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Sixty percent. Six in ten Americans now look at Israel and feel something between discomfort and contempt. The Pew Research Center published it Tuesday, April 8, 2025, conducted between March 23 and 29 among 3,507 adults. In 2022, 42% of Americans held an unfavorable view of Israel. By 2024, 53%. Now 60%, with 28% holding a very unfavorable view, nearly triple the 2022 figure, up nine points in a single year. That is not a trend. That is a rout.

And two days later, on Thursday April 10, at the DNC’s spring meeting in New Orleans, a party panel voted to kill a resolution that would have said so out loud.

The resolution, submitted by Florida DNC member Allison Minnerly, was not radical. It was nonbinding. It condemned “the growing influence” of dark money and corporate-backed outside spending in Democratic races, named AIPAC specifically for spending some $14 million in the Illinois Democratic primaries, and stated plainly that “the use of massive outside spending to support or oppose candidates based on their positions regarding “international conflicts” or foreign governments raises concerns about undue influence over democratic debate and policymaking.” The resolutions committee killed it. In its place, they advanced a broader measure condemning dark money in general, one that pointedly refused to name AIPAC, while affirming the party’s “commitment to campaign finance practices that align with the Party’s core values.”

The party’s core values. Fourteen million dollars in a single state’s primaries, funnelled through shell PACs with names designed not to be recognised, and the DNC’s response is a resolution so diluted it could have been written by the lobby itself.

Brian Romick, President and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, was pleased. “We’re pleased that the DNC Rules Committee rejected a set of divisive, anti-Israel resolutions,” he said in a statement Thursday. “These measures would be a gift to Republicans, would further fracture our party, and do nothing to bring Israelis and Palestinians closer to peace.” This is the language of institutional capture so complete it no longer feels the need to disguise itself. A resolution against dark money in Democratic primaries is reframed as anti-Israel. Naming a lobby that spent $14 million influencing your party’s candidates is reframed as divisive. The threat is implied and familiar: fall in line, or we will call you something worse than corrupt.

Democrats have moved the most. 80% now view Israel unfavorably, up from 69% last year and 53% in 2022. That is not a shift in opinion. That is a political generation abandoning a position they were trained to hold since birth. Among Republicans aged 18 to 49, the figure is 57%, up from 50% last year. The transmission belt between the Republican Party and unconditional support for Israeli state violence has snapped at the generational joint, and no amount of money will weld it back together. Netanyahu fares worse than the state he runs. Only 27% of Americans express confidence in him to do the right thing regarding world affairs. Among Democrats, 76% say they have little or none. Republicans are split down the middle, 45 to 44, which, given where that number sat even three years ago, is a political earthquake wearing a suit.

The propaganda infrastructure, built over half a century and billions of dollars, cracked under the weight of its own brutality.

And then there is the Iran question, which the same Pew survey captures, and which explains why these numbers arrived when they did. 77% of Americans said US military action against Iran was personally important to them. That is not enthusiasm. That is dread. According to reporting published by the New York Times in March 2025, Trump was convinced by Netanyahu during a meeting in February 2025 to launch a joint attack on Iran, over the explicit objections of his own senior advisers, who reportedly dismissed the proposal as “farcical.” Trump ordered the strikes anyway. On Tuesday, April 8, Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran. Within hours, Israel violated it with a massive round of strikes on Lebanon.

The American president performs diplomacy, the Israeli government performs compliance, and then the bombs fall and everyone reaches for the same boilerplate about Israel’s right to defend itself while hospitals fill up again. That Trump’s own advisers thought the Iran proposal was ridiculous, and it happened anyway, tells you everything about where actual decision-making power in that relationship sits.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, himself a former AIPAC donor, condemned the group after the primaries. He is not alone. A growing number of Democrats who were once supportive of AIPAC have turned on it publicly as its involvement in Democratic primaries has become impossible to ignore. But turning on it in public statements and refusing to name it in party resolutions are two entirely different things, and the DNC chose the latter.

Here is what the $14 million actually bought in Illinois, because the receipts exist and the FEC filings are public.

Juliana Stratton won the Illinois Democratic Senate primary on April 8, 2025, backed quietly by dozens of groups aligned with AIPAC, which supported her without publicly attaching its name. She won against a field of ten candidates, including US Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly, both of whom were also running with varying degrees of establishment backing.

Stratton campaigned on a $25 federal minimum wage and abolition of ICE, and after her win she said, “Courage will bring this fight straight to Donald Trump’s door.” What she did not say, and what the coverage largely elided, was that her campaign had absorbed significant funding coordinated by the same lobby that has spent years buying American foreign policy in the Middle East.

