Liberation Project

Liberation Project

Liberation Project
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Make, Thrift, Mend
0:00
-34:31

Make, Thrift, Mend

Aalia Mauro's avatar
Aalia Mauro
Oct 13, 2021

Join Aalia and sustainable artist Katrina Rodabaugh as they discuss mending, the use of natural dyes and textiles, and sustainable design. Katrina is an artist and author working to explore environmental and social issues through craft techniques. Currently, she focuses on sustainable fashion through her work with mending, plant dyes, and sustainable design in her ongoing art project, Make Thrift Mend. Katrina is the author of three books: Make Thrift Mend (2021), Mending Matters (2018), and The Paper Playhouse (2015). In addition to writing books, she teaches classes and designs sustainable products for her online shop. She earned her MFA in Creative Writing and her BA in Environmental Studies having spent many years working in nonprofit arts organizations.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aalia Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture