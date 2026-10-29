The NYPD was about to sign a three-year, $750,500 contract with Israeli surveillance company Cognyte, no competitive bidding, for a device called FalcoNet. The New York Daily News broke the negotiations. Lawmakers and human rights groups pushed back. Days later, the NYPD announced it was pulling the deal.

An NYPD spokesperson said Cognyte “does not meet the criteria for a sole source procurement.” That is not a principled reversal. The contract is being reopened for competitive bidding. Cognyte can still bid and can still win. The only thing that changed is the NYPD now has to pretend it considered other vendors before giving Cognyte the money anyway.

What this device actually is, mechanically

A diagram from a Cognyte FalcoNet manual, demonstrating the functionality of the software-defined radio (SDR) base transceiver station (BTS).

A cell-site simulator, sometimes called a Stingray, is a portable fake cell tower. Police drive it through a neighborhood, mount it on a car, strap it to a drone, or carry it in a backpack, and every phone nearby automatically tries to connect to it the same way it would connect to a real tower, because your phone has no way of telling the difference. Once connected, the device captures each phone’s unique identifying number, traceable straight back to a person. This does not just happen to whoever police are looking for. It happens to everyone in range, which on a dense city block could mean hundreds of people who’ve done nothing and were never told.

FalcoNet goes further. Cognyte markets it as AI-driven, meaning it is built to analyze behavior on top of catching phone identifiers, and the department has not disclosed what that analysis actually does. Civil liberties lawyers point out that a standard cell-site simulator already requires a warrant precisely because the dragnet collection is this intrusive. Stacking undisclosed behavioral analysis on top of that is a different category of tool entirely, and the NYPD tried to acquire it through the exact kind of no-bid, low-visibility process built to avoid the scrutiny a tool like this should get before anyone turns it on.

This creepy Israeli spy tech is likely operating in a city near you

Cognyte won a tender to sell intercept spyware to Myanmar’s state telecom weeks before the 2021 military coup there, according to Reuters’ review of internal documents. The same year, Meta banned the firm outright, saying its customers used fake accounts built with Cognyte’s tools to target journalists and politicians in Kenya, Mexico, and Indonesia. This is a company with a documented, recent record of its surveillance tools ending up in the hands of governments going after dissidents, not just criminals.

Once the NYPD buys it, there is no way to check how it gets used. Cognyte does not report case-by-case use of its cell-site simulators. The department says, in its own policy language, that FalcoNet will not be used to intercept call content or share data with other agencies. Nobody outside the department has any way to verify that, because the entire category of tool is built around the absence of case-by-case accountability.

The pipeline this technology actually comes from

Israel is a hub of spy technology, with more surveillance companies per capita than anywhere else in the world. This phenomenon is largely due to the elite Israeli Military Unit 8200, a signals intelligence unit that serves as a pipeline to private industry, with a reported 80% of founders in the domestic homeland security industry having served in the unit.

Israel’s Unit 8200 has intercepted and stored millions of Palestinian phone calls as part of enforcing the occupation and the assault on Gaza. The surveillance capability being sold to police departments and governments worldwide is a commercial spinoff from tools built and field-tested on Palestinians with no court to appeal to and no vote in any of it.

The NYPD’s relationship with Israeli policing is not new or incidental. The department stationed a liaison officer in the Tel Aviv area as far back as 2012. NYPD personnel have continued traveling to Israel for “counterterrorism” training under multiple administrations since.

As for Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s, a self-described ‘proud Zionist’ who comes from a prominent Jewish family. When Mamdani skipped the Israel Day parade, she told reporters, “It’s the mayor’s decision not to march and it’s my decision to march proudly.” She addressed an Anti-Defamation League conference criticizing anti-genocide campus protests, telling the room the protesters’ actual target was Jewish people, not Israeli policy. Conflating opposition to Zionism with Judaism.

This is not Cognyte’s first rodeo with the NYPD’s money

Between 2007 and 2019, the NYPD ran a program called Special Expenses that kept nearly $2.8 billion in surveillance contracts hidden from public view entirely. The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project and the Legal Aid Society fought for years, through records requests and threatened litigation, to get any of it disclosed. Inside those contracts: Palantir, for predictive policing. ShotSpotter, for gunshot detection. Facial recognition systems. And Verint, the New York company with major Israeli operations that spun off Cognyte as its own entity in 2021, paid roughly $5.5 million combined across two contracts in that same secret fund. The program only ended in 2020, and only because the city passed the POST Act, forcing the NYPD to disclose what it was buying.

