Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Redefining Denim
Redefining Denim

Oct 26, 2021

Join Aalia and Oak & Acorn Founder and Designer Miko Underwood as they discuss the history of American denim and manufacturing and explore the journey of the first sustainable brand in Harlem, New York. Oak & Acorn ~ Only for the Rebelles includes genderless, luxury denim that pays homage to the untold history of the Indigenous American & the enslaved African’s contributions that have shaped American manufacturing & American denim. Oak & Acorn was one of six brands featured in Nordstrom NYC’s Black Founders x Center Stage Pop-Up and made history in Nordstrom as the first Black Designer Brand on the Designer 4th Floor in their New York City Flagship. Miko was recently listed by RIVET 50 as one of the “Most Influential People” in the global denim industry and her brand has been listed as “Label to Watch” by The Spinoff & Highsnobiety.

