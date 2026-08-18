We are wildly underreacting to this. All of it. Not just the heat, the fires, the earthquakes, the floods, the whole stacked deck of it, and it genuinely blows my mind how little of it makes the news compared to what’s actually happening outside your window this month, not some hypothetical future month. This month.

July 2026 was the hottest month ever recorded in the contiguous United States, in records going back to 1895, narrowly beating July 1936 and July 2012, the two summers that haunt every Dust Bowl documentary. This time, there’s no sepia footage to make it feel safely historical. It’s NOAA’s numbers.

The overnight lows broke records, too. That matters. The land didn’t get the chance to cool down. We went to bed in the heat and woke up in it. The planet is losing the ability to switch off at night.

Western Europe just endured its hottest June–July period ever recorded. Ocean surface temperatures hit records, too.

And yet somehow, this still sounds like a story about the future for many.

I don’t know if anyone actually saw this, but last year the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, the single most boring, risk-averse profession that exists, people whose whole job is pricing exactly how fucked something is with zero incentive to be dramatic about it, published a report on what they call Planetary Solvency. Buried in it is a risk matrix listing more than 4 billion deaths as a plausible outcome at 3°C of warming.

This summer, I spoke at a youth climate project in a room full of teenagers. You could feel it in the room before anyone said a word: climate anxiety is real. It’s undeniable. Then, in the exact opposite direction, every time I talk or post online about the climate crisis, grown adults, right-wing knuckleheads, calling the hottest month in 130 years of record-keeping a hoax. I find that genuinely fascinating, especially because I’ve spoken in conservative spaces. If I’m honest, in person, I mostly encounter skeptics, and skeptics can come around. I’ve watched it happen more than once: by the end of the conversation, it’s, “Yeah, okay, it’s probably us.”

It’s online where the real denial lives, because nobody has to watch your face while you say it. And a huge amount of that denial isn’t even organic. It’s the result of a 40-year-old, corporate-funded campaign that’s still running, still working, on top of a population that was never given the scientific grounding to see it coming.

A farmer I spoke with a few months ago put it bluntly: “People aren’t concerned enough,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to feed everyone.”

It really is that simple. Most people in the West alive today have never gone hungry for a real reason, or gone a day without water. Plenty of us shower twice a day and let the tap run the entire time we brush our teeth.

He wasn’t being dramatic. He grows the food. He’d know.

What should we be doing instead, panicking? No. Panic doesn’t grow wheat or fund a transition. But there’s a large segment of the population that won’t believe any of this until it’s sitting on their own doorstep. And by the time it’s on their doorstep, it’ll already be on everyone else’s, too.

What makes me angrier than any of them, deniers included, are the fossil-fuel executives who knew, as far back as the 1970s, exactly what they were building, and the politicians who took the money and looked the other way. They helped dismantle the only life-support system we’ve got while a lot of very comfortable people watched it happen and did essentially nothing.

Private oil companies shouldn’t exist. It’s obscene how much profit they’re pulling in while the planet cooks, record profits, year after year, bookended by wildfire smoke. If there’s ever a real reckoning for this, a tribunal, an actual accounting, it starts in those boardrooms. I don’t mean that as a figure of speech.

LA fought for years to get catalytic converters mandated because the auto industry didn’t want to pay the bill, while the smog grew thick enough to see from space. It took decades to get lead out of petrol while an industry that knew exactly what it was doing to children’s brains funded doubt instead of funding the fix. Tobacco companies knew cigarettes caused cancer years before the public did and sat on that knowledge, deliberately—because they could afford to buy themselves more time.

And it isn’t even the rational choice, clean energy would’ve been the obvious direction on cost alone for a hundred years. We’d already be there. This was never about what made sense. It’s about who’s still profiting off the delay, which I see up close, professionally, more often than I’d like: companies that could make the harder, cheaper-in-a-decade choice and don’t, because the quarter in front of them matters more than the decade behind their grandchildren.

You can see the shape of that profit everywhere once you start looking for it. We built a world where you can be standing in the middle of everything you need and still not be allowed to touch any of it. Food rots behind the supermarket while someone two streets over is hungry. Flats sit empty while people sleep outside. Medicine sits on a shelf while someone “can’t afford it,” as if affordability is a law of physics and not a decision a committee made in a room you weren’t invited to. Nothing is actually missing. Nothing was ever actually scarce. It’s socialism for the corporations and the ultra-rich, and hard, unforgiving capitalism for everyone else — and the same people cashing in on that arrangement are the ones funding the propaganda against changing it.

It’s cognitive dissonance, plain and simple. Realizing you’re part of a system wrecking your own habitat is uncomfortable, so the discomfort gets discharged somewhere else instead, attack the data, attack the messenger, whatever’s closest. And it doesn’t die when the warming gets undeniable. It just molts. First it’s not warming. Then it’s warming but not us. Then it’s us but it’s not a crisis. Someone will tell you it was hot in the UK in ‘47, in ‘76, like one summer eighty years ago undoes physics. We’ve understood the mechanism since the 1800s. If you think you remember a time before this was known about, you don’t. You’re reciting a line someone paid to have written.

I was already doing this work when the same crowd was mocking Greta Thunberg back in 2018, mocking Fridays for Future, mocking every scientist who said we had ten years to cut emissions hard or else. Well. They got the inaction they wanted. And now I get to explain a risk matrix to sixteen-year-olds instead.

You cannot run a serious climate movement that has nothing to say about the military-industrial complex. Bombs do catastrophic damage to every single thing this movement claims to care about — the planet, the people on it, heritage sites that took centuries to build and seconds to erase. Just stop oil, sure. And also, obviously, stop the wars, because war makes the emissions math a joke while it’s happening and almost nobody wants to say so out loud.

Governments and politicians work for billionaires, oligarchs, and fossil fuel corporations. Every Western government has made climate pledges for decades. Not one has implemented the scale of change its own scientists said was necessary. Not one has broken that pattern in fifty-plus years, across different parties, different countries, different crises. That’s not coincidence. That’s a mechanism, and it’s built to hold, and it is holding, right now.

The ecosystem in which we live is now in the hospice stage. Knowing what it was meant to be, I can see the extent of its depletion and damage, less a living system than a field of rubbish, slowly being asked to forgive us for existing.

I feel sorry for our children’s children. As we continue toward collapse, the world we leave them will be brutally difficult to inhabit. I move through each day doing what I can, choosing hopeful action while simultaneously mourning what could have been.

There is something uniquely tragic about this era: an age of ignorance defended by arrogance, sustained by patriarchy, and apparently determined to mistake its own destruction for progress.

And still, somehow, the central crisis remains not only what is happening to the planet, but what we are willing to believe about it. In this so-called “post-truth” era, reality itself has become negotiable, derailed by deliberate misinformation, manufactured outrage, fake news, and the endless babble of popular media. We have become remarkably efficient at arguing with the evidence while the evidence burns, floods, dries, shakes, and warms around us.

Do we really want a society shaped by lies, ignorance, and stupidity? Do we have it in us to imagine, and actually bring into being, an economically adequate, socially just, steady-state eco-civilization that thrives within the biophysical limits of nature?

I am no longer convinced that “solutions” are the right word. There may be none. There may only be least-bad responses to an inevitable Long Descent and Great Simplification. The question is whether humanity can meet this descent with enough wisdom to cooperate, enough humility to change, and enough courage to surrender the fantasy that we are exempt from nature’s laws.