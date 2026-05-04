As of this morning, May 4, the US military is beginning something called “Project Freedom.” That name, apparently chosen with a straight face, refers to Trump’s announcement on Truth Social last night that guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, and 15,000 service members would begin escorting ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz. The ships have been stranded there for weeks, some running low on food and supplies, caught in the crossfire of a blockade.

But U.S. officials told WSJ reporter Alex Ward the initiative is not a naval escort mission, it is a coordination cell that will direct ships to safe lanes through the strait, avoiding mines and other hazards. CENTCOM offered some additional details on the military component after the WSJ report, saying support will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members. Trump threatened that any interference with the process “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

We now have confirmation from US media that “Project Freedom” is a fraud. The US navy will not “necessarily” escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but will “guide” them. In other words, they’ll use unescorted tankers and cargo ships as bait to attract attacks from Iran. The US will then use the attacks as a pretext to attack Iran from safe distance. This is nothing but a scheme to relaunch the war while making it look like Iran is to blame. Yet again, Trump is lying in an effort to suppress the price of oil ahead of the opening of markets on Monday morning. There will be no “Project Freedom”, and we are a long way from any deal to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s parliament security commission head, Ebrahim Azizi, responded to the Project Freedom announcement with the following: “The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump’s delusional posts.” His colleague from the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission added that US intervention “will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.”

So to summarise where we are: Trump is lying about sending warships into a waterway where ships are currently being attacked by small boats, mines are actively being laid, and Iran has formally warned that the whole operation constitutes a ceasefire violation. He is calling this humanitarian. And the futures markets open tomorrow.

This is the third major Strait announcement in six weeks. The second time around, in April, somebody made over $100 million in profit in the time it takes to watch a television programme. The pattern at this point is not subtle, and it has been running since the first bombs fell on February 28.

On that night, six anonymous Polymarket accounts placed bets totalling $1.2 million on the US striking Iran that day, according to blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps. Most of the wallets had been funded within the last 24 hours before the attack. (CoinDesk, February 28, 2026) One account, trading under the name “Magamyman,” turned roughly $87,000 into $553,000 on bets tied to the strikes and the killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei. Nobody has been charged. “Magamyman” has not been identified.

Then March 23. Traders placed over $500 million in crude oil futures bets approximately fifteen minutes before Trump posted on Truth Social that US-Iran talks were “productive” and strikes on civilian infrastructure were being postponed. The surge in volume at 6:49am EST was roughly nine times the average for that time of day. Oil prices dropped more than 10 percent. Someone had known, or had reason to believe, that post was coming.

Then April 7. Trump had spent the preceding days posting on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if Iran did not open the Strait, then announced a two-week ceasefire. In the hours before that announcement, approximately $950 million in bets on falling oil prices materialised. Simultaneously, at least 50 brand-new Polymarket accounts placed “Yes” bets on the ceasefire right before Trump announced it. The wagers were the first bets these wallets had ever made. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse wrote formally to CFTC Chair Michael Selig, describing “recurring concern” about possible misuse of material nonpublic government information.

Then April 17. A $760 million short position on oil appeared twenty minutes before Iran announced a partial reopening of the Strait. Over $100 million in profit, extracted in minutes.

Five major trades. Five market-moving announcements. Combined value of the futures positions: over two billion dollars. The pattern each time: enormous anonymous bet, placed minutes to hours before a Trump announcement, positioned to profit from the exact direction markets move.

Congressman Ritchie Torres wrote to the SEC and CFTC that the March trade alone “may constitute one of the largest instances of insider trading in history,” and asked in an interview: “What is the statistical likelihood that anyone other than an insider trader places a winning bet twelve minutes before a market-moving presidential announcement?” His legislation to bar federal officials from trading event contracts on government policy has 42 Democratic cosponsors. The Republican-controlled House has not moved it.

Researchers at Harvard University, using public blockchain data, estimated that $143 million in profits have been made on Polymarket by individuals who potentially had insider information, across events ranging from Taylor Swift’s engagement to the Nobel Peace Prize to the Iran war. Columbia law professor Joshua Mitts told the Guardian the law cannot easily catch them: “The trading is occurring through the blockchain or other anonymised means, so it is going to be quite difficult for a regulator to determine the identity of the trader.”

The CFTC is investigating. The CFTC currently has one sitting commissioner. Trump appointed him. He has positioned himself publicly as friendly toward prediction markets. The four other seats are empty. The man investigating whether Trump’s inner circle is profiting from Trump’s war announcements was put in his position by Trump. The Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, created after Watergate to prosecute corrupt officials, has been reduced from 36 lawyers to two.

The White House sent an email to staff on March 24 warning them not to make prediction market bets related to the Iran war. You do not send that memo unless you believe people close to you are doing it. That memo is an admission dressed as a solution.

But the insider trading, as obscene as it is, is the smallest part of this.

On March 2, the first trading day after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, Northrop Grumman closed up 6 percent. RTX up 4.7 percent. L3Harris up 3.8 percent. Lockheed Martin up 3.3 percent. Boeing up 2 percent. RTX has risen 110 percent since March 2023. Lockheed Martin, which Responsible Statecraft notes regularly receives more taxpayer dollars than the entire State Department, was up nearly 40 percent in the months between January 2026 and the start of the war. In February, Raytheon entered into long-term Pentagon agreements to increase production of Tomahawk cruise missiles two to four times their existing rates. Two weeks later, those exact missiles were hitting Iran. Raytheon wrote the contracts before the war began.

