Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Bradley Grower's avatar
Bradley Grower
1m

"It doesn't matter how ridiculous the lie is if the lie is your only chance of escape. It doesn't matter how obvious the truth is if the truth is that you'll never escape." -Irina Asanova

(from Gorky Park by Martin Cruz Smith)

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Nigel Howard's avatar
Nigel Howard
1h

Thanks for your efforts Aalia. Please check out our research on forecasting lives lost to climate change - we’ve been struggling for 3 years to get this through peer review. https://clarityenv.com.au/services/climate-deaths/

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