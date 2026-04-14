Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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David's avatar
David
4d

No one is safe

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Juliette Craig's avatar
Juliette Craig
4d

Thank You for reporting this! I subscribe to Ahmed Eldin on Substack and have been worried and wondered why he stopped posting in March. I had no idea until now. What is being done to free him? I understand that our State Department is silent, but what about the Substack community- Authors, Influencers, and Readers? What can we do? 💪

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