Israel Launches Wave of Heavy Airstrikes Across Gaza, Killing at Least 45
Reports contradict Israel’s claim that its troops came under attack in Rafah on Sunday
October 19, 2025, at 6:03 pm PST
The Israeli occupation military launched heavy airstrikes across Gaza on Sunday, killing at least 45 Palestinians, marking the deadliest day of Israeli attacks in the Strip since the ceasefire went into effect on October 10.
Liberation Project is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, co…