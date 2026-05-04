Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
3d

Is it Humanitarian for Drumpf / HexDeath to HALT FOOD DELIVERY, ➕Family MAIL & CARE PACKAGES Of FOOD to U.S. Navy Members aboard outdated disabled U.S. ships❓

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Anthony's avatar
Anthony
3d

…and amidst all of what you wrote (which is insanity running wild) one wonders whether Trump’s latest sloganeering littered military operation costs more than simply paying the Iranian toll. And how would that “cost benefit” analysis work exactly? Does it include unnecessary death(s)? I doubt it. No, this is clearly the ford pinto model at work.

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