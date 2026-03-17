Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Salve's avatar
Salve
2d

Israel is a cancerous tumor that’s destroying the Middle East.

I blame the West, as much as I blame the murderous Israelis, for our blind and complicit support of genocidal Israel.

Israel’s creation was the biggest mistake of the 20th century.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
2d

"Meanwhile, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Britain issued a joint statement warning that “a significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict” and that it “must be averted.” [Times of Israel]

These are the same governments that supply the weapons. The same ones that provide the diplomatic cover at the UN. The same ones that describe Israel’s actions as matters of security concern rather than what they are. Their joint statement changes nothing on the ground."

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