Members of Congress own these stocks. Representative Josh Gottheimer purchased ExxonMobil, Cummins, Infineon, and GE Vernova weeks before US strikes on Iran. He sits on the Defence Intelligence subcommittee and receives classified briefings. Senator Ashley Moody’s defence holdings are estimated to have appreciated 107 to 133 percent. She sits on the Armed Services Committee.

Then there is the Trump family, who are not passive beneficiaries. They structured this.

Florida-based Powerus, a drone company, announced Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as investors and is actively pitching drone interceptors to Gulf countries that are under attack by Iran and entirely dependent on the US military commanded by their father. Their father banned Chinese drones and launched a Pentagon programme earmarked for $1.1 billion in American-made systems. Richard Painter, former chief White House ethics lawyer under George W. Bush, described the arrangement without ambiguity: “These countries are under enormous pressure to buy from the sons of the president so he will do what they want. This is going to be the first family of a president to make a lot of money off war, a war he didn’t get the consent of Congress for.”

Donald Trump Jr. also holds a stake in Unusual Machines, a drone parts startup. In December, Unusual Machines received a $620 million Pentagon loan, the largest in the history of that programme. Trump Jr. sits on its advisory board.

Then there is Jared Kushner. The man negotiating the ceasefires that keep collapsing. His private equity firm, Affinity Partners, received $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Saudi Arabia benefits from elevated oil prices. Elevated oil prices are what this war produces. Representative Jamie Raskin launched a formal congressional investigation in April 2026, writing that Kushner’s dual roles create “a glaring and incurable conflict of interest,” adding that “your client Saudi Arabia wants to see a continuation and escalation of President Trump’s Iran war.”

His brother Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Capital co-led a $4 billion investment round in defence tech company Anduril Industries. Nine days later, the Trump administration handed Anduril a $20 billion sole-source Pentagon contract, bypassing competitive bidding entirely. The public notice inviting other vendors to compete was posted over the holiday period and gave companies three weeks to respond. One confirmed it could not compete. Three others either did not respond or turned out not to be defence contractors. The Pentagon concluded only Anduril could do the job.

Now, as of this morning, the US military is sailing 15,000 service members and over 100 aircraft into those same waters under the banner of Project Freedom. The same waters where ships are being attacked by small boats. Where mines are actively being laid by Iranian IRGC vessels, where Iran still retains 80-90 percent of its small mine-laying boats. Where, according to the International Energy Agency, the largest oil supply disruption in the recorded history of global markets is already underway, surpassing the 1973 oil shock.

Iran’s 14-point peace proposal, which Trump told Israeli broadcaster Kan he has reviewed and deemed “not acceptable,” called for a permanent ceasefire within 30 days, a mutual non-aggression pact, uranium enrichment capped at 3.6 percent, and phased sanctions relief. The 3.6 percent figure matters: it is down from the 60 percent enrichment level Iran had reached, nowhere near the 90 percent required for weapons. Iran called for 30 days. The US had reportedly asked for a two-month extension of the ceasefire first.

The Pentagon has been preparing for weeks of ground operations. Raids on Kharg Island. Coastal sites near the Strait. The USS George H.W. Bush carrier group, approximately 6,000 troops, is already in the region. Another 4,200 troops from the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group are expected before the end of the month, according to US officials, to enable the administration to hold talks while simultaneously preparing for “the possibility of additional strikes or ground operations.” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine has said plainly: “A ceasefire is a pause, and the joint force remains ready, if ordered or called upon, to resume combat operations with the same speed and precision.”

Follow that logic. A ground incursion into Iran, into a country of 90 million people with battle-hardened Revolutionary Guard units, drone capability that has already downed US aircraft, and a navy that fires on commercial ships while mines sit in the water, would close the Strait indefinitely. Would push oil to levels not seen since the 1970s. Would produce American casualties on a scale this war has not yet seen. The IMF has warned that even a quick resolution could leave governments managing elevated energy prices for years.

And every one of those outcomes, from the perspective of the interests currently profiting from this war, is a feature.

Raytheon’s backlog grows. Lockheed’s THAAD contracts expand. The world’s top 100 oil and gas companies, already banking over $30 million in windfall profits per hour in the first month of this war, watch that number climb. ExxonMobil is projected to pocket $11 billion in excess profits by year end. Saudi Aramco: $25.5 billion. That money comes directly from the gap between what petrol cost before February 28 and what it costs today. Six dollars a gallon in Los Angeles. A family in Ohio choosing between filling the tank and buying food.

And the anonymous blockchain wallets, already up over two billion dollars since February, will be watching very closely as Project Freedom begins tomorrow morning, Middle East time. Somebody already knows what the next Truth Social post will say.

The Strait of Hormuz, according to the US Energy Information Administration, carried more than a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and roughly a fifth of the world’s oil consumption before this war. (Voice of Emirates) About 20,000 seafarers are currently stranded in those waters. Captain Istique Alam, manning an Emirati oil tanker stuck off the coast of Oman for over two months, told CNN: “Ceasefire is not for seafarers. Ceasefire is for normal people.”

The futures markets open tonight.

Written and edited by Aalia Mauro