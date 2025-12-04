December 2, 2025 - Palestinian photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi was killed by an Israeli drone strike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Tuesday, marking another deadly violation of the US-brokered ceasefire agreement. At least four other Palestinians, including a child, were killed in separate attacks across the Strip.

Wadi, renowned for his aerial photography work, was operating in an area outside Israeli-controlled zones as designated by the ceasefire terms when the drone strike occurred, according to medical sources who spoke with Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

“I never expected to lose Mahmoud, who was not just my son but a friend, as he grew up in a photography studio,” his father Issam told Anadolu. “Mahmoud was photographing in a safe area (not under Israeli control according to the ceasefire agreement), but the Israelis respect no pledges or promises; their entire life is treachery and deceit.”

The same strike wounded Muhammad Abdel Fattah Aslih, another Palestinian journalist. Wadi’s death adds to the catastrophic toll of media workers killed during Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, more than 257 journalists have been killed since the genocide began, representing the deadliest period for journalists in modern history.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli artillery fire killed two people, including a child, in Gaza City on Tuesday. Medical sources at Gaza hospitals confirmed at least five total fatalities across the Strip since dawn.

December 3, 2025 - Wednesday’s Massacre at al-Mawasi Tent Camp

The violence escalated further on Wednesday when Israeli warplanes struck the al-Mawasi tent camp near Khan Younis, killing at least five people, including two children, and wounding dozens of displaced Palestinians. Medical sources reported that bodies recovered from the site had severe burns. The camp houses Palestinians who have been forcibly displaced by Israel’s genocidal campaign.

The airstrikes came after the IOF claimed four soldiers were wounded during operations in Israeli-occupied Rafah, where Israeli occupation forces have been conducting military operations against trapped Palestinian fighters. The IOF characterized resistance by Palestinian freedom fighters as a “ceasefire violation,” despite openly conducting military operations in the area and claiming to have killed 40 Palestinian fighters on November 30 alone.

The US had pushed for Israel to grant the trapped freedom fighters safe passage to Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza, but Israel refused. According to a report from Axios, Donald Trump asked Netanyahu during a Monday phone call why he was killing Palestinian fighters rather than allowing them to surrender. Netanyahu reportedly responded that they are “armed and dangerous.”

Following Wednesday’s events, Netanyahu signaled heavier attacks were imminent, stating: “Our policy is clear: Israel will not tolerate harm to IDF soldiers and will respond accordingly.” The IDF later claimed it struck a “Hamas terrorist” in southern Gaza, though footage shows Palestinian civilians attempting to extinguish fires on tents with children among the casualties.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF killed two Palestinians in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

Mounting Death Toll Under Ceasefire

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported Monday that Israeli occupation forces have killed 356 Palestinians and wounded 909 since the ceasefire supposedly took effect. By Wednesday, the Ministry updated the toll to 360 Palestinians killed and 922 wounded. If Tuesday’s deaths reported by medical sources are confirmed by the Health Ministry, which tallies bodies delivered to hospitals and morgues, the actual death toll would be even higher.

The continued killings underscore the fragility of the ceasefire arrangement and raise urgent questions about accountability for systematic violations of international humanitarian law and ongoing genocidal violence against the Palestinian people in Gaza.