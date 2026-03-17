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They’re Not Hiding It Anymore

Israel is telling you exactly what it’s doing in Lebanon. The only question is whether the Western press will repeat it with a straight face or actually say what it means.

Start here. Defense Minister Israel Katz, March 16, 2026, in an official statement reported across every major wire service:

“Hundreds of thousands of Shi’ite residents of southern Lebanon who have evacuated or are evacuating their homes in southern Lebanon and Beirut will not return to areas south of the Litani line until the safety of northern residents is ensured.” [Al Jazeera] [Times of Israel]

A sitting defense minister named a religious community, Shi’ites, by name, and declared them barred from their homes until he decides otherwise. This is not inference. This is not an intercepted memo or a slip to a hot microphone. It went out as an official statement, with his name attached, distributed to press.

And in the same breath, Katz told you what model he’s working from. He said the operation in Lebanon is designed to resemble Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, explicitly naming Rafah, Beit Hanoun, and the tunnel networks as the template — where, for context, large swathes of urban areas were heavily damaged or outright destroyed by Israeli forces during two years of warfare. [Times of Israel]

He cited Gaza as the model. Voluntarily. In a press statement.

Now, a note on language, because language is where the sleight of hand happens.

Every Israeli government statement in this piece describes Hezbollah using the word “terrorist.” Every IDF communiqué talks about destroying “terrorist infrastructure.” Western wire services reproduce that framing by default, sometimes with attribution, sometimes not.

The word “terrorist” in this context is doing political work, not descriptive work. Hezbollah is a Shi’a political and military organization born directly from Israel’s 1982 invasion and occupation of Lebanon. It holds seats in the Lebanese parliament. It provides social services across a significant portion of the country. It has been, for four decades, the primary armed force resisting Israeli military incursion into Lebanese territory. Whether you support its tactics or not, and there are serious arguments within the Lebanese left and among Palestinian solidarity movements about exactly that, calling it a “terrorist organization” is the West’s preferred method of pre-delegitimizing resistance before destroying it. The same word was applied to the ANC. To the PLO. To the Viet Cong. The word does not describe; it authorizes. So when you see it quoted from Israeli officials in this piece, that’s what it is: authorization language, not analysis.

With that established, let’s continue.

Between November 2024 and March 2026, Israel conducted near-daily attacks into Lebanon, a full year after the ceasefire. On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel initiated a joint strike campaign against Iran. During that campaign, Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. [Wikipedia — 2026 Lebanon War]

Following Iranian confirmation of his death on March 1, Hezbollah’s secretary-general Naim Qassem vowed to retaliate, stating Hezbollah would not leave “the field of honor and resistance.” Hezbollah later described its attack as a “defensive act” after over a year of Israeli attacks despite a truce, adding that it restarted fighting to force Israel to stop its aggression and evacuate from seized Lebanese territories. [Wikipedia]

That is the sequence. Israel violated the ceasefire for fifteen months. Then the US and Israel killed Iran’s supreme leader. Hezbollah responded. Israel bombed Beirut at 3am and issued evacuation orders for fifty villages. Western coverage starts the clock at the rockets. Everything before it is treated as prehistory — context, if you’re lucky, background noise if you’re not.

The occupation Israel launched in 2024 never ended.

They just expanded it, named it a “buffer zone,” and sent more troops.

The numbers from Lebanon’s Health Ministry as of today: 850 people killed, more than 830,000 registered as displaced. [Courthouse News] Over a million people have now been forced from their homes according to Lebanese authorities, with 130,000 in formal collective shelters, schools, stadiums, vocational institutes converted overnight into emergency housing. [Al Jazeera] The rest are wherever they can find — relatives’ floors, half-built buildings, the street.

Israel preceded its ground operations with strikes on bridges and roads connecting southern Lebanon to the rest of the country. [RNZ] Cutting off the south before moving in is not incidental. You destroy the infrastructure of return before you announce that return is conditional. That way the condition does the political work and the bombed roads do the practical work, and by the time anyone notices, the displacement is already semi-permanent.

