Kind & Compassionate

Join Aalia and the co-founders of Kind Community, Caner and Isabella Veli, as they discuss tangible ways of living a more compassionate and sustainable life. Launched in 2019, the climate-positive startup Kind Community is a hub of inclusive sustainability content, events and conversations for everyone, no matter where you are in your sustainability journey. With 17+ years of combined experience in startups and the corporate world, this dynamic duo has dedicated their work to amplify the voices of people doing great things for the planet.
Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.Welcome to Sustainably Speaking, hosted by Aalia Mauro, a serial entrepreneur and sustainability expert. Join us as we explore the untold dimensions where sustainability meets business. In candid conversations with business leaders, sustainability experts, and thought leaders, Aalia delves into the intersection of environmental consciousness and business strategy to provide invaluable insights into building environmentally-friendly brands and exceptional products. Thank you for tuning in.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode