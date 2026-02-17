Liberation Project

Godfrey Moase
2d

It's a real mask off moment admitting the system is dependent on organised violence.

Diana van Eyk
2d

"It was never about values. It was about presentation. The European establishment was comfortable with the imperial project when it wore a suit and spoke in careful multilateral language — humanitarian intervention, democracy promotion, responsibility to protect. What unsettled them about Trump wasn’t the substance of American power. It was the aesthetic. The bluntness. The way bluntness strips away the cover story that lets everyone in the room pretend it’s something other than what it is.

Rubio gave them bluntness wrapped in civilizational poetry and they loved it. Because underneath all the public hand-wringing about tone, they were always on the same page about the substance."

