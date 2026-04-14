Ahmed Shihab-Eldin went to Kuwait to visit his family. On 3 March, Kuwaiti authorities arrested him. He has been inside a cell ever since, held now for over six weeks, with limited access to a lawyer, charged with things like “misuse of a mobile phone” and “spreading false information” and the ever-reliable, infinitely flexible, completely meaningless “harming national security.” He faces prosecution in a special security tribunal, a newly established court set up specifically to handle cases the state finds inconvenient.

The content in question: Footage of a US F-15 fighter jet crashing near a US air base in Kuwait. The CPJ confirmed the videos he shared were already publicly circulating. He did not leak classified documents. He did not obtain the footage covertly. He posted what anybody with an internet connection could already see. For that, he is in a cell.

Shihab-Eldin, 41, has worked with PBS Frontline, The New York Times, Al Jazeera English, Vice on HBO, and appeared across BBC, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. He holds a British Journalism Award and an Amnesty International Human Rights Defender Award. His Instagram, Facebook, and X accounts, as CBC News reported on 14 April 2026, now return the message “this account does not exist.” The state did not just imprison him. It erased him.

The specific incident he reported on matters here. On 2 March, three US aircraft were downed in Kuwait in what appears to have been a “friendly fire” incident. The Emir of Kuwait, Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, publicly declared that his country had “not allowed the use of our land, airspace, or waters for any military action” against Iran. Meanwhile, footage verified by outlets including France 24 showed Himars missile systems being fired from Kuwaiti soil into Iran. The Emir made his denial. The missiles flew anyway. And when a journalist reported that American jets were falling out of the Kuwaiti sky, the government locked him up.

What they are actually suppressing is not misinformation. It is evidence of their own lie.

Ashish Prashar, a former adviser to a Middle East peace envoy, posted on X on 14 April: “To imprison a journalist arbitrarily and label their work as endangering national security is a grave misstep. The State Department needs to demand the release of Ahmed. Anything less would be an endorsement of authoritarian practices.”

The State Department has said nothing publicly. Predictably.

Craig Mokhiber, director of the New York Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, was blunter. Shihab-Eldin’s detention, he said, is “not only a shameful attack on press freedom, an act of arbitrary detention, and a gross violation of its obligations under the ICCPR, but also yet another declaration by the government of its shameful support for the crimes of the US and Israel.” That is a senior UN official using the word “crimes.” Note who is and is not making that kind of statement, and from which institutions.

The Gulf Centre for Human Rights reports that dozens of people in Kuwait have been arbitrarily detained since the war began. Other figures detained include activists Fareah Alsaqqaf and Suad Al-Munayes, both held without access to legal counsel, both without clear legal basis for their detention. Kuwait has also, in recent weeks, withdrawn citizenship from 2,182 individuals and their families, and passed new legislation redefining terrorism to include anything that “spreads terror among the people by endangering the safety and security of society.” That definition is a blank cheque. It covers everything. It is designed to cover everything.

The Gulf Centre for Human Rights said what others are dancing around: Kuwait, once considered relatively open by regional standards, has been “transformed into a police state that suppresses dissenting opinions, imprisons those who express them, and uses citizenship as a weapon to punish public opponents.”

You know what is not being called a threat to national security? The war itself. The Kuwaiti government’s demonstrable dishonesty about its own role in it. The fact that, as the Gulf Centre for Human Rights and multiple outlets have documented, Iran struck Kuwaiti infrastructure throughout March: the port of Shuwaikh on 27 March, fuel storage tanks at Kuwait International Airport on 25 March, the crude oil tanker Al-Salmi on 30 March. Kuwait’s water supply, 90% of which depends on desalination, is under existential pressure. And the government’s response to this catastrophe is to jail journalists and revoke citizenships.

The CPJ’s Sara Qudah told The New Arab: “We are seeing escalating censorship of journalists and news outlets across the world in relation to the Iran war, including in the Gulf. National security is being used as a pretext to crack down on freedom of speech.”

This is not new. This is the oldest trick in the repertoire of states that are losing control of a narrative. Criminalise the reporting. Erase the reporter. Then tell yourself, and anyone still listening, that you are doing it to protect the people. In 2015, Amnesty International was already warning that Kuwait risked sliding into deeper repression. A decade later, we are not in the sliding stage anymore.

The UAE, meanwhile, detained hundreds of people last week over social media activity linked to the conflict. Across the Gulf, the architecture of censorship is being built in real time, emergency law by emergency law, security court by security court, citizenship revocation by citizenship revocation. And the Western governments that lecture the world about press freedom are maintaining a careful, profitable, strategic silence.

Because these are our allies doing this. That is the part that requires no further analysis. The State Department will not demand Ahmed’s release because Kuwait is hosting the military infrastructure that makes the war possible. London will not demand it either. The calculus is simple: the journalist stays in the cell, the bases stay operational, and we get to keep pretending we stand for something.

Shihab-Eldin’s awards include a British Journalism Award and an Amnesty International Human Rights Defender Award. His accounts say he does not exist. Somewhere in Kuwait City, he is in a room with no phone, limited access to lawyers, and a government-issued charge sheet that lists “misuse of a mobile phone” as a crime against the state.

For posting a video that was already everywhere.

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