Human Rights Watch has geolocated images confirming the deployment of white phosphorus munitions over residential areas in Lebanon. [RNZ] White phosphorus burns through skin to bone. It cannot be extinguished with water. Its use in civilian areas is prohibited under international law. It is being deployed. The photographs exist. This is a documented fact, not an allegation.

The strategic prize right now is Khiam.

Khiam sits on high ground just a few kilometres from the Israeli border and the Litani River, giving it a commanding view over northern Israel and nearby Lebanese plains. [Al Jazeera] Retired Lebanese Brigadier General Bahaa Hallal describes it as the “geographical key” to the south, control Khiam, control the Marjayoun plain and Hasbani Valley, sever the south from the rest of the country. [Al Jazeera — analysts]

Over the weekend, Israeli troops encircled Khiam and were advancing west toward the Litani River, a move that could leave large swathes of southern Lebanon both under Israeli control and cut off from the rest of the country. [Times of Israel]

You do not need to formally annex territory to make it functionally inaccessible and uninhabitable. You bomb the bridges, issue the evacuation orders, declare that a named community cannot return until your conditions are met, and then establish a “buffer zone” that expands with each passing week. The legal fiction of temporary military presence can persist for decades while the actual reality on the ground hardens into permanence. Israel has done this before. It knows exactly what it’s doing.

Ziad Majed, political science professor at the American University of Paris, states the logic plainly: the undeclared terms of any diplomatic process involve forcing the Lebanese army to disarm Hezbollah under strict American and French supervision. By occupying Lebanese villages, physically, with troops, Israel is not creating security; it is creating leverage. The occupied towns are the bargaining chips. Lebanon is being forced to negotiate over its own sovereignty while a foreign military sits on its land. [Al Jazeera]

Meanwhile, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Britain issued a joint statement warning that “a significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict” and that it “must be averted.” [Times of Israel]

These are the same governments that supply the weapons. The same ones that provide the diplomatic cover at the UN. The same ones that describe Israel’s actions as matters of security concern rather than what they are. Their joint statement changes nothing on the ground. It is the performance of conscience without the inconvenience of consequence, a press release issued from a comfortable distance while Israel advances west toward the Litani.

Emmanuel Macron is proposing talks in Paris. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has denied any talks are even planned. [Times of Israel] The gap between what Western governments say and what they will actually do to stop this is not ambiguity. It is policy.

Inside Lebanon, the crisis has exposed fractures that were always there, now being wrenched violently open.

The disarmament of Hezbollah, demanded not just by Israel but by the same Western governments issuing concerned statements, risks fracturing the Lebanese army from within. Political researcher Ali Matar has pointed out the obvious problem: the Lebanese Armed Forces include a significant proportion of Shi’a soldiers. Ordering them to move against Hezbollah doesn’t produce disarmament — it produces a civil war with extra steps. [Al Jazeera] Meanwhile, parliament speaker Nabih Berri has reportedly refused to include Shi’a representation in the ceasefire delegation being assembled for potential talks in Cyprus. [Al Jazeera] The community bearing the largest share of the killing is being excluded from negotiations over its own future. This is not an oversight of political process. It is the political process.

The last time Israel occupied Lebanese territory and used it to force a peace agreement, the result was the May 17 Accord, signed under military duress, rejected by large portions of Lebanese society, dead within a year. The lesson Israel appears to have drawn from that failure is not that military occupation produces unstable agreements. The lesson was: more force, deeper occupation, longer timelines. [Al Jazeera]

More than four decades after the 1982 invasion that created Hezbollah in the first place, a new generation of Lebanese families is sleeping on floors in converted vocational schools in Beirut. In one photograph, a boy holds his cat — the thing he carried when he ran from Dahiyeh. [Al Jazeera]

The diplomats are flying to Paris. The statements are being drafted. Israel is advancing west toward the Litani and bombing the roads behind it.

Nobody is coming. The least we can do is stop pretending we don’t know what this is.

Sources