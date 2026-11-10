Liberation Project

Liberation Project

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Shane Walley's avatar
Shane Walley
1d

People who choose not to pay attention to what's happening in Gaza have no humanity, I am sure of it. It's infuriating and heartbreaking constantly 💔 😢

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Kathleen Grover's avatar
Kathleen Grover
1d

I am so wildly furious and completely heartbroken. I want to shake every member of Congress and every world “leader” until their teeth rattle (or quite possibly a bit more) for failing to end this genocide, for actively supporting and funding this cruel and brutal assault on humanity. I want to wrap every infant in Gaza in a soft, DRY, warm blanket and hold them in my arms until I feel them relax into restful sleep. I want to scream at the top of my lungs at every member of Congress, world “leader”, and every passerby (figuratively and literally) who says October 7 when someone tries to present FACTS about Palestine and I want to read books to children in Gaza in a soft and comforting voice until my voice gives out, and then pick up another book and start over again, in a voice filled with calm that pulls the children from the cold, the wet, and the misery and into the story, far from their reality, where their minds and hearts can fly. I want to picket the offices of every member of Congress and every world “leader” with signs that call out their inhumanity, that tell the world they are trading the lives of innocent children (and adults) for campaign donations, that tell the world the price they put on a child’s life, their abject failure as members of Congress, as “leaders”, and as members of the human race. And I want to tell the children of Gaza and elsewhere around the world that they are worth more than money, than power, than any thing on this earth. They are the future of this world. They will one day make scientific discoveries, write books, make music, create great art, teach the world to truly value human rights and they will defend those rights before the world. They will truly lead us to a better world that respects all human life and human rights. They are our most valuable asset and they are seen, loved, and respected. If only…..

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