Learn More, Waste Less

Join Aalia and zero waste advocate Laura Young as they delve into the concepts of being mindful and wasting less in order to more efficiently care for our bodies and our planet. Environmentalist and public speaker “Less Waste Laura” advocates for environmental education, obtained her Masters Degree in Environmental Protection and Management, and currently works for the international development charity, Tearfund, as their Scotland COP26 Advocacy and Campaigns Coordinator. Come along and listen to Laura’s professional and personal journey as an environmentalist and to obtain some tips on how to lead a more sustainable life.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
