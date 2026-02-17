Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering the ICE crackdown and covering stories corporate media ignores. Support independent, people-powered journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

Marco Rubio stood in front of a room packed with European diplomats, foreign ministers, and heads of state at the Munich Security Conference and delivered what can only be described as a colonial revival speech. Not as metaphor. Not hyperbole. Literally. The man got up there and said the things that are usually kept to private dinners and think tank whitepapers, and the crowd loved every second of it.

He said the quiet part out loud, in a room full of people who are supposed to pretend the quiet part doesn’t exist, and they gave him a standing ovation.

“We are part of one civilization – Western civilization. We are bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry...”

Read that again slowly. Centuries of shared history. From the Secretary of State whose government is currently providing the bombs, the diplomatic cover, and the UN vetoes enabling a genocide in Gaza. That’s the history he’s invoking. That’s what he wants more of.

“The Rules Are For Other People”

The post-WWII rules-based international order was imperfect, often hypocritical, unevenly applied — but it at least gave smaller nations legal standing to object. It created frameworks that could be invoked. It meant you had to at least pretend there were limits on what powerful states could do to weaker ones.

Rubio just torched the whole thing.

He called the rules-based global order “an overused term” and dismissed the entire framework as a “foolish idea.” Not reformable. Not worth saving. A foolish idea, done. And everyone in that room understood exactly what he was actually saying: the era in which international law could even nominally constrain American military action is finished. Whatever comes next — Venezuela, Iran, whoever’s been circled on whatever map — it won’t go through the UN Security Council. It won’t require legal justification. It’ll happen because America has the firepower and the will to use it, and Rubio just told a room full of European defense ministers that this is the point. This is the feature, not the bug.

They gave him a standing ovation.

The History Rubio Conveniently Skipped

Here’s something your mainstream foreign policy coverage won’t touch: the decline of European colonialism after 1945 wasn’t primarily a moral awakening. It was, in large part, a strategic American project driven by Cold War politics.

After World War II, the US was locked in an existential ideological contest with the Soviet Union for the loyalty of the decolonizing world. Every image of a French soldier brutalizing Algerians, every British massacre in Kenya, every Dutch atrocity in Indonesia — these were, functionally, communist recruitment posters. The Soviets barely had to work. They just pointed at what European empires were doing and said: look what they do to you. Look what capitalism and Western civilization actually means for your people.

Washington understood this clearly. The US, whatever its own imperial appetites, actively pressured European powers to relinquish formal colonial control — not from moral conviction, but because maintaining visible empire was losing the argument against communism in the Global South, and the Global South was where the Cold War was actually being decided. Decolonization was a Cold War strategy. It strengthened the West’s ideological position precisely because it put distance between America and the naked brutality of European empire.

Rubio has sat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He knows this history, or he should. He even admitted the core of it himself — the West won, he said, because it was better at organized violence. So why is he in Munich dressing it up as civilizational inheritance and shared Christian heritage? Three possibilities: he’s genuinely ignorant of how Western dominance was actually built, he thinks his European audience is, or he simply doesn’t care who knows it anymore because the political moment has shifted enough that the mask can come off.

Given the standing ovation, maybe the distinction stopped mattering.

Gaza. Say It Plainly.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza — carried out with American bombs, protected by American vetoes at the UN Security Council, and defended by American diplomats including Rubio himself — has killed over 600,000+ Palestinians. The UN and WHO have consistently noted this figure is a significant undercount because of how thoroughly Gaza’s health reporting infrastructure has been destroyed.

Rubio defended it. And then stood in Munich and talked about Western civilization’s proud history.

This is not a side issue. This is the clearest live example of exactly what Rubio was describing — organized violence, no international law getting in the way, applied to a captive population. Gaza isn’t a tragic exception to Western foreign policy. According to Rubio’s own framework, it’s the demonstration of it.

Migration and the Oldest Trick Running

Rubio called mass migration a “crisis” that is “transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West.” This framing — migration as invasion, as civilizational threat — pairs with imperial foreign policy so neatly it’s hard to call it coincidence.

The migrations Rubio is describing are substantially caused by the policies Rubio is defending.

People fleeing El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala are leaving countries whose governments were overthrown or deliberately destabilized with American money and military assistance — a history that stretches from the 1954 CIA coup in Guatemala through Iran-Contra through the 2009 Honduras coup that the Obama administration, to its lasting shame, effectively endorsed. People fleeing Libya are fleeing a collapsed state — Libya collapsed after a NATO intervention. Syrian refugees exist in the numbers they do because of a proxy war that the US and Gulf allies spent years fueling with weapons and money.

You break the countries. The people leave. Then you call the people the crisis. Then you use the crisis to justify walls, surveillance, militarized borders, and the kind of authoritarian politics that creates conditions where a Secretary of State can stand in Munich talking about Western civilizational destiny and get a standing ovation for it.

This is sequential policy. It has a decades-long paper trail. The only thing new is how openly they’re saying it.

What the Applause Actually Means

The thing that won’t leave me alone is the audience.

This wasn’t a MAGA rally. This wasn’t a Republican primary debate. The Munich Security Conference is where European defense ministers, NATO officials, and foreign policy establishment figures gather — the same people who spent years publicly agonizing over Trump, over the damage to transatlantic relations, over what American unpredictability meant for the rules-based order they claimed to care about.

They stood up and clapped for Rubio.

Which tells you everything about what the disagreement was actually about. It was never about values. It was about presentation. The European establishment was comfortable with the imperial project when it wore a suit and spoke in careful multilateral language — humanitarian intervention, democracy promotion, responsibility to protect. What unsettled them about Trump wasn’t the substance of American power. It was the aesthetic. The bluntness. The way bluntness strips away the cover story that lets everyone in the room pretend it’s something other than what it is.

Rubio gave them bluntness wrapped in civilizational poetry and they loved it. Because underneath all the public hand-wringing about tone, they were always on the same page about the substance.

The Standard That Was Never Double

Try to actually picture a Chinese foreign minister standing at an international security conference and saying:

“We are one civilization. Bound by centuries of shared heritage, culture, ancestry. The rules-based order is a failed idea. We prevail through organized violence.”

The response would be total. Emergency UN sessions. Wall-to-wall coverage. Every think tank in Washington producing urgent papers about authoritarian expansionism and the death of the liberal international order. Sanctions discussions by the end of the week.

When Rubio says it, the Associated Press headline reads: “Rubio Reassures European Allies.”

The rules-based order was always a set of rules for everyone else. Not a new observation. But worth saying clearly and repeatedly every time someone tries to tell you that what’s happening now is an aberration from an otherwise principled American foreign policy tradition. There was no such tradition. There was management of appearances. The appearances are gone now.

What They’re Actually Telling You

Strip away the speechwriting and the civilizational poetry and what Rubio delivered in Munich was a straightforward message:

A concentrated group of people — sitting at the intersection of Western finance, military power, and political authority — have extracted enormous wealth from the current global order and intend to keep doing it. The multilateral frameworks that created even nominal friction are obstacles. International law is an obstacle. The growing confidence of Global South nations in asserting actual sovereignty is an obstacle.

So the obstacles are being removed. Publicly. With applause from a room full of people who are supposed to be the guardians of the order being dismantled.

Gaza is the template. Venezuela is the template. Cuba is the template. These aren’t foreign policy failures or miscalculations. Inside Rubio’s framework — organized violence, no international law, resources and compliance extracted by force — they’re proof of concept.

Rubio isn’t the architect of any of this. He’s a messenger. But the message is real, it is not new, and what is new is the complete abandonment of the pretense that it’s anything else. They’ve told you the plan, in a conference hall in Munich, to a standing ovation.

Pay attention to what they’re celebrating.

Sources: Munich Security Conference, Rubio full remarks transcript, February 2026 | The Lancet, “Counting the dead in Gaza,” July 2024 | UN General Assembly vote on Cuba embargo, November 2023 | International Court of Justice, South Africa v. Israel provisional measures ruling, January 2024 | AP coverage of Munich Security Conference 2026

