Making Strong Connections

Join Aalia and Marion Van Horn, Ph.D. as they discuss the concept of neuroplasticity and the impact of our early life experiences on brain development. Marion obtained her Ph.D. in Neurophysiology from McGill University and is currently a postdoc researcher at the Montreal Neurological Institute, where she studies mechanisms underlying developmental neuroplasticity. She studies how external factors, like experiences and environment, can influence how neurons explore and is trying to better understand the nitty gritty signaling pathways underlying how neurons make strong synaptic connections with other neurons to make functional neural circuits in the brain. In addition to her research, Marion is actively involved in science communication and knowledge translation. Marion leans on the research that tells us that early life experiences are important for shaping the brain and uses this as an excuse to slow down and appreciate the time she has with her children. And while parenting is not easy, she reminds us that the books we read our children, the conversations we have and the banana bread we make are all experiences that will help build a better brain in the long run. She is the producer and co-host of the Curious Neuron Podcast, which provides zero-cost, evidence-backed information for parents and caregivers.