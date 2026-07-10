Lorenzo Salgado Araujo left his house at dawn on Tuesday, the way he had for 35 years. Construction crew leader. Three sons, all US citizens. A wife he’d known since they were teenagers in Mexico. By 6:50 a.m. he was on the ground on Canal Street in Magnolia Park, shot once in the abdomen by an ICE agent, begging for help while the agent stood over him. He died at Ben Taub Hospital. The same hospital where three of his sons were born.

The Harris County Medical Examiner has since ruled his death a homicide.

Here’s what ICE said happened: a “targeted enforcement operation.” He ignored commands. He rammed an agent’s vehicle. The officer fired in self-defense. The first thing local media pointed out was the lack of damage on Araujo’s van. One of the best investigative journalists in Houston, Jeremy Rogalski, found surveillance camera footage showing ICE ramming the van minutes before shots were fired.

Video shows the moments before ICE shot a worker who lived for 35 years in the United States. It appears to show it was ICE attempting to initiate contact with his vehicle, not the worker attempting to “ram” ICE agents.

The ICE story is already falling apart. Here’s what a source told CNN actually happened: Salgado Araujo was not the target of the operation at all. DHS’s own account admits agents had surveilled an address for weeks, then spotted a white van with someone inside who “resembled” the person they were actually looking for. They shot a man who wasn’t even who they say they were after.

His family’s account is different from ICE’s on the basic mechanics too. The agents were in unmarked vehicles, no visible insignia. Salgado Araujo carried thousands of dollars in tools in that van, in a city where work crews get robbed for exactly that. His son Ronaldo Salgado said: if his father had seen a law enforcement emblem, he would have complied. He had a plan with his lawyer for exactly this scenario. What he didn’t have a plan for was armed strangers in plain clothes surrounding his van before 7 a.m.

DHS has confirmed the agents involved were not wearing body cameras. The only video is from a bystander, Juliet Martinez, and it starts after the shooting. It shows him handcuffed and bleeding on the pavement. It shows nothing of the “ramming” ICE described. No warrant. No charge. No footage of a single command being given.

Nobody in his family got a phone call. His wife found out something happened around 7 a.m. His son drove to the scene, found the empty van, and then found a Facebook video. He recognized his own father not by sight, but by the sound of him screaming for help. He went to the hospital where he was born and got no information from anyone in a uniform. He learned his father was dead from a news alert on his phone. Three other men were detained at the scene, one of them Salgado Araujo’s own uncle. Nobody has heard from them since.

“I found out about my father’s murder through a Facebook video; I recognized him immediately, not by his appearance, but by his voice, by the way he was begging for help as he bled out on the sidewalk.” Lorenzo Salgado, a family man, a 52-year-old construction worker, was brutally shot down by Trump’s ICE yesterday in Houston, Texas (USA).

“He did not deserve to die. He did not deserve to be reduced to a headline.”

ICE has refused to release the body of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo to his family after he was shot in Houston. His lawyer says agents removed his ID, listed him as “John Doe,” and are requiring the family to submit biometric data to reclaim his body.

Now run the tape on this specific script, because it isn’t the first time. In Minneapolis in January, ICE killed Renee Good, a US citizen and mother of three. DHS said her vehicle justified the shooting. Video didn’t back that up. In the same city, Border Patrol killed Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, after already removing the legal firearm he was carrying. Video showed him holding a phone. In 2025, agents killed Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, a US citizen, with the same “he tried to ram us” line, and a grand jury still declined to charge, even though the video never showed the contact they described. This is the fourth time this specific administration has reached for this specific justification. That is not a coincidence. That is a script, and it only works as long as no one demands the footage before believing it.

The League of United Latin American Citizens has stopped pretending otherwise. Its national president, Roman Palomares, said the current climate amounts to open season on Latinos, officers who shoot first and explain later. LULAC is offering a $5,000 reward for footage. Rep. Sylvia Garcia has publicly cautioned that ICE’s version is, in her words, still just allegations. The FBI’s Houston office, meanwhile, has framed its own inquiry around a “potential assault on a federal officer,” which means the federal investigation into a man’s death is currently oriented around treating him as the suspect.

Salgado Araujo is at least the eighth death tied to a federal immigration encounter since this administration’s enforcement campaign intensified. An NBC News tally found DHS officers shot 14 people between September and February, four of them fatally, four of the fourteen US citizens, seven of the shootings fired into moving vehicles, the exact tactic most police departments have spent decades trying to eliminate because of how often it ends exactly like this.

And that’s before you get to what’s happening behind the fences. Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights documented 52 deaths in ICE custody in the first 500 days of this administration, the highest mortality rate in over a decade, worse than the peak of Covid. The detained population grew 77 percent. The death rate grew 140 percent. That gap is the whole story: this isn’t more people getting detained and dying at the same rate. It’s the same people getting detained and dying faster. Seven apparent suicides in a single year, up from one the year before.

Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, is now weighing legal action, potentially involving the United Nations, over the killing of her citizen. Hundreds marched through Magnolia Park the next night. A neighbor placed candles at the spot where he fell and said the only thing anyone actually needed to say: people are here to work.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo lived in this country for the last 35 years. He spent his life building his community from the ground up and dreamt of one day building a home of his own. He was murdered by Donald Trump’s Gestapo. This is an important reminder of why we must abolish ICE altogether. How many more people will be killed or kidnapped by ICE before they are held accountable?

Please support his family during this heartbreaking time: https://gofundme.com/f/in-loving-me

If you’ve been connecting the dots alone and wondering why nobody else is talking about it, you’re not alone. There’s a whole room of us.

This work is only possible without the structural dependencies that shape what Western media chooses to emphasize and what it buries.

Buy me a coffee - one-time support, no strings. If something I wrote gave you something, this is how you say thank you.

Join the community on Patreon - this is where the room actually meets. Monthly workshops, book club, weekly lives, in-person events, and direct action resources for people who are ready for more.

Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering stories corporate media avoids. Support independent journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

Thank you for being here. 🔺 Aalia