste. Today, Lauren leads Repurpose on its quest to change the world one low-impact cup, plate, and fork at a time.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
