Sustainably Speaking Podcast
Kind & Compassionate
Aalia Mauro
Jun 14, 2021

Join Aalia and the co-founders of Kind Community, Caner and Isabella Veli, as they discuss tangible ways of living a more compassionate and sustainable life. Launched in 2019, the climate-positive startup Kind Community is a hub of inclusive sustainability content, events and conversations for everyone, no matter where you are in your sustainability journey. With 17+ years of combined experience in startups and the corporate world, this dynamic duo has dedicated their work to amplify the voices of people doing great things for the planet. 

