The first big storm of the winter hit on Saturday. Within twelve hours, about seventy thousand tents were flooded. Rain, wind and raw sewage, pouring into the only shelter people have left.

I’ve been in touch with several Palestinian families directly whose tents were flooded within a matter of hours. One mother told me that all she could do was stand inside her tent with a broom and push the water and sewage out, so her three kids wouldn’t drown. “We have no resources, no tents and no one is checking on us.”

On Sunday night in Deir al-Balah, a sand embankment collapsed onto a row of tents. It killed two women and three children.

At the end of October, a baby named Mohammed Khalil Abu al-Khair died of hypothermia. He was two weeks old. His body temperature dropped after days of cold and rain, and it didn’t come back up. Last winter, eleven children died of the cold in Gaza. These were completely preventable deaths.

This is the fourth winter these families are spending in tents, and every one of them was a decision. Israel destroyed around eighty-five percent of Gaza’s homes, and now it controls what gets in to rebuild them.

Gaza’s Civil Defence got more than fifteen hundred calls for help in a few hours, and it can’t pump the water out, because Israel destroyed the pumps. More than a hundred and fifty thousand tents are ready to go into Gaza. Last week there were no emergency shelter kits left at all, because Israeli terrorist occupation rejected the timber to build them, just another excuse to not let it emergency aid.

The ceasefire signed in October last year promised mobile homes and caravans, tens of thousands of them, so people wouldn’t have to do this again. Israel has let almost none in. Jaber al-Kaseeh, a man in his seventies from central Gaza, said those promised homes “were all just words in the air.” Trump’s Board of Peace is supposed to be overseeing this ceasefire. The caravans are still on the wrong side of the border.

1.2 million people, fifty-eight percent of Gaza, are living in critical or catastrophic shelter. More than five hundred and sixty thousand of them are children. Eighty-four percent of families have no way to heat their shelter. Nearly half are burning plastic, tyres and garbage to cook, so their kids are breathing toxic smoke inside a wet tent. Winter clothing has reached one percent of the people who need it.

And look at where people are allowed to be. Under the ceasefire map, Israel holds the land east of the Yellow Line, more than half of Gaza. Israel has made sixty-five percent of the Strip off-limits. About two million people are squeezed into what’s left, much of it low coastal ground where the water collects. The Yellow Line over a topographic map of Gaza shows exactly that: the population packed into the lowest land.

Seventy thousand tents flooded in twelve hours, and a hundred and fifty thousand more are sitting at the border.

The families I spoke have requested emergency items, they are struggling to survive the relentless rainfall without even the most basic essentials: tents, blankets, mattresses, diapers, cleaning products, batteries, and more.

Many families in Gaza fall through the cracks of larger aid initiatives. Their individual needs often go unnoticed and unmet. We are trying to bridge this gap by providing assistance that larger organisations might overlook.

Every dollar donated goes directly towards purchasing and distributing aid. We make sure that no family is left without the support they deserve. As always, receipts will be posted and updated for full transparency.

Families who survived the bombs now have nowhere to sleep. They are surrounded by sewage, exposed to disease, and left to endure freezing temperatures. Israel has destroyed the infrastructure necessary for human survival and continues to obstruct the entry of materials needed to rebuild it.

I honestly don’t know what else there is left to say. We have failed Gaza. We have failed humanity. All we can do is provide whatever assistance I can, in whatever way I can.

If you’re able to donate, even $10 would make a huge difference: https://chuffed.org/project/212749-emergency-aid-for-palestinian-refugees

This work is only possible without the structural dependencies that shape what Western media chooses to emphasize and what it buries.

Buy me a coffee - one-time support, no strings. If something I wrote gave you something, this is how you say thank you.

Join the community on Patreon - this is where the room actually meets. Monthly workshops, book club, weekly lives, in-person events, and direct action resources for people who are ready for more.

Your support keeps this whole thing going, from organizing on the ground to covering stories corporate media avoids. Support independent journalism at a time when we really can’t afford silence or spin.

Thank you for being here. 🔺 Aalia