Before that, between 2008 and 2015, the NYPD used Stingray devices 1,016 times with no written policy governing them at all, according to records the NYCLU obtained through a public records request. Instead of warrants, which require probable cause, the department relied on a lower legal standard called a pen register order, which only requires showing the information is relevant to an investigation. Used over a thousand times, with nothing constraining how.

Why does the NYPD even need this

The department already runs facial recognition cameras covering intersections across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. If the NYPD is looking for a specific person with any competence at all, the infrastructure to find them already exists. The real question is not whether FalcoNet closes some urgent capability gap.

What Mamdani actually controls here, and what he doesn’t

Nobody is pretending the mayor of New York City can unilaterally change the US relationship with Israel. Mamdani’s administration controls which contracts the NYPD signs, which vendors it uses, and who runs the department.

The pressure on Mamdani over this isn’t coming only from outside his coalition. It’s coming from inside it. Darializa Avila Chevalier, a democratic socialist who won her primary with Mamdani’s own endorsement, called for Tisch to step down and for the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group to be disbanded entirely, after an ICE shooting in the Bronx. Seventeen other democratic socialist officials and nominees, including Claire Valdez, signed a letter demanding Tisch end NYPD cooperation with ICE and disband that unit, or be fired.

The NYC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the organization Mamdani himself calls his “political home,” issued the same demand. Jewish Voice for Peace criticized Mamdani directly over keeping Tisch, citing her Zionist politics, her ties to big tech surveillance contracts, and NYPD’s tactic-sharing arrangement with the Israeli military specifically. At an October 7 vigil, protesters called Mamdani a “traitor” and held a sign mocking him as the de facto head of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a direct reference to how much of that unit’s direction actually comes from Tisch, not him.

What residents and phone users can actually do

The public comment window on the original notice closed at 2 p.m. on October 15, 2026, and that specific filing is now archived. But the process is reopening for competitive bidding, which means a new notice will post to the NYC City Record when it does. Watch that site directly, and when the new notice goes up, submit a written comment and push your city council member to question the sole-source reasoning the second time around, since that’s exactly what forced this pause the first time. Advocacy groups like S.T.O.P. frequently publish template comment letters, which is the fastest way in if you don’t have time to draft your own.

For your phone specifically, your options are limited, because the vulnerability is the cellular network itself, not your apps. Encrypted messaging protects what you say, not whether your phone connected to a fake tower in the first place. Some Android phones let you restrict older, less secure network protocols through Google’s Advanced Protection Program, which closes some of that gap at the cost of real convenience trade-offs.

Other departments are watching. Any city weighing a similar purchase is taking notes on how New York handles the comment period, the warrant language, and the data-sharing limits, because whatever NYPD gets away with becomes the template.

Call for independent audit regardless of outcome. Sustained pressure works.

Sources — pinned comment:

NYC City Record, NYPD sole-source procurement notice: https://a856-cityrecord.nyc.gov/RequestDetail/20261001009

New York Daily News, “NYPD in negotiations to use new AI-driven technology”: https://www.nydailynews.com/2026/10/24/nypd-in-negotiations-to-use-new-ai-driven-technology-will-make-it-easier-to-track-cell-phones/

JTA, “NYPD walks back negotiations with Israeli software firm,” Oct 28, 2026: https://www.jta.org/2026/10/28/ny/nypd-walks-back-negotiations-with-israeli-software-firm

JTA, “Mamdani faces growing pressure from left flank over Israel and NYPD Commissioner Tisch,” Oct 9, 2026: https://www.jta.org/2026/10/09/ny/mamdani-faces-growing-pressure-from-left-flank-over-israel-and-nypd-commissioner-tisch

Al Jazeera, “Israel’s Cognyte won Myanmar spyware tender before coup”: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/15/israels-cognyte-won-myanmar-spyware-tender-before-coup

Al Jazeera, “Meta bans ‘cyber-mercenaries’ that targeted 50,000 people”: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/17/meta-bans-cyber-mercenaries-spying-on-journalists-activists

NYCLU, “NYPD Has Used Stingrays More Than 1,000 Times Since 2008”: https://www.nyclu.org/press-release/nypd-has-used-stingrays-more-1000-times-2008

S.T.O.P., NYPD Special Expenses records: https://www.stopspying.org/nypd-special-expenses

Algemeiner, “NYPD Opens Office in Israel,” 2012: https://www.algemeiner.com/2012/09/07/nypd-opens-office-in-israel/

Times of Israel, “Threats to NYPD’s pro-Israel commissioner are an inflection point for New York Jews”: https://www.timesofisrael.com/threats-to-nypds-pro-israel-commissioner-are-an-inflection-point-for-new-york-jews/

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