The playbook was not hidden. It was just fast. Pop-up super PACs with anodyne names, “Affordable Chicago Now” and “Elect Chicago Women,” were both organised in January 2025 and began running television ads in the final weeks before the March 17, 2025 primary. The ads were generic biographical spots. None mentioned Israel. The funders’ names would not have to be disclosed until near or after election day. This is not a loophole. This is a strategy, road-tested in Oregon in 2024, where a super PAC called 314 Action explicitly denied receiving AIPAC funding during the primary, a denial later revealed as a flat lie once Federal Election Commission disclosure records became public. The candidate it backed, Maxine Dexter, won. The lie didn’t matter because the timing made transparency impossible before votes were cast.

In these districts where we have a progressive primary fight, you’re going to see AIPAC put out a network of shell PACs, putting money into races without putting their name on it.

The coordination was surgical. An analysis of campaign filings found that 237 former AIPAC and United Democracy Project donors gave to both Donna Miller, running in Illinois’s Second District, and Melissa Bean, running in the Eighth. Sixty-five donors gave to both Miller and Laura Fine, running in the Ninth District. Forty-four of those donors gave to all three candidates, on the same days, for the same amounts. On New Year’s Eve 2025 alone, 198 coordinated donations landed in Miller’s account. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2025, Miller had raised only around $242,000, not enough to be taken seriously in an eleven-candidate field. Then, suddenly, she took in over $1 million in a single quarter, with 83% of that haul, roughly $875,000, coming from people who had donated to AIPAC or its affiliated United Democracy Project within the previous four years. The money made her a leading contender overnight.

The most expensive failure for pro-Israel groups was in Illinois’s Ninth District, where they spent more than $4 million backing Laura Fine and approximately $1.4 million running ads against Daniel Biss, the progressive Evanston Mayor who had been endorsed by local activists and had made clear he would not be bought. Biss won. “The Ninth District is not for sale,” he said in his victory speech. It is a sentence worth lingering on, not because it signals some new dawn, but because it names what the district was being asked to accept and chose, at least this time, to refuse.

The same ad buyer handling the Illinois super PAC spots had bought ads for AIPAC in a special congressional primary in New Jersey in early April 2025, where the United Democracy Project spent $2 million attacking former Representative Tom Malinowski and where DMFI quietly backed a different candidate. Analilia Mejia, the least AIPAC-friendly candidate in that race, won. The intervention backfired, and the ad buyer moved on to Illinois with the same clients.

This is what the post-Gaza political realignment actually looks like in practice. A grinding, expensive, partially successful attempt by a foreign policy lobby to purchase congressional seats through shell organisations while hiding the money until after voters go to the polls, combined with a public opinion environment so hostile to Israel that the lobby dare not attach its own name to anything it funds.

It has actually become a mark of shame for some Democratic candidates to have received money from AIPAC. There have been candidates giving that money back and disavowing it.

The American political class built a system where support for Israel was the price of entry into serious foreign policy discourse. Question the occupation, you’re naive. Question the Genocide or arms transfers, you’re antisemitic. Question the starvation of a civilian population, the targeting of hospitals, the killing of journalists in Gaza, and you are a terrorist sympathiser who does not understand the region’s complexity. This worked for a very long time because the images were controllable and the dead were distant enough to abstract. Gaza ended the abstraction.

55% of Americans now say they lack confidence in Trump to manage the US-Israel relationship effectively. That is a majority. The same survey found that Americans under 50, across both parties, now hold unfavorable views of both Israel and Netanyahu. In both major parties. That has never been true before, not in any polling data going back decades.

The lobby knows what the numbers mean. That is why the PACs have anodyne names. That is why the same donor lists resurface in three states across multiple election cycles with clockwork precision. That is why 198 donations landed in a single Chicago-area campaign account on New Year’s Eve. When your argument has collapsed in public opinion, when the phrase “pro-Israel” now functions as a liability in Democratic primaries from Oregon to Illinois to New Jersey, you stop making the argument openly and start moving the money in the dark.

The question is not whether the lobby is losing ground. It is losing ground. Two of its four Illinois-backed House candidates lost. Its Senate preferred candidate in New Jersey failed. The very fact that it now hides its name from its own advertising is an admission of weakness dressed up as strategy.

The question is what replaces the permission structure that cracked. Public opinion shifted in three years by nearly twenty percentage points. The Genocide and Ecocide in Gaza continued through all of it, through every poll, every protest, every congressional hearing where officials stared at their notes and said they shared concerns. The bombs did not stop because the numbers moved. What the numbers did was strip away the pretense that American support for Israeli state violence reflected anything other than institutional capture by a well-funded foreign policy lobby willing to launder its money through shell organisations with names designed not to be noticed.

The Ninth District is not for sale. Four million dollars and a coordinated donor network said otherwise, and lost.

That the same lobby has already moved its ad buyer to the next race tells you how much it expects that sentence to matter.

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of independent media, the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of social justice, policy, politics, and tech.

I started out in campus climate organizing, taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

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