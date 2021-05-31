Liberation Project

Liberation Project

Liberation Project
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Learn More, Waste Less
0:00
-40:43

Learn More, Waste Less

Aalia Mauro's avatar
Aalia Mauro
May 31, 2021

Join Aalia and zero waste advocate Laura Young as they delve into the concepts of being mindful and wasting less in order to more efficiently care for our bodies and our planet. Environmentalist and public speaker “Less Waste Laura” advocates for environmental education, obtained her Masters Degree in Environmental Protection and Management, and currently works for the international development charity, Tearfund, as their Scotland COP26 Advocacy and Campaigns Coordinator. Come along and listen to Laura’s professional and personal journey as an environmentalist and to obtain some tips on how to lead a more sustainable life.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aalia Mauro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture