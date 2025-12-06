Thursday, Congressman Shri Thanedar filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The charges: murder, conspiracy to murder, and reckless mishandling of classified information.

This is what happens when you hand the Pentagon to a Fox News host.

They Bombed Survivors

On September 2nd, U.S. forces struck a fishing boat in the Caribbean. The Washington Post reported that before the strike, Hegseth gave a verbal directive to “kill everybody” on board.

The first strike left two survivors clinging to wreckage in the water. Navy Vice Admiral Frank Bradley, then-head of Joint Special Operations Command, ordered a second strike. According to The Post’s sources, Bradley did this to comply with Hegseth’s initial orders and to ensure the survivors couldn’t call for help or retrieve cargo.

Both survivors were killed. Total death toll: 11 people.

The White House confirmed there was a second strike, though press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed Bradley, not Hegseth, ordered it. Hegseth himself said he “stepped away to carry on with his schedule” after the first strike and didn’t “personally see” the second one.

Senator Chris Van Hollen called it what it is: a war crime.

What Happens When You Question War Crimes

In October, Admiral Alvin Holsey, commander of U.S. Southern Command, which oversees all operations in the Caribbean, met with Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine. CNN reported that Holsey raised concerns about whether the strikes were legal. He offered to resign during that meeting.

A week later, Hegseth announced Holsey’s retirement—two years ahead of schedule, just one year into his command.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hegseth had told Holsey early in the year: “You’re either on the team or you’re not.”

This is the message: question legality, lose your career.

The Scale of This

Since September 2nd, the U.S. has conducted at least 21 strikes on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 83 people. The Trump administration claims these boats carry members of drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations.

The legal justification remains classified. A group of Senate Democrats has requested the Justice Department’s legal opinion be declassified, noting that “few decisions are more consequential for a democracy than the use of lethal force.”

Legal experts and some lawmakers say targeting survivors who are incapacitated in the water would constitute a war crime. The United Kingdom has stopped sharing intelligence about suspected drug boats because it believes the U.S. strikes are illegal and doesn’t want to be complicit.

The Armed Services Investigation

Both House and Senate Armed Services Committees announced they’re conducting “vigorous oversight” and taking “bipartisan action” to investigate the September 2nd incident.

Admiral Bradley briefed lawmakers last week. Rep. Jim Himes, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, called the video “one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service.”

Who Is Pete Hegseth?

Before all this, Hegseth was already facing questions:

The New Yorker reported he was forced out of two nonprofits for financial mismanagement, sexual impropriety, and excessive drinking. NBC News reported Fox News colleagues worried about his drinking. There’s a 2017 sexual assault allegation, which he claims was consensual. The New York Times reported that in 2018, his own mother sent him an email accusing him of abusing women during his divorce.

He has never led a major organization. He openly opposes women serving in combat roles. His main qualification was hosting “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Republican senators expressed concerns during his confirmation. Susan Collins wanted an FBI background check. Joni Ernst wanted a “frank and thorough conversation.” Lindsey Graham called some allegations “very disturbing” and said they would be “difficult” to defend.

The Senate confirmed him 51 votes to 49.

What This Means

The Trump administration claims these are “narco-terrorists” and the strikes comply with international law. Hegseth says the military has “only just begun” and notes they’re having trouble finding boats to strike now because “deterrence has to matter.”

These impeachment articles will almost certainly die in the Republican House. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has already dismissed them as unviable. Hegseth will likely remain Secretary of Defense.

But we need to be clear about what happened: American forces bombed survivors in the water after an initial strike. The Secretary of Defense reportedly gave orders to “kill everybody.” When a senior admiral questioned the legality, he was pushed out. When a congressman filed impeachment articles, the Pentagon called it a “charade.”

This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about whether the U.S. military follows the laws of war. Right now, the evidence suggests we don’t—and anyone who asks those questions gets forced out.

If this makes you angry, share it. These stories disappear fast.

About Aalia:

I’m a writer, organizer, and the founder of the Liberation Project.

My work sits at the intersection of climate justice, policy, politics, tech, and AI.

I started out in campus climate organizing—taking complicated science and turning it into language people could actually act on, pushing for real systems change rooted in degrowth.

Now I also focus on state violence, genocide, ecocide, war, policing, ICE, everything that shapes how people live and survive.

And honestly, this work keeps going because readers support it.

If it speaks to you, subscribe and help keep it alive.