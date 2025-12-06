Liberation Project

David
9h

I mean, this is a grand slam of illegalities that anyone knows are, against the law. Prosecutable crimes that would, probably, end in conviction with lengthy jail sentences for petey and the executors of these illegal orders. My thoughts and empathy are for the unknown victims and the families they have.

I am so sad for the families involved and I hope there's justice for them. I don't know what to say to them, they don't want this, I and many of us don't want this, I'm just so sorry and sad.

Trapped in an america I don't recognize yet, I saw materializing. nixon laid the groundwork, reagan legitimized the structure and donnie's trying to wave a flag of victory, except...

... Except we're still here, logical, compassionate very empathetic world citizens that want to do better. Wethe want fairness, facts and science to be the norms not lies, innuendo and misinformation. Do not give in to the maga myth, it will burn you.

Neural Foundry
7h

This piece really nails the core issue here.The part abot Admiral Holsey being pushed out just for questioning legality is what should alarm everyone, not just those concerned with this specific incident. When military leaders cant raise legal concerns without losing their careers, the entire chain of command system breaks down and we end up operating in a space where orders bypass any ethical checkpoints. The fact that UK stopped sharing intelligence because they see these strikes as ilegal adds an importnat layer of international accountability that often gets ignored in these